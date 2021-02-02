Carrie Lam owes the lockdown residents an apology and the business and affected citizens their compensations. The government spent 44 hours, mobilized 3,000 officers, and tested 7,000 people in the first lockdown. 13 people were tested positive. In truth, the residents of Jordan were the guinea pigs of the lockdown order before the government rolling it out to other areas. When the test outcome was not satisfactory, Lam blamed someone has leaked the lockdown news, and many fled the area to avoid being tested. A day later, the government suddenly imposed a lockdown order on Pitt Street in Yau Ma Tei, then North Point. In Pitt Street, only one positive case out of 330 tested people, and no one was tested positive in the 475 tested people in North Point. Numbers do not lie. When there are so few cases detected in all three lockdowns, the public and residents in those areas are not convinced lockdown is an effective measure to control the epidemic.

Lam and Matthew Cheung visited the lockdown areas, trying to do political PR and comfort the residents. But after inspecting Jordan and North Point, Lam indicated she does not think lockdown is disruptive to people; Matthew Cheung even said the government has no intention to compensate the businesses who have been affected. What they said enraged the already annoyed residents even more. Not only were they unable to comfort the residents, but they have made it worse. The government has not supported or compensated those affected, and instead, asked the citizens to be more considerate. Only the SAR government officials would have the nerve to ask those who have been punished more considerate to those who punish people.

After the lockdown order has been lifted, can the residents and businesses resume life as normal as the government predicted? First of all, the government clearly said tests might be carried out again in the future. Will the infected case become zero? No one knows yet, but the negative impact on the residents and areas from the lockdown is already showing. The residents have become anxious, worrying more cases would be found, and they will be once again banned from leaving home. They worry about their jobs as they are not sure whether the employers would reject them because of where they live. Would their area be demonized? Even if the residents are required to do the mandatory testing by the government, the buildings are still in a diabolical state which is at risk of environmental infection. The lockdown has damaged the area’s economy because people from other areas are scared to enter. But the businesses affected are getting no compensation. There was a rumor earlier that the Yau Ma Tei Fruit Market would receive a lockdown order, so the businesses there have started selling their fruit at a reduced price, but the cruel government has refused to provide any support. So what is the real purpose of a two-day lockdown when all it does is harming people and wasting money? It seems that the government was making a show in response to Chairman Xi’s worry about the epidemic in Hong Kong.

The government’s policy on fighting the epidemic is politics above everything. Whether it is mandatory testing or surprise lockdown, the District Councils were never consulted. Take Yau Tsim Mong district as an example. Our district has experienced two lockdowns, but we have never been informed. When we invited the Department of Health to meetings to discuss the epidemic, they never showed up. As a people elected District Councilor, we should assist the communication between the residents and government. Before the lockdown in Jordan, we have asked the government numerous times to send experts to the district and clarify whether there will be a lockdown to stop the residents from worrying. But the government was slow to react and failed to clarify anything. The expert, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, came only after the lockdown announcement. Too little, too late. When being asked by the journalists for more Yau Tsim Mong lockdown information, Dr. Cheung Shuk-kwan indicated several times that she would not comment on any related news. Thanks to the government, the residents have been filled with fear.

The government said it would review the effectiveness of district lockdown. They should indeed do so, seeing only 14 positive cases have been found after three lockdowns, much money spent, and officials mobilized. Perhaps it only uses lockdown to increase its own power? It has been a year since the epidemic started, and Carrie Lam said she has been doing her best to keep everything under control. A year ago, Lam criticized the medical staff for playing politics when they went on strike trying to force the government to close the border. But looking at the people in our neighbor Macao, who have already resumed normal lives because they decisively closed the border. On the contrary, Hong Kong citizens are being punished because the government fails the fight against the epidemic. When we have lost over a hundred precious lives, numerous economic development, and job opportunities, but the Chief Executive still has the nerve to say she is keeping everything under control, we can only resign ourselves to our misfortune and hope for the best.

(Yu Tak-po, Vice Chairman of Yau Tsim Mong District Council, Hong Kong.)

