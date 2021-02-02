If last week’s grilling from UK politicians wasn’t enough to make HSBC’s executives jumpy then maybe the biggest news story of last week, the internet-driven GameStop stock frenzy – and the words ‘activist investment’ – might have caused more alarm when it comes to the bank’s future in Hong Kong.

Shameless, amoral and hypocritical are a few of the words that come to mind after HSBC’s Chief Executive Noel Quinn and Colin Bell, the group’s Chief Compliance Officer, were questioned in a Foreign Affairs Committee last week. The questions centered around the closing of Ted Hui’s bank accounts at apparent direction of police. Perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised by Quinn and Bell’s expert-level evasion under pressure, given HSBC’s chequered history.

Late last year the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and Buzzfeed released a damning report that found HSBC “moved dirty money while on probation for previous laundering …:”, “moved millions of dollars for a Ponzi scheme it knew was under investigation in multiple countries” and “moved more than USD900m for shell company customers linked to alleged criminal networks” among other rorts. There isn’t enough space here to even summarize the group’s full list of indiscretions. If you have a spare hour or two, Google “HSBC corporate rap sheet”. Perhaps the bank’s best-known crime was violating sanctions on Iran for Huawei, but there have been plenty of other issues.

What is surprising? That given its history, HSBC mostly avoided the wrath of protesters during the 2019 unrest. It was only in January of last year, as the embers of the most intense protesting cooled, that the Lions of Admiralty were targeted – quite literally – and one of the iconic bronzed-cat statues were set alight in front of the bank’s headquarters.

The arson and attacks on some branches were in response to the closure of Spark Alliance accounts, which had been set up to help legal funds for arrested protesters. HSBC denied the actions were related to the subsequent arrests of the group.

Compared to the state-owned banks like Bank of China, which was heavily targeted by ‘fire magicians’ during the summer of 2019, HSBC got off lightly as it kept its head down at the peak of the protests.

Since then, HSBC has shown its true colors: not only shutting down the now-exiled Hui’s accounts, but those of his parents, as well as Pastor Ray Chan and others. Once the protesters were off the streets and the threat of ‘renovations’ eased, HSBC executives suddenly found the appetite for some old-fashioned Beijing bootlicking. In June last year Peter Wong, HSBC’s Asia-Pacific Chief Executive, signed a petition backing the National Security Law.

Quinn was quizzed by the committee on Wong’s stance, to which his creative defense was that as a Hong Kong citizen, Wong was entitled to his view. What makes the rationale so puzzling is that Quinn’s go-to answer throughout the 90-minute hearing was that, as a banker, he had no place questioning government policy or making moral judgements. “it is not my position to make a moral or political judgment on these matters,” and “I can’t cherry-pick which laws to follow and which laws not to follow” a couple of examples of what seemed Quinn’s version of “pleading the fifth” when asked the tough questions, of which there were plenty.

The takeaway from the hearing was that HSBC – like the Hong Kong police – have become blunt political tools for a regime with no real political answers.

Even though Quinn was placed under pressure, like most entitled expats, he still found a chance to vent on the inconvenience caused by the unrest, ignoring of course that protesters were fighting to preserve the system under which HSBC has thrived for 155 years; “My colleagues and I personally witnessed the destruction that was taking place,” he told the hearing. “We had to ask 30,000 people to work from home because they were afraid to travel on public transport. Buildings were being firebombed. I personally witnessed paving stones being ripped up off the streets and thrown off bridges.”

Quinn’s attempt to throw protesters under the bus – never mind that the 30,000 people line was misleading, as they were asked to work from home due to COVID in May – may come back to haunt him and HSBC as a whole.

If unrest returns to the streets of Hong Kong, as many believe is inevitable, it is hard to imagine HSBC will not bear the brunt of more direct action, but the burning of some of its 220 branches in Hong Kong might be the least of the bank’s troubles. At the very least we will see a desertion of HSBC, but it is the more militant action that will hurt.

Under the shadow of the National Security Law and the ever-tightening grip of the authorities, perhaps it will be more anonymous acts of aggression online that protesters resort to.

To call the internet forum-driven gains on GameStop stocks last week activism is a stretch. Sure, a “take from the rich and give to the poor” story appeals to many and there was an element of sticking it to the man as the hedge funds were hit hard by the so-called ‘short squeeze’ tactics. Still, even if it was all about making a quick buck, what the GameStop situation did display – on an unprecedented level – was the power of common people to affect the top end of town in a meaningful way.

As the effects of COVID widen Hong Kong’s already appalling wealth divide and with the pathways of political expression suppressed, the next time protests flare the theme could be as much about inequality as it is about politics or police brutality, which would make Hong Kong’s biggest bank a prime target.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

