The UK BNO visa scheme for Hongkongers has opened. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has come up with a countermeasure, whereby it no longer recognizes the BNO passport as a valid travel document or for identification. Many commentators in Hong Kong consider that a feeble countermeasure. After all, the majority of Hongkongers do not travel with their BNO passports. The action of the Chinese government and the Hong Kong SAR government clearly violates the principle of law, and it goes to show that the Chinese government’s interference in Hong Kong affairs is getting bolder and bolder in that it no longer observes any basic procedures.

Violates NPCSC decision and follows no procedures

After the Chinese government announced the countermeasure, some commentators pointed out that such a move is in violation of a related decision made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC). On May 15, 1996, the NPCSC passed the “Explanations of Some Questions by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Concerning the Implementation of the Nationality Law of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”. The second point in the document stated that Chinese citizens in Hong Kong can “continue to use the valid travel documents issued by the Government of the United Kingdom” to travel to other countries and territories. This point could still be found on the website of Hong Kong’s Immigration Department at the time of writing. Based on the document, it is obviously against the country’s rules if staff of the Immigration Department do not allow Hong Kong people to leave the city with their BNO passports.

To be sure, in principle if the Chinese government wants to change a policy, it can do so. But then a given procedure has to be followed. The Chinese government has a clearly defined hierarchical structure. No major task can be carried out by low-ranking officials. But now things have turned upside down. The government department that announced the countermeasure was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), which comes under the State Council, and the State Council is accountable to the NPC. In recent years, the Chinese government has been emphasizing the importance of “governing the country according to law” and that “all laws have to be upheld”. MOFA’s move to stop implementing the decision of the NPCSC without the backing of any new NPC decision is tantamount to challenging the authority of the central government. One wonders if MOFA has violated the Hong Kong National Security Law.

With the countermeasure, relations between the mainland and Hong Kong have apparently reached a new low and moved to a new stage. It was previously agreed that everything would be based on the Basic Law, but later some words in the Basic Law that no one deem important were extracted for the sake of interpreting the law. After that, a so-called “NPCSC decision” was concocted and added to the Basic Law. The enactment of the National Security Law by the NPCSC even involved circumventing the Basic Law. In truth, the central government’s interference in Hong Kong affairs is getting more and more direct and the legal basis of the interference is increasingly unconstrained. But still there used to be some kind of procedure that Beijing adopted. Today, however, Beijing does not even bother to adopt any procedure. Even an existing NPCSC can be ignored. That is highly efficient indeed.

In principle, the NPCSC’s decision in 1996 applies only to Chinese citizens in Hong Kong. If some people are no longer considered Chinese citizens, they are presumably not subject to the decision. The problem, though, is that the countermeasure does not involve canceling the Chinese citizenship of BNO passport holders. Therefore, the countermeasure is not reasonable. By the way, if Beijing is to cancel the Chinese citizenship of BNO passport holders as a way to take away their permanent residency in Hong Kong, it should refer to Article 9 of the Nationality Law of China, which states that Chinese nationals who automatically lose their Chinese nationality are those who have settled abroad and have been naturalized as foreign nationals. This does not apply to BNO passport holders who reside in Hong Kong - if Beijing still wants to adhere to the law they enacted.

It is true that in the past, the Chinese government had repeatedly pressurized the Hong Kong government into banning certain people from coming to the city, so that many people believe the central government has taken over the right to decide who can enter Hong Kong. In interfering in Hong Kong’s immigration affairs, the central government cites Article 154 of the Basic Law as the legal basis. The article states that “the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region may apply immigration controls on entry into, stay in and departure from the Region by persons from foreign states and regions”. The word “may” mean that while the Hong Kong government “may” apply immigration controls, such a right is not exclusively held by the Hong Kong government and the central government can also have a say. But such an interpretation sounds rather awkward to anyone in a normal state of mine. After all, the normal practice of the Chinese government is to authorize lower-ranking officials to carry out a task and those from on high will not get involved. But even if we accept that the central government has a permanent role in immigration controls in Hong Kong, it does not mean the Hong Kong authorities can refuse to recognize the BNO passport as required by the central government.

According to Hong Kong’s Immigration Ordinance, a valid travel document refers to valid documents issued by or on behalf of a competent authority of any country or territory to its holder. It is the place that issues the document that provides the basis for judging whether a document is valid, and Hong Kong itself does not have any legal basis to not recognize the BNO passport due to political reasons. In the past, when the central government did not want certain person to enter Hong Kong, it needed the Hong Kong Immigration Department to judge that the person was an “unwelcome person”. But now the subject to be targeted is not an individual but a passport. The same person holding a passport other than a BNO can enter and leave Hong Kong. Obviously, such a countermeasure hinges on a different legal basis.

Before 1997, Hong Kong people’s understanding of the notion of a high degree of autonomy was that the central government could only get involved in Hong Kong affairs that could not be decided by Hong Kong itself, such as national defense and diplomatic affairs. But the line has been pushed further and further over the last 23 years since the SAR was founded. Now that the Liberal Studies curriculum is accused of “inciting Hong Kong independence” and being related to mainland-Hong Kong relations, the central government can interfere. Yet the interference, compared with the BNO issue, is not as direct - it is the Education Bureau of Hong Kong that deals with the Liberal Studies issue under Hong Kong law. With the BNO countermeasure, the Hong Kong government can abolish the legal status of over a million passports in one go, and yet at the same time it can ignore the NPCSC decision made in 1996 and also the clearly stated provisions of the Immigration Ordinance. Now who is the shameless one?

Credibility is of utmost importance. If an NPCSC decision can be ignored, what else can be trusted? And who wants to do business with someone with zero credibility? If hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people decide to leave, who can blame them?

(Leung Kai-chi, current affairs commentator)

Chinese version

