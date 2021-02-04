One year after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the pandemic doesn’t seem to have subsided but even worsened. For this reason, the development and production of vaccines have become an important key to the current fight against the pandemic. However, just after the research and development of vaccines in Europe and the U.S. are coming to an end and vaccination has already taken off, the EU has been forced to restrict the export of domestic vaccines because the production and supply of vaccines have fallen below expectation. As soon as the news broke out, not only did non-EU countries reacted strongly against such restrictions, but a domestic war of words was accidentally triggered in Taiwan. The shadow of ideology clouded the discussion again, which heightened the sense of uncertainty in society about the fight against the pandemic.

After the fight against the pandemic of more than a year, Taiwan has been able to survive the first wave of the disease since the first outbreak with a united society regardless of government or opposition. However, after the domestic situation has been properly controlled, the focus of the discussion has always been a policy for vaccines for the past few months, apart from the controversy over whether prevention measures were adequate for the further spread caused by the infections at the Taoyuan Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. When vaccines from Europe, the U.S., and China were prepared for the stage of production, whether or not Taiwan would import vaccines from China had triggered several waves of debate. Some people accused the Central Epidemic Command Center of rejecting vaccines from China. At the same time, they also wished to create “disease-prevention bubbles” for Taiwanese businessmen in China. That is, with the injection of the vaccine from China, one could simplify entry restrictions, waive or shorten the time for quarantine after returning to Taiwan.

Vaccines from China Causing Social Conflicts

In fact, in terms of laws and experience in other countries, it is difficult to import vaccines from China. First and the simplest, as far as the regulations are concerned, the current law does not allow the import of vaccines from China. However, some criticisms deliberately ignored the legal restrictions and attacked on politicized grounds. Secondly, the clinical data on the effectiveness of the vaccines from China also show extreme instability, from 50% in Brazil to 70% in Indonesia, indicating that the effectiveness of the vaccines from China remains to be observed. This ignorance of legal restrictions and the specific effectiveness of such vaccines has created unnecessary opposition in society.

Coming back to the current situation. Vaccines in Europe and the U.S. are now officially in production, but rich countries are rushing to buy them. The acquisition of vaccines has become an issue of diplomacy and prevention of the pandemic for every country, which has increased the sensitivity of the policy on vaccines. Minister Chen Shih-chung of the Ministry of Health and Welfare has repeatedly expressed the pressure of the government about its policy on vaccines. In order to avoid adding unnecessary interfering factors or exposing the sources of the vaccines, the government will inevitably keep some details confidential. However, some use sarcasm to ask the government to obtain vaccines from the U.S. to prove the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. When such sarcasm is blown out of proportion, it increases the sense of uncertainty in society about the prevention against the pandemic.

With two cases of nosocomial infection in Taoyuan and the Lunar New Year approaching, frontline medical workers are under great pressure while fighting against the disease, and the decision-makers behind them play the role of logistic supplier with their policy on vaccines. One former official reproached an infected frontline medical worker, but luckily the society remained firm with their support for medical workers.

Timely Adjustment of Policy on Disease Prevention

Now some people are making a scene out of the policy on vaccines and confusing it with diplomacy and cross-strait relations. This doesn’t help with the import of vaccines, and on the contrary, it may backfire and affect the progress of negotiations for vaccines.

In the past year, Taiwan has become a model in the global fight against the pandemic. In fact, we have full confidence in our steady fight against the pandemic. We have made timely adjustments to our policy according to the existing steps without the need to drastically change our measures against the pandemic.

The government has fallen behind with its progress in fighting for vaccines from Europe or the U.S., so we must accelerate the research and development of domestic vaccines, and provide necessary aids to the manufacturers. Taiwan should also use its various advantages and diplomatic channels to fight for vaccines from Europe and the U.S.

And when a vaccine is still not available, we should guard against the disease strictly. The government must develop thorough policies with careful implementation for the disease prevention measures during the Lunar New Year. They should definitely make up for the infections at the hospitals, and they must also remind society from time to time as society is getting weary of fighting against the disease.

At the same time, people should be generous with their well-intended criticism or reminder if they are helpful to the prevention of the pandemic. However, if it is only keyboard wisdom and all talks and has become personal attacks, it should be stopped at some point to prevent chaos of vaccines.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play