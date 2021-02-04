Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian slammed Britain at a daily press briefing last Friday for turning “a large number of Hong Kong people into second-class British citizens” through the implementation of a new immigration scheme tailor-made for British National (Overseas) status holders. Under this scheme, dubbed “5 + 1,” they can bring with their close family members to live, work and study in Britain. Upon spending five years there, they can apply for permanent resident status. Staying for another year would make them eligible to become naturalized British citizens.

After making the “second-class citizens” remark, Zhao soon found his place in the social media spotlight as yet another laughingstock from his Ministry. “A first-class Hong Kong citizen just got arrested tonight by police for simply chanting slogans in support of stranded Laguna City residents,” read one sarcastic comment in response to a Facebook post about the latest ambush-style Covid-19 lockdown imposed for the first time on a private estate. After screening some 400 residents there, the Hong Kong government announced finding not a single case of viral infection. “Most Hongkongers have already been treated far worse than any second-class citizens in the world,” another netizen wrote, citing their rights of assembly being taken away, their elected lawmakers being disqualified and even their bank deposits at risk of being frozen by an unaccountable government, as examples. Given the gravity of Hong Kong’s deterioration and the impending threats on their freedoms, most Hongkongers would easily arrive at the conclusion that being a second-class citizen in Britain under the “5 + 1” scheme, if it were indeed the case, fares better than being a first-class Hong Kong citizen, whose basic rights are being eroded daily under China’s rule.

Zhao’s attempt to discourage Hongkongers from seeking permanent sanctuary in Britain by ridiculing the “5 + 1” scheme seemingly serves the opposite purpose. This is particularly the case when one recalls the way the Beijing municipal government handled its own migrant workers, known officially as low-end population, a less-than-respectful designation for the nation’s poverty-stricken citizens. Under China’s “hukou” household registration system first introduced in 1958 during the Great Leap Forward era, members from this low-end population are considered rural residents despite being employed as blue-collar workers in the bustling metropolis and living in severely crowded dwellings on the outskirts of the nation’s capital. Without Beijing “hukou,” they typically earn one-third less than their native counterparts with no public housing, healthcare or retirement benefits. Their children are denied access to public education. Worse still, their dwellings are frequent targets of government’s ambush-style safety inspection and ruthless demolition, leaving many families homeless. For all practical purposes, these migrant workers are China’s de facto second-class citizens. Their continued existence in the very same city where Zhou works should never have been unbeknownst to him. Understandably, a similar kind of “hukou” system never exists in Britain; BNO status holders awaiting naturalization need not worry about being mistreated like the second-class Chinese citizens in Beijing.

As this year marks the 180th anniversary of the founding of modern Hong Kong, Hongkongers—particularly those with BN(O) status—have every reason to celebrate the renewed tie with Britain through the “5 + 1” scheme. The bespoke scheme is meant to honor Britain’s “moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong,” according to a Home Office’s statement. Since the seventeenth century, Britain has set up procedures to welcome aliens to the country through enacting parliamentary acts of immigration. Britain’s doctrine of nationality emphasizes the concept of “fundamental equality of status and rights among naturalized and native-born subjects.” Notably, one of the essential purposes of naturalization is to make an alien legally the same as a native citizen. In fact, English case law had long established the notion that aliens “justly deserved an equal share of the rights of membership” in the country, so long as they “chose to commit their efforts and resources to the common good.” A key part of this common good entails, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently put it, the courage to “[stand] up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear.”

