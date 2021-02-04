Chinese military planes’ incursions into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and military exercises have become a daily occurrence recently. While the deterrent effects on the borders are diminishing, the likelihood of actual military conflicts is on the rise. When it comes to China’s strategic intention, the Chinese air force’s drills should not be seen as annual routines. The military purposes of these drills and intentions of psychological intimidation should not be ignored.

Since late last year, Chinese military planes have been conducting drills in Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. Military experts have expressed many views from different perspectives. The issue remains a matter of opinion, as no one’s theory can be confirmed by the Chinese military forces. Recently, Chinese military planes have once again flown into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ, but such an incursion by a single warplane seems no longer capable of arousing a heightened level of alertness of the media anymore. A boiling frog effect seems to have taken root gradually.

Collection of Taiwan’s radar parameters to deter US military

In fact, in Xi Jinping’s previous speeches delivered in military exercises, he has repeatedly stressed that “training should be conducted where the battle should be fought”. This implies that the place where military exercises are conducted intensively will be the place where future conflicts might occur. The Chinese military must conduct intensive military exercises in these regions to get familiar with the topography of the battlefield and the command-and-control mechanisms for joint operations so as to gain an advantage in war.

By analyzing the locations where military conflicts may occur, we can see that the Chinese air force’s military exercises in Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ are aimed at gaining a stranglehold on the Bashi Channel, the main route for the Taiwanese forces to enter the South China Sea. We can thus see that China’s naval and air military exercises in the region are anti-intervention drills intended to prevent Taiwan and US forces from entering the South China Sea. In other words, when a conflict occurs in the South China Sea, China will deploy its naval and air forces as well as ballistic missiles to deter Taiwan’s and the US’s military forces from intervening in the South China Sea.

As for the types of military planes and the number of troops taking part in the exercises in the region, a single plane such as a Y-8 electronic reconnaissance aircraft or reconnaissance aircraft is mainly used to monitor sea and air activities and collect electronic parameters (when such a chance opens up) for future counterstrike reference. As it is a slow aircraft built for just a single type of training, Taiwan does not need to be too anxious about it – all it should do is to monitor it closely. However, the air defense radar should not be turned on rashly, otherwise China’s reconnaissance aircraft will be able to collect its parameters and our planes will lose the advantage of stealth in the event of war.

If only fighter jets are taking part in a flight operation, it means these planes are conducting the flight operation of establishing air supremacy so as to familiarize themselves with the coordination and integration of flight paths and formation flying. It is necessary to get our planes off the ground as a countermeasure and be prepared for the urgent operations of counteracting and destroying the Chinese warplane in case it enters Taiwan’s territorial air space.

The most noteworthy was the eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 warplanes and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft dispatched by China late last month to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait into Taiwan’s ADIZ for a joint military exercise. The configuration of planes shows that the primary mission is long-range bombing. The electronic reconnaissance aircraft will be conducting electronic interference and the collection of parameters, while the J-16 warplanes will be tasked with safeguarding the air supremacy and protecting the bombers. The targets of the eight bombers will depend on the kinds of missiles they carry.

If they carry air-to-surface cruise missiles, the targets will mainly be land-based strategic facilities in Taiwan or the US’s Naval Base Guam. If they carry “Eagle Strike” (YJ) anti-ship cruise missiles, they can attack warships more than 500 kilometers away. Such attacks can be deemed “Beyond Visual Range” attacks, with the target being the US Navy’s carrier combat group.

Don’t show the trump card before determining the enemy’s intentions

We will continue to see such air-naval joint operations with an assortment of warplanes accompanied by warships and military exercises with a saturation attack configuration comprising different types of warplanes. Facing such aerial threats from China (especially an aerial saturation attack), the Taiwan military forces must carry out air defense operations of the highest power and efficiency.

When Chinese warplanes appear, it is not necessary to bring our warplanes off the ground to intercept and warn them too easily. But we need to integrate the emergency response capabilities of all warplanes at airports, surface-to-air missiles and the sea-to-air systems of warships under a unified command, which should counter China’s aerial threats in accordance with the position, capabilities and types of threats. Even more importantly, it is unnecessary to showcase the best of our forces (thus revealing our trump card) in normal times. We should instead keep our knockout blow secret and, after determining the intention of the enemy, unleash a sudden attack to win the war in the first battle.

(Shen Ming-shih, Associate Professor of Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Tamkang University)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play