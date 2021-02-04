By Fong Yuen

Carrie Lam conducted her work report for Xi Jinping over video conference. Carrie Lam and two government officials were seen on camera taking notes respectfully while listening to Xi Jinping’s remarks. This kind of note-taking is a common practice of the mainland officialdom, a ritualized culture of the officialdom to represent loyalty and top-down taming. The emperor is sage, and the guilty servant deserves to die. I have full faith in you.

Xi Jinping’s remarks are nothing but official-style articles, pure propaganda text. Concerns about the epidemic and comfort for the sanctioned officials mean nothing much to anyone. It is just a matter of the difference in identity. Xi Jinping is the one almighty. One utterance from him is worth way more than a million sentences from others. Not only must one listen, but must respectfully take notes to demonstrate absolute obedience.

One can’t multitask. When one is busy taking notes, it is impossible that one is carefully listening. Dictating a sentence and missing another, write more, miss more. Then one is left with broken phrases. On the surface, it is all respect, but the actual effect is quite the opposite. Since it is a video conference, one could review the recorded clip after, and there’s everything. Why take notes? Taking notes is but a performance. The person speaking is high above, and the note-takers bow below. Self-belittling, they are also raising the authority of the leader. It is a show for the people. This is how supreme political authority is established.

These behaviors would never happen in democratic countries. The president or prime minister speak, but nobody will be taking notes. It is also common to refute, biker, and argue. Presidents or prime ministers are but normal people, who are not so unattainable. Only totalitarian countries value such ritualized, laughable rules. Ritualization could raise the party spirit and diminish humanity.

Carrie Lam taking notes was trivial, but it has opened up a generation of “new style”. The Hong Kong officialdom did not have these traditions, yet under “one country, one system”, even these minute details must be followed closely, otherwise, there would be a question of loyalty. In the future, will the Hong Kong officials of all levels be taking live notes during Carrie Lam’s remarks to demonstrate a high level of docility and to strengthen the party spirit? We’ll see.

The culture of mainland officialdom has invaded Hong Kong. Society reeks of an atmosphere of party spirit, there is no need for humanity. Officialdom is ritualized, officials and citizens are hierarchized, citizens are servile. The party expands, humanity diminishes. This is the social and cultural basis for the existence of dictatorship. Almost at the same time, there was an incident of a pregnant woman being violently suppressed by the police, resulting in the premature birth of a baby. This incident reflected that the inhumane persecution of the disadvantaged by the Hong Kong police. This was also the first of such horrific incidents in the history of Hong Kong.

A policeman encountered a pregnant woman during his patrol. Regardless of whether she was guilty, he should’ve put her safety first. The person concerned has repeatedly declared that she was pregnant. Yet the police, without verifying the truth, called her buff and pushed her to the ground. He handcuffed her rudely and violently, almost constituting torture. The pregnant woman was shocked, and the fetus was disturbed. When she was sent to the hospital, the baby was delivered prematurely. If the baby’s life is endangered, or becomes disabled, these policemen will have to be held criminally liable.

This kind of thing would never have happened during the colonial era. Since the anti-ELAB movement last year, police brutality has expanded greatly. Police regulations have been undermined, and the laws have become fictitious. The normal sympathy and empathy that existed in the police have gone down the drain. This incident was not a standalone case. It reflects the fall of Hong Kong’s official culture, and the ruthlessness and arrogance of a centralized government that disregards the safety of people’s lives and property.

Hong Kong is quickly mainlandized, the same way that people are not treated as people there. All in the name of stability, any vicious and dirty tricks could be deployed. These have all landed in Hong Kong. On the one hand, Carrie Lam is obedient as a servant in front of Xi Jinping, while on the other, she has condoned the police’s violence against women and children. The two incidents reflect indirectly from different angles that a culture of pure party and zero humanity has already been rooted in Hong Kong.

The persecuted woman is said to be from a whole family of “blue ribbons”, who are fully supportive of the police. Now that she has personally experienced the persecution of the inhumane regime, she should be a little inspired: when a regime is corrupt, everyone is a victim, regardless of your political stance. Within an inhumane system, you’ll only be treated inhumanely.

In democratic countries, the leaders are but ordinary people. There are some that bike barefoot, others that go grocery shopping. They are regarded the same way, just like anyone else. There is no difference in status between the ordinary people and the national leaders. In totalitarian countries, on the one side, you have the servility of the bowing self-proclaimed servants, and on the other, there is the looming, condescending party spirit. The similarity between the two sides is that there is no humanity.

Hong Kong’s officialdom is mainlandized. It all began with Carrie Lam’s note-taking during her work report. Totalitarian regimes are all about the party and no humanity. It all began with the suffering of an innocent pregnant woman.

Click here for Chinese version

