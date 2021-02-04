It has only been one month since the year started, but I already feel like it’s been another year—the mass arrest, the unpredicted lockdown, court cases and Leave Home Safe being made complementary for some places… It is just too much to bear, to say the least.

The recent events reflected that the government has been increasingly adaptive. They have found ways to introduce measures they didn’t use to be able to force through because of public outcry. Initially, the public was reluctant to take part in the Universal Testing Scheme because they distrusted the government. Now, through community lockdowns, the government is able to force the citizens to be tested for COVID-19 before they escape a district for work or other purposes. The fear of sensitive personal data being handed over to the authorities still exists, but in comparison, people would rather trade it for returning to a normal life—to be able to go around freely in the city.

The same goes for the Leave Home Safe app. The government has announced that they will allow some venues to be opened again on the condition that the app, which tracks where one has been and for how long, is used. The idea of the app has been widely criticized for its being possibly used as a surveillance tool. However, the government now uses ‘returning to a normal life’ as the bait to lure people into its web of mass surveillance.

Leave Home Safe and community lockdowns are paving the way for a large surveillance system, but most people still feel that access to their data by the authorities is not a big problem —as long as they get to live a ‘normal life’. They think it’s not like they use Leave Home Safe to clock in in a protest, so there’s no big problem. But is it the case?

When data are collected in bulk through a surveillance system, the fragmented props form a portrait of a person, and the data combined reveal more information than what each piece of data adds up to.

Even before it is mandatory to clock in with Leave Home Safe in some establishments, the authorities can already tell which shops or restaurants are ‘yellow shops’ in general simply by analyzing which establishments have QR codes that no one scans. This is because ‘yellow shops’ generally do not encourage their customers to scan the QR codes, while shops that support the government will do so. A little analysis of all your records - from not buying at Maxim’s to spending at yellow shops - is enough to determine your political views and whether you are part of the anti-government movement. By analyzing whether you frequent ‘yellow shops’, they can also tell how ‘anti-government’ you are; by analyzing whether you frequent courts and cross-check what trials are to be held, they can tell how ‘anti-government’ you are, too.

When the government makes it compulsory for the people to use Leave Home Safe or take the COVID test in order to conduct certain activities, on the one hand, we are caught by the system—we cannot do certain things if we do not comply, so complying becomes the easier option than resisting; on the other hand, because the people feel like they must obey, the authorities can record more information, analyze more data and know more about them. Gradually, what we deem “no big deal” now will become the long arm of the regime to monitor and classify us.

Carrie Lam used to stress that Hong Kong people had the right not to use Leave Home Safe, but she has now made it complementary for anyone to be allowed to access specific venues. It is tempting to use it just to re-enter gym again, and be able to leave the district to hang out with friends.

The most frightening thing about big data surveillance is that it subjugates people to a particular conduct. This surveillance is not like the police checking your mobile phone so that you should clear your phone or use encrypted communication. This surveillance system is linked to every aspect of life that we would like to enjoy—gyms, restaurants and so on, so that we have nowhere to go or bow to this system to live the life we want. With the link between all aspects of our lives and the surveillance system, people will soon adopt self-censorship and self-surveillance, and automatically behave according to the system’s standards, acting as good citizens in a particular format and even believing that the system’s standards are the ones they have been aspiring after.

We have been moving closer to a dystopian Hong Kong.

Surveillance systems need people to cooperate in order to work smoothly. If a certain number of people are unwilling to do so, then the power will not be able to operate smoothly and dominate us. Even if the power cannot be completely dismantled, the cost of its operation can be increased.

As the government cracks down on us, it is trying to tell us through various actions that no matter how much we resist, we cannot escape its crushing power. The sense of powerlessness that comes with this is part of our daily lives—a problem that we need to solve.

The 2019 movement made many people realize that every aspect of our daily lives is part of the struggle, and that we can still resist in every choice in our daily lives. Eating in ‘yellow shops’, not taking the MTR, helping fellow protesters, etc., all cost us some efforts and convenience in our daily lives. Life is often simpler and more convenient if we obey the system. These everyday struggles will be possible in the immediate future, and we will have to take actions against the operation of power that already affects our lives. These will not instantly bring us democracy, but will change our relationships with large chain shops and public institutions, and in a way reduce the impact that the government or pro-China forces have on us and strengthen the ties of our camp.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

