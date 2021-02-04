Just one month into 2021, the hearts of American political and economic power, Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and Wall Street in New York, have been scorched by the fury of a grassroots-inspired populist revolution. At the beginning of the month, there was the storming of the Capitol by believers in pro-Trump conspiracy theories, and then at the end of the month, there was the massive stock market entry of GameStop (GME) to fight head-on with the Wall Street pros, causing prominent short-sellers to fret. The two incidents have different causes and parties involved but they were both attempts by the grassroots powerless touting against the ruling elite. In the famous ultimatum theory, two players can allocate resources between themselves only if both of them agree to the proposed scenario. If player A gets 90% and player B gets only 10%, based on the rational choice theory of classical economics, a normal person would accept 10% as better than nothing, but experiments have shown that most players would rather part ways than swallow this unfair proposal.

The ultimatum theory has become the foundation of today’s laam chau or mutual destruction doctrine, explaining why the public has long been the underdog in a game designed by Washington and the Wall Street elites, supporting Trump who has become known as the “human Molotov cocktail,” and taking the plunge into the big gamble of GME. It is true that the classical economics from Adam Smith to neo-liberalism from Freeman onwards all have serious flaws in their arguments. The theory of trade suggests that people will trade on the basis of comparative advantage in order to maximize profit, eventually leading to economic prosperity and progress. However, it neglects the inequality of power structure caused by the unfair distribution of power, which will drive those without power to overthrow the establishment at all costs. Western capitalism has undergone several major crises, extremism and revolution in the last few centuries, and the narrative of 2021 shows that the West is now at a breaking point.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, American political scientist Francis Fukuyama proclaimed that it was the end of history and that capitalism and liberal democracy had won the ultimate victory. In retrospect, it is clear that the neo-liberals were naive and arrogant. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken advantage of this and emerged as a threat to the U.S.-led international order in just 20 years. The CCP has not only studied “The Old Regime and the Revolution” by French historian Alexis de Tocqueville to prevent any liberalization reforms that could lead to the downfall of the regime but also mastered the American School of economics, in which one of the founding fathers of the U.S., Alexander Hamilton, used a centralized policy to protect emerging industries at home and a policy of trade barriers against foreign competitors abroad. He inherited the mercantilism practiced by the Great Powers during the Age of Discovery, and maintained a monopoly with the naval power of the East India Company. It was also passed on to successive presidents. During Lincoln’s presidency, the trade barriers imposed on the cotton-producing slave states in the South, which were economically and politically dependent on cotton exports, became one of the triggers of the Civil War.

Trump has been criticized by all sides for his trade wars, but under this free trade, apart from the multinational corporations making great profits, there has been no significant improvement in the lives of ordinary people. Since China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO), the U.S. has lost nearly 4 million manufacturing jobs to China. In 2007, the subprime mortgage crisis was triggered by excessive use of unregulated derivatives on Wall Street, which led to the global financial tsunami. As the U.S. government bailed out financial institutions on the grounds that they were far too big to go bankrupt, investment bank executives still received bonuses at year-end. In the meantime, millions of families across the country have lost their jobs and homes, and young people who grew up in that era have been burdened with heavy student loans right after graduation, with the prospect of a shrinking social ladder and middle class. Today, there is an appeal to netizens to enter the stock market and bet openly against the wolves of Wall Street, backed by a vengeance that has been building up for more than a decade.

The GameStop rally brought back memories of Occupy Wall Street with left-wing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) voicing support and right-wing Republican Senator Ted Cruz echoing the sentiment in a rare anti-establishment convergence. However, the outdated war between the two wings in the U.S. has prevented the two sides from working together as a driving force for reform. Since neo-liberalism became mainstream during the Reagan era, the two parties, each receiving huge amounts of plutocratic contributions, have become increasingly alike, both advocating the loosening of market regulations and the lifting of trade barriers, and continuing to collect votes by means of identity politics. Many issues such as race, immigration, abortion, sexual minorities, and gun control that were not controversial in the past have suddenly become mainstream in politics, while public policies such as social class and public capital have been left on the sidelines. While the left and right of the political spectrum are locked in a battle over issues such as abortion, gun ownership, and unisex public toilets, multinational corporations are simultaneously relocating their domestic operations to China.

Trump’s argument that the U.S. will turn into Venezuela during the Cold War era is clearly a false statement to spread fear of socialism. While the liberals relish in ridiculing Trump’s fans, they are content in their arrogant elitist comfort zone, which boasts of their superiority over others and is of no help in dealing with the capitalist crisis facing the West today. Moreover, the internet war of words between the “leftist” and Trump’s fans, and the long cultural war between the liberals and the conservatives have not changed the phenomenon of the growing imbalance of power and wealth, which is giving rise to more laam chau mentality. However, revolution is always short-lived while balance is the order of the day. Trump, with his one-man Molotov cocktail, has nearly destroyed the 250-year tradition of peaceful power transfer in the U.S., and has taught the establishment elite and the intellectual community to reflect and seek a new key to equilibrium..

(Pui Ka Yee, independent writer)

