The market is bullish on China’s consumer market, and many domestic consumer brands have been highly sought after, with shares in the food and beverage, auto and sporting goods sectors all doing well. Overall, China’s consumer market has indeed delivered good results. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced earlier that the country’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 39.2 trillion yuan (US$6.06 trillion) in 2020, accounting for 54.3% of GDP. China is now the second-largest consumer market in the world and is expected to overtake the U.S. to become the world’s leader in a few years.

Although sales of some products were affected by the pandemic last year, the consumer market rebounded quite quickly in the second half of the year when the outbreak improved. With China’s overall economy not growing as fast as it used to, the market penetration rate of major consumer industries has also surpassed its peak. Investors should be realistic and not expect a significant increase in product sales across all sectors. However, this does not mean that consumer stocks do not have any bright spots for growth.

Under the state policy of internal circulation, domestic consumption will be the engine of growth in the future. Many leading companies have realized that it is time to stop focusing on expanding overall production and instead add value to their products. On the other hand, with the rise in per capita income in the Mainland, the demand for quality consumer products is also growing. In other words, both supply and demand are in line with the increase in consumption.

In light of the epidemic, certain products have suffered a reduction in production capacity, which, coupled with tightening environmental regulations, has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the supply chain of the manufacturing industry and has led to a general increase in raw material prices in recent months. The market was initially concerned about whether companies could pass on their costs to consumers through price increases in the face of rising operating costs, particularly in highly competitive industries where price increases are more difficult.

In recent years, however, many industries in China have been seeing consolidation, with smaller, less financially viable competitors being gradually eliminated from the market or acquired by large enterprises. As a result, the industry has become more concentrated and dominated by a handful of leading companies. Consequently, bargaining power has been enhanced, and competition in the market is more rational than before, instead of blindly “playing the price war,” causing losses to both sides. This is why we have seen price increases in consumer products such as dairy products, instant noodles and white wine, reflecting that the actual demand is not bad. Once the pandemic is over, the leading companies are expected to grow further and capture a larger share of the market.

Domestic consumption is solid, but what about exports? While the epidemic remains severe in many major economies, with large-scale lockdowns and quarantine measures in place, in contrast, China, where the outbreak is less severe, has received more overseas orders in the past few months, giving the overall export momentum a boost. According to data, China’s exports in U.S. dollars grew by 18.1% year-on-year in December 2020, exceeding market expectations. Many Chinese exporters are rebuilding their inventories in order to meet demand. In the short term, the industry has rebounded well, but will this situation last? The author cannot be sure.

(Chung Sau Ha is a senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors.)

