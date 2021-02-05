After having been dismembered, Liberal Studies is vitalized again by patriotists who blew out a puff on it. So it is up and around again at campuses. Name of this zombie is yet to be given for it is still temporarily described by the Education Bureau in its document as a “subject to be renamed”. The new subject is as sickening and poisonous as COVID-19, so should be avoided.

The Education Bureau has surreptitiously made the key emphases of the new curriculum known to the public in the annex to the consultation document. The “subject to be renamed” is poisonous because it is: parochial, self-restricted and hypocritical.

Among the six modules of Liberal Studies, Personal Development and Interpersonal Relationships, Public Health, Energy Technology and the Environment have basically disappeared, with only three themes left. “Hong Kong Today” has been narrowed to “Hong Kong under ‘One Country, Two Systems’”. In the past, when the concept of “civilian” was mentioned, the sense of identity of local inhabitants, Chinese and global civilians would be referred to, but the new subject only requests students to get to know the “national identity”, national ensign, emblem and anthem. When it comes to “one country, two systems”, political participation that used to be discussed is not touched on anymore, but the theme is confined to understanding of national security, and the mention of notions such as “holistic view of national security” and “both sovereignty and the right to govern with China” is a must. As to Hong Kong characterized by social diversification, the purpose and main them is made clear from the very beginning: “Chinese culture has to be the principal part of it”. In other words, the part of getting to know Hong Kong has been narrowed to party-state being the gist – a political course of national education.

With a little sleight of hand, the original module named “Modern China” has been turned into “Our Country since Reform and Opening-up”, which means tragic events such as the Great Chinese Famine, Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution in the first half of the new China have been wiped out at a single stroke, while only “enhancement” of people’s livelihoods and national strength after reform and opening-up, how Hong Kong people integrates into national development (i.e., the Greater Bay Area) and national initiative on international affairs (i.e., the Belt and Road Initiative) are mentioned. To put it another way, the subject has been narrowed to merely mention of grand strategies and glories of a powerful nation – puffing up all along the line.

Inculcation is prioritized over independent thinking

Second, the curriculum is “self-restricted”. In reality, with regard to “one country, two systems” and national development, if the discussion over it is open with advantages and disadvantages put on a list for inspiring diversified thinking, it will be up to scratch. But the difference between Liberal Studies and the new subject lies in the number of question marks. As some Liberal Studies teachers said, many question marks listed in every theme for study of the curriculum guideline of Liberal Studies implied that there were no answers preset, and open discussion was encouraged. What about the new subject? All are statements pointing out clearly that students are supposed to learn the official discourses on all areas – getting to know that everything about the motherland is good and improving every day. There are no question marks, but only full stops, for the new subject, which suggests that students are not required to think, but be loaded and instilled in.

Third, the subject is hypocritical, which is poisonous in three different ways. First of all, it is about the curriculum design. Liberal Studies laid emphasis on “critical thinking”, while “think carefully and discriminate wisely” is unctuously added to the section of students’ performance expected for the new subject, which actually does not give students any leeway to think. Can students disagree about the articles of the National Security Law in their answers? Can they be unpatriotic? Can they query the “overall jurisdiction”? If yes, can they pass the examination with answers like these?

Besides, classrooms are turned into a drama stage where teachers and students have stereotyped teaching materials at hand and are not allowed to make intellectual enquiries freely, so the former will say one thing and mean another, while the latter will say yes and mean no. Such interactions are going to take up 70% of the total class hours, which tragically and unprecedentedly squanders the time of hundreds of thousands of teachers and students.

The most detestable hypocrisy is the contrast between what is told in classrooms and what happens in the real world. Everyone knows pretty well that the “subject to be renamed” is actually a subject tainted with political virus, to which numerous students are immune for they see the looks and countenance of the wolf warriors on TV every day, and farewell parties for emigrating classmates are held weekly. What’s more, while youths nowadays, who go online more than to school, are able to draw inferences about a lot of cases from a single instance, senior secondary students must be aware of the false front of the new subject, hence an attempt to brainwash them doomed to be of no avail. Even if they are doped and then take part in a field study on the mainland stipulated by the new subject, they will be awakened by the website lockdown, internet censorship, taboos on talking, and even their cellphones checked when going through customs.

A lot of parents were prompted by the dispute about an exam question of History earlier, in which party’s officials showed their true colors, to seek refuge from calamities. Now, in launching the new subject tainted with political virus, the Education Bureau prioritized political consideration over everything to fuel the migration wave. The authorities responsible for pushing through brainwashing education take the opportunity of the city hit by the unprecedented epidemic to take resolute and effective measures to solve a complicated problem in an instant, which makes the parents feel duty-bound not to turn back to the Hong Kong education system – the final straw.

While the virus is rampant, immunity is never too much. The parents who have decided to stay need to provide for and help themselves. The civil organizations that are able to discriminate between right and wrong have to devise alternative teaching materials. To rival the insidious tricks of party’s officials, they have to include the subject matters the new subject steers clear of or misrepresents: the regression during the enhancement of our country, the fragileness and fanaticism of national emotions, the dark side of the history of modern China, and the unauthorized precarious reconstruction of the Basic Law.

Facing the unprecedented virus, we can’t afford to lower our guard. Be on full alert, or your offspring will be harassed.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play