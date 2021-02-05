by Li Ping

When attending the Question and Answer Session in the Legislative Council (LegCo) yesterday (Feb. 4), Carrie Lam announced she will be proposing five legislative tasks which include controversial matters such as oath-taking by District Councilors, the admission of non-locally trained doctors, the criminalizing of doxxing behavior, etc. When talking about the admission of non-locally trained doctors, she proudly claimed that the government is very determined to achieve the task and will not back down. But in these three years of Carrie Lam being in office, from attempting to amend the Extradition Bill to refusing to close the border to fight the epidemic to implementing the national security law, it seems that whichever policy she works extra hard toward, the worse the outcome it has. So bad that Hong Kong has been dragged towards the edge of total destruction. Now she has proposed five legislative tasks. The more determined she is, the worse Hong Kong’s governance will be.

The debate of whether Hong Kong should admit overseas-trained doctors has been going on for years. Now Lam said she would not back down. The reasons those pro-CCP lawmakers gave in support of Lam are the usual: Hong Kong’s public hospitals are in a severe shortage of doctors, and Singapore has been admitting overseas-trained doctors for years. Whether Singapore’s mechanism is suitable for Hong Kong is another matter, but there is already a mechanism in Hong Kong to admit overseas doctors into public hospitals. Sin Kin-man, Chairman of Frontline Doctors’ Union (FDU), believes what Lam proposed cannot resolve the serious problem of losing mid-level doctors in Hong Kong’s public hospitals. Dr. Choi Kin, President of Hong Kong Medical Association (HKMA), feels that, since the overseas-trained doctors can bypass the local exams, it would make the doctors’ quality in Hong Kong inconsistent.

Lam proposed to admit overseas-trained doctors to show her “competence” and pretended she cares about the citizens. Also, she saw that LegCo has already become a rubber stamp, so she dares to propose “brave suggestions” one after another. Lam mentioned that she would not have suggested at least a couple of them if she was facing the LegCo like last year’s. With the cooperation from pro-CCP lawmakers, not only can she suggest, and expect to pass, those debatable bills, but she can also express her “valuable opinion” and give out all the figures in detail whenever the topics are those the CCP concerns about. Lam could simply use Article 104 of the Basic Law and Article 6 of the Hong Kong national security law as the order and command the District Councilors to take the oath, but if LegCo has not reduced to be a rubber stamp, how could she deprive people of the freedom of speech on the ground of working for the public? Another example is that Lam claimed the Communications Authority has ruled seven cases against RTHK were substantiated, and therefore she must “put things right” with an unwavering attitude. She also, without naming names, wanted the Chief Editor of RTHK (Director of Broadcasting, Leung Ka-wing) to be held responsible.

Lam has proposed five legislative tasks in one go by relying on LegCo, the rubber stamp. But she is also fooling herself. She did not learn any lesson from the social turmoil caused by trying to force the Extradition Bill amendment. Worse still, she continues to use “stopping the violent riots” and “fighting the epidemic” as reasons to tear the society apart, just so to please the pro-CCP politicians and earn praise from Beijing. Yesterday, Lam denied the recent sudden lockdown orders being requested by the CCP leaders and would not take responsibility for wasting so much money and causing people so much disruption with the 12 lockdowns, only for them to find one infected case. She claimed this was a group decision and, with an “I will not back down” attitude, she declared she would continue such lockdown orders until right before Lunar New Year if there is a need to do so.

Lam’s tough stance on these five legislative tasks makes people wonder whether she has been motivated by revenge. The pro-democratic parties’ landslide win in the District Council election was the outcome of the anti-ELAB movement. That also marked the end of Lam’s “competent” image. The citizens’ distrust of the anti-epidemic measures of Lam’s government stemmed from when the medical staff went on strike to call for the border to be closed and the government refused. The government even keeps suppressing those medical staff afterward. Lam said the network and social media are “full of problems with doxxing, publishing hate and discriminatory speeches or spreading fake news” in the past two years during social turmoil and the Wuhan virus epidemic. What she cannot deny is that, one of the major considerations is to crack down on reporters checking registered information online when making investigation reports.

In all three years, Carrie Lam has been going against the public. It isn’t like she doesn’t know that she is heading to the grave, but she still believes the CCP will come and rescue her when she arrives. Therefore when Lam decides on policy and governance, she never thought whether Hongkongers’ rights would be safeguarded, about Hong Kong’s interests, or the impact the international impression has on Hong Kong; all she cares about is the full approval of the CCP leaders. As the CCP leaders attempt to take full control of Hong Kong, to rob Hong Kong’s political and economic interests and use Hong Kong as the bargaining chip against western countries, we see Lam’s determination to enforce the CCP’s command expanding as she drifts away from Hong Kong’s public opinion, the abuse of governance worsens, and all the while, Hong Kong is sliding down even quicker into the abyss.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play