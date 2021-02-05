Now that Johnny Chiang, Chairman of the Kuomintang, has inveighed against Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chieh for her support for ractopamine-laden pork and that President Tsai Ing-wen has called on her base to “save Chieh”, the campaign to oust Huang this coming Saturday is set to become a contest between the Blues and the Greens and “extra time” of the race to unseat Han Kuo-yu. Apart from Wang Hao-yu, who has been recalled as a City Councilor of Taoyuan, motions to remove Legislative Yuan members Chen Po-wei and Rosalia Wu have also been initiated. We have to ask: Can Taiwan withstand the impact of such endless strife between the Blues and the Greens? Should legislators be subject to the same criteria as government heads?

While recalls are no doubt useful for deterring political extremists, all legislators will be on tenterhooks if both camps do not refrain themselves but continue to bombard each other with such recall votes. If the legislative immunity of legislators is restricted as a result, Taiwan’s democratic development will actually be harmed.

The success in removing Han Kuo-yu from office last year marked the first time the mayor of a special municipality had been dismissed. While the Green camp succeeded in recovering the seat of Kaohsiung, a Pandora’s Box was opened, and the lowering of the threshold for recall votes under the Civil Servants Election And Recall Act began to show its positive and negative political impacts. The juggernaut of recall proceedings, however, has not been directed at government heads. It has instead roared its way into the legislatures of the six special municipalities, and legislators have become on the receiving end of the movement. When the motion to oust Wang was carried the other day, the Blues felt greatly avenged, and this wave of recall votes against legislators began to grow in intensity.

An internal strife

In such circumstances, President Tsai has not chosen to made use of her high office to prevent society from being further divided. Instead, she has, as chairman of the DPP, called on her party to get mobilized to “save Chieh”. This is the wrong thing to do as a leader. Tsai and all factions of the DPP are worried that the dismissal of Wang will trigger a domino effect, and that if they cannot save Huang Chieh, an ally of the DPP, legislators in the Green camp will be in danger. It is not hard to understand such political calculations. However, if the president takes the lead to engage in such political warfare involving the dismissal of legislators, what will not become a battle between the Blues and the Greens in the future? Every time a recall vote is held, it furthers the social division. How can we put an end to the infighting and antagonism between the government and the opposition?

Seen from this angle, the Blues that have initiated recall votes indiscriminately after the dismissal of Han actually see them as the “extra time” of the vote on Han. Han and Wang were dismissed mainly because their personal images are too extreme and controversial, and it might be difficult to find fault with the motions to dismiss them. However, if politicians who are just relatively concerned about progressive issues and who are not extreme at all become the targets of this recall juggernaut, it is actually taking such a retaliative movement to the extreme. No wonder all the reasons put forward by the Blues for recalling Huang have been ridiculed recently.

If the Blues do not call it a quit, the “extra time” of the vote on Han will continue in different parts of Taiwan. As a result, even legislators from the Blue camp will be worried that they will be dismissed one day. The morale and advantages that have been accumulated by the Blues in the string of recall votes are like a double-edged sword that could be swung towards themselves one day.

Legislative immunity could be restricted

No matter the result of the vote to oust Huang, now is the time to review the impacts of this wave of recall campaigns on our democratic system and political culture.

When it comes to the democratic system, recall votes in other countries mainly target government heads but seldom legislators. That is because the work of a government head (which is administrative) and that of a legislator (which is political) should be subject to different standards. As a legislator’s job is to monitor a government head, they are supposed to enjoy legislative immunity so as to discharge their duties adequately. The wave of recall votes we are witnessing today could result in the restriction of such immunity, and legislators might impose censorship on themselves. A reasonable adjustment to the conditions or threshold for a recall vote should be one of the foci of the review of the system in the future.

As for political culture, Taiwan cannot withstand the frequent, socially divisive recall votes on top of the central and district elections that are held every two years. The political wisdom and restraint of the leaders of the Blue and Green camps are important. Successes or failures in elections and recall votes are momentary. It is Taiwan’s pluralistic society and prosperity that matter in the long run. The leaders of the Blue and Green camps have the responsibility to prioritize social stability over partisan interests. They must not further elevate the string of recall votes into a contest between the Blues and the Greens or “extra time” of the vote on Han.

