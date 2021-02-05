Chief Executive Carrie Lam has kicked up a notch the Sino-British war of words by denouncing the United Kingdom for fleecing Hong Kong through its British National (Overseas) pathway for citizenship.

On Tuesday, she wrote in Chinese on Facebook that the UK had long been profiting from Hong Kong. By the end of 2019, Hong Kong ploughed $280 billion into the UK, which ranks sixth on Special Administrative Region’s chart of Outward Direct Investment. In 2018, the territory was the 12th biggest foreign direct investor for the UK.

In her view, the UK is guilty of advancing its naked business ambitions under the political guise of the BNO scheme, under which over 250,000 Hong Kongers are expected to leave for the UK in the next five years.

Lam cited the real property market as an example. “Property developers in the UK have obviously targeted Hong Kong people as their primary customers. There have been as many as 20 such property advertisements in major newspapers over the past two weeks. Several local entrepreneurs whom I know have owned entire commercial buildings in London. These are all concrete business interests,” she noted.

Lam’s latest message is built on her administration’s statement on January 29. It said: “Apart from serving its political agenda, the move of the British side will also bring huge economic interests to the country. While the UK may be in dire need of talents and capital, it should not have made use of the BN(O) passport as a ‘political cover-up’.”

The Chinese version of the release was more graphic. It allured to the “cover-up” as a “fig leaf.” The initial official response, however, fell short of illustrating how exactly the British were to benefit economically from Hong Kongers seeking greener pastures in the UK.

Lam has stepped in to fill the gap by zooming in on the property market. Her choice of an example is dubious. She did not say whether the developers in the UK she mentioned included those from the HKSAR. Hutchison Whampoa, Sun Hung Kei, New World and Far East, for instance, have a considerable combined footprint in the UK. Their portfolios span from Deptford, Greenwich North and Canary Wharf to Manchester.

Our construction tycoons are eager to glean a profit from the UK. Many of their buyers might as well be Hong Kongers who are as keen to reap from their purchases in the UK. Who will end up making, or losing, money from whom on British soil is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, officials have insisted not to lift the so-called spicy cooling measures against transactions of residential flats in Hong Kong. This has made the UK even more appealing for those who believe in real estates.

Ironically, some pro-government opinion leaders have warned against emigrating to the UK as the British public might frown at newcomers from Hong Kong as economic predators. The expected influx of Hong Kong immigrants might drive up housing prices and raise competition for jobs and even school places for the local communities in the UK.

Middle class parents in Hong Kong are particularly tempted to take up the BNO offer, because their children could eventually be paying local fees for quality British education. Like the Lams, many families are prepared in any case to send their offspring to pursue a British university degree. It makes a compelling economic case for a family with two or more children to relocate there early.

Aspirations for freedom and democracy aside, Hong Kongers have their own financial calculations in mind. It is simply too simplistic for the Chief Executive to dismiss the British scheme as ripping Hong Kong apart for quick financial gains. At least three of Lam’s policy secretaries, Professor Sophie Chan, Patrick Lip and Edward Yau, have reportedly acquired housing properties in the UK. Each of them may have a different story to tell. And so do other Hong Kongers having an eye on the UK.

It is, to put it mildly, ticklish for the head of a global financial and trading hub to accuse others of being profit-driven. Nagging others about making a killing out of Hong Kong is futile. It will be far more productive to ask how Hong Kong people can flourish on guest turf.

Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive's Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.

