The “long telegram” I am referring to is not the long telegram sent to the State Department by George Kennan, the father of the Cold War and then U.S. minister to the Soviet Union, but the recent “Longer Telegram: Toward a new American China strategy,” published by the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council. The article is said to have been written anonymously by a former Trump administration official with “deep expertise and experience dealing with China.” Judging from the title of the “Longer Telegram” article, it is clear that the anonymous author wants to imitate Kennan to achieve the same policy effect.

The main point of the article is that U.S. strategy and policy toward China must focus on the internal fault lines of Xi Jinping and his political inner circle. There is much greater division among the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elite over Xi’s leadership and his vast ambitions than is widely believed. The U.S.’ primary objective should be to convince the party elite that it is in China’s best interests to continue to operate within the U.S.-led liberal international order rather than to build a rival order, and that it is in the CCP’s best interests not to attempt to expand China’s borders or export its political model beyond China’s shores. Thus, its proposal for a new U.S. policy toward China is to explicitly target Xi Jinping, differentiating between the 91 million members of the party and the inner circle of top decision-makers headed by Xi. The previous approach of treating the entire CCP as a single undifferentiated entity is “not granular enough” and U.S. policy should lead Beijing to return to the pre-Xi era of China.

This point of view may seem to some to be nothing new, just a return to the old days of U.S.-China appeasement. But the fact that the issue is being raised by a Trump administration official makes it meaningful, suggesting that, at least in his view, Trump’s indiscriminate crackdown on the CCP - though seemingly very hard-handed - did not necessarily work well, if not well at all.

The idea of dividing the CCP from its top decision-makers like Xi Jinping and not mixing the two together is something that I and some of my colleagues have been saying for the past few years when commenting on U.S. policy toward China. Unfortunately, our opinions are rarely echoed and are vilified by many who at the time were immersed in the thrill of Trump’s crackdown on the CCP and believe that the fall of Xi and even the CCP is not far off.

When I came to the U.S. in the fall of 2018, I proposed the strategy of “a two-step approach of first anti-Xi, then anti-communist” in a public lecture. The reason why I proposed this strategy is that Xi is the key to all conflicts inside and outside the party, at home and abroad, and that anti-Xi is the greatest common denominator in both the Chinese society and within the CCP. Moreover, since Xi controls the power of the party, the government and the military, once he steps down - in whatever way - it will naturally lead to the internal division and reorganization of the CCP. In all likelihood, there will be a brutal slaughter and the CCP can hardly withstand the internal tearing, especially in the top layers of the party, and will disintegrate from there. On the contrary, if one does not prioritize or differentiate between the contradictions and mixes Xi and the party together, thinking that Xi is coercing the party so that in order to fight against Xi, one has to fight against the party as well, then not only will it be impossible to overthrow the party, but also impossible to defeat Xi. The reason is that even though Xi holds great power, he is not the same as the organization itself, and his power cannot be greater than that of the organization. To revolt against Xi and the party together would put the reformists within the party in an awkward position and eventually force them to rise up to defend the party, thus facilitating Xi objectively.

If the U.S. had turned its fire on Xi from the time the 19th National Congress approved the removal of the two-term limit on the presidency and had openly or covertly supported the more liberal wing of the party, Xi would have had a hard time surviving the initial outbreak of the epidemic, especially when the lockdown of Wuhan stirred up public discontent, which was his loneliest period since taking power. Unfortunately, not only was Trump not anti-Xi, but he was also secretly connected with Xi, and Trump was not even anti-Communist, but greatly anti-China. When the epidemic broke out in the U.S., the country was in the midst of preparing for the election, so they hastily turned the gun on Xi, but tied the party together with him. The consequence of the forceful binding is that the party has to support Xi whether they want to or not. Besides, Xi has already recovered from the initial embarrassment. In addition, with the failure of the U.S. to fight the epidemic and the chaos of the election, both Xi and the party are now on stronger footing than before.

Politics is a game of power. Within the top leadership of the CCP, none of the party, government or military, nor the spears, knives or pens are controlled by the open-minded, but by Xi’s cronies and allies. The party’s open-minded and socially liberal factions have long been suppressed, and their existence has been rendered invisible, with no synergy and no voice in foreign policy. Even in the face of U.S. containment of the CCP and China, they have to stand with the hardliners and endorse Xi. It also appears that public opinion favors Xi over the open-minded and liberal factions. Under such circumstances, unless there is a major socio-economic crisis in the future that triggers a dramatic reversal of public opinion and gives the party’s open-minded and socially liberal factions an opportunity, there is little hope that the party will be able to force Xi out of office in the near future. Even if there is such an opportunity, it is doubtful that they will be able to seize it in time, because the open-minded faction is deeply burdened by an “original sin”: the fear of overthrowing the top leader and dividing the party, a crime they cannot afford to bear.

I am not saying that the countermeasures proposed by this former U.S. government official’s “longer telegram” will not work in the long run, but the question is, as he said, whether the U.S. has a consistent long-term strategy against the Communist Party and against China.

(Deng Yu-wen is a researcher at the China Strategic Analysis Center.)

