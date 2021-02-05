Reports by pro-communist media said that the loyalists are vigorously looking into an amendment to the current election system. Also, they tabled a number of amendment bills for discussion at a meeting held yesterday by the Committee on Rules of Procedure of the LegCo(Legislative Council) in an attempt to thoroughly amend the Rules of Procedure. To put it bluntly, even if there are councilors in the LegCo who plead for the people in the future, there is no room for discussion on the administration at all.

According to Article 64 of the Basic Law, the SAR government must be held accountable to the LegCo, so watchdogging, checking and balancing the former are still important tasks of the latter. To this end, the rules of the LegCo are not supposed to accommodate the government but empower lawmakers to impel the government into giving an account of its administration. However, in recent years, the loyalist LegCo members have been helping the government escape its accountability to the LegCo even at the expense of their own turf time and again.

The Rules of Procedure in Hong Kong stemmed from the democratic parliament of the UK, and have been adopted since the Handover. They have always zeroed in on protecting the right of the minority in the LegCo to discussion on the administration. Moreover, half of the seats come from functional constituencies, and every industry is represented by only one lawmaker, so to take care of their needs, stern restrictions of discussion should be avoided. In the early days after the Handover, both the loyalists and the pro-democracy figures acknowledged the necessity of preserving room for discussion on the administration, hence accepting the restriction from the Rules of Procedure. With the consensus in favor of implementation of dual universal suffrage in 2007 and 2008, the loyalists, despite the majority in the LegCo, stopped short of being audacious lest the pro-democracy camp, who were supported by the majority of the citizens, might pay them back in their own coin.

CCP in full control of NPC-style LegCo

Nevertheless, as the implementation of Hong Kong democracy became indefinite, the loyalists became fearless of the fact every dog has its day. They audaciously rode roughshod over parliamentary procedure by tyrannizing over the minority with the pseudo-majority in the LegCo. Notwithstanding democratically elected, they acted upon Beijing’s will and decree at every turn, always standing by the government, proposing large-scale amendments to the Rules of Procedure, which they have always deemed an obstacle, and strangling the remnants of the power of LegCo to watchdog the government. Now that the LegCo has been predominated by the loyalists, they have gone so far as to further amend the Rules of Procedure, alleging that it is done for the days in the future when “the pro-democracy camp takes the helm of the LegCo”, which however will never happen.

Because the fundamental pollical changes in District Councils in 2019 and the 35+1 plan prompted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to worry about losing control over the LegCo, the LegCo elections were postponed all of a sudden for at least one year. Initially, Carrie Lam professed all incumbent councilors could extend their services, but later on, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee disqualified four pro-democracy members from their seats all at once, giving rise to the pro-democracy lawmakers quitting en masse. Last month, all pro-democracy councilors who had taken part in the 35+1 primaries were arrested for allegedly violating the National Security Law. Under the circumstances that political spaces are more and more contained and both candidates and the incumbent can be disqualified anytime arbitrarily, it is even questionable whether the pro-democracy camp can stage a comeback, not to mention gaining control of the LegCo. Furthermore, the CCP has an imperial sword (giving bearer arbitrary powers) – National Security Law, only Article 29 of which - provoking by unlawful means hatred among Hong Kong residents towards the Central People’s Government or the Government of the Region – poses an extraordinarily serious threat to the people criticizing the government, stopping them from being dissident.

In view of the abovementioned, the major objective of the loyalists insisting on amending the Rules of Procedure to deprive the council of power is to put in practice CCP’s overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong by brazenly turning the LegCo into an NPC. The CCP has never been able to brook dissent. So even if there are a few pro-democracy lawmakers in the legCo in the future, they will only be lawmakers in name only. Only those deemed patriotic by the CCP will be allowed to run in and win an election. Now it is palpable that the CCP wants to put under its control every front of the SAR, which is made a place where only one voice reigns supreme. With this happening, Hong Kong will be losing its uniqueness, and reduced to a city thoroughly controlled by the CCP.

All LegCo councilors need to think twice: As the CCP won’t allow of democracy taking effect in Hong Kong, are you still eager to help the tyrant victimize his subjects, and become a sinner through the ages that kills the SAR parliamentary system?

(Martin Lee is a barrister and founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play