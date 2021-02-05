World Health Organization personnel landed in Wuhan in mid-January, seeking to investigate the origins of COVID-19… mid-January 2021, that is.

Now, if these investigators had arrived in mid-January 2020, they already would have, in the famous words of Zhao Ziyang, come too late. Yet at least their timing would have made a certain degree of sense and there would still be potential for genuine investigative findings.

But no, as we all know, they did not arrive in 2020. World Health Organization personnel only arrived in Wuhan in mid-January of 2021, a full year after the city went into lockdown: a year in which 2.2 million people around the world died from COVID-19.

Yet the World Health Organization is not only coming too late: it is also doing far too little.

Reports on the WHO team’s itinerary since arriving in Wuhan tell us that they have toured one of the first hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, visited museums, and “held discussions” into the evening.

Anyone who has ever been on a tour in China will be immediately familiar with such an itinerary.

No doubt the hospital visit included gathering around a table in a meeting room, each participant sitting behind a name placard, a cup of tea, and a bottle of room temperature water, listening to maudlin speeches praising the people’s glorious victory over the coronavirus under the all-knowing guidance of Xi Jinping.

The museum visit undoubtedly also included an exhibition narrating, of course, the people’s glorious victory over coronavirus under the all-knowing guidance of Xi Jinping. The Chinese Communist Party, we all know, may be a bit slow to report newly emergent pandemics, but they always make up for that slowness in quickly building museums to tell everyone how masterfully they handled everything.

And I have no doubt that between the museum visit and the notably vague evening discussions there was an elaborate banquet at which toasts were exchanged over mind-numbing alcohol, making the predictable speeches exalting warm relations between China and the World Health Organization just slightly more bearable.

This itinerary represents, in short, a micro-managed, purposefully obfuscating, and fundamentally useless Potemkin Village-style tour that no global health body with a hint of self-respect should dignify.

The itinerary’s main purpose is not to provide visitors with opportunities to gather genuine data on the ground, but rather to micro-manage and fill up their time on the ground to the point that they are not able to genuinely investigate anything. At the same time, the fullness of the schedule creates the impression that data was in fact obtained: but of course obtained solely from activities wherein everything down to the last detail is planned in advance, yet which nevertheless present a superficial appearance of spontaneity and authenticity.

“Revolutionary” academics visiting China in the 1960s and 1970s, arriving in search of “the people” and an experience of “the real China,” faced similarly stifling micro-managed tours. A few true believers bought into it, but many others left shocked and disillusioned, having seen through the thin façade. This is, they realized, no way to learn about another country and its people.

Half a century later, the World Health Organization, the peak global health body, has yet to realize that this is really no way to get to the bottom of the origins of a pandemic that has killed millions around the world, whose memory is in fact disrespected by their cheesy museum tours.

Treating seriously a two-week Potemkin Village tour of Wuhan a year after the outbreak is yet another embarrassment for the World Health Organization, who should probably at this point just officially change their organization’s name to “Bad COVID Takes.” Let’s review some of their greatest hits from the past year:

In December 2019 and January 2020, the World Health Organization made the biggest mistake that anyone could ever make in interacting with the CCP government: believing that what they said was true. Even into mid-January 2020, the World Health Organization was asserting that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan.

Now, I am not a health expert by any stretch of the imagination, but I know enough to know that when the CCP issues a statement that there is no human-to-human transmission, there is definitely human-to-human transmission!

In January and February of 2020, the World Health Organization also decried travel restrictions and the closure of borders, with Dr. Tedros himself asserting that stigma was more dangerous than the virus itself. I sometimes wonder if any of the 2.2 million who have died in the past year would endorse Tedros’ expert opinion?

As late as March of 2020, the World Health Organization was even downplaying the use of masks, saying that there was no definitive proof that mask use could effectively stem transmission and that masks might instead provide a false sense of security.

To be bluntly honest, I hate wearing a mask, and of course in Melbourne I have been left with no choice but to wear one seemingly endlessly. Yet for all of my petty complaints about the daily experience of donning a mask, the one thing that I can say that I dislike far more is a global medical organization that tries to discourage people from wearing masks in the middle of a pandemic that has now killed millions globally.

If you ask me, it is not masks that have created a false sense of security, but rather our obviously misplaced assumption that the World Health Organization actually knew what it was talking about.

A full year later, visiting museums, listening to speeches, and of course holding lively discussions in Wuhan, the World Health Organization continues having no idea what it is doing, fumbling its way through a complete mishandling of the most dangerous pandemic in a century.

The Chinese Communist Party apparently has no desire for anyone to know how this virus originated, and the World Health Organization, in arriving too late and doing too little, is also doing its best to ensure that never happens.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of Two Systems, Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong (forthcoming 2021))

