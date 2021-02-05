I am writing to express our dismay at the publication of Pat To Yan’s op-ed piece entitled ‘Why did you not fight back’ that was published in your newspaper on 31 January 2021.

The author of the aforementioned article draws an unacceptable and untenable paral lel between the temporary pandemic-related lockdowns of small areas of Hong Kong with Jewish ghettos during the Holocaust. I am frankly shocked about the historical ignorance and the lack of sensitivity this opinion piece displays.

The inhumane conditions that characterised the ghettos were so devastating that tens of thousands of Jews confined therein died of starvation, disease, and deliberate acts of murder. Children and women were particularly vulnerable. Women were forbidden from giving birth in the ghettos and had to kill their babies if they did. The German authorities intentionally kept food so scarce that it led to chronic famine. The establishment of the ghettos in hundreds of cities across modern-day Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and Belarus was part of the Nazis’ systematic genocidal strategy to decimate the Jewish population under its control. To draw a parallel with contemporary Hong Kong is an outrageous and unacceptable proposition that should not be printed in a newspaper.

The article also makes wholly inappropriate insinuations that carry overt antisemitic undertones. Jews have been part of the fabric of European societies for millennia. The accusation that Jewish communities thrived on corruption and bribery reflects a degree of antisemitic vitriol that is unworthy of your newspaper.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Roland Vogt

Chairman, Hong Kong Holocaust and Tolerance Centre

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play