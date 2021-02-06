By Fong Yuen

When Biden first took over office, the CCP’s military jets increased their interference with Taiwan. It was both a show for mainlanders, and one for Biden. The CCP knows very well that the honeymoon period of the U.S.-China relation was over long ago. No matter who is in power, that will have no impact on U.S.-China relations. Sadly, other than poking Taiwan with military jets, the CCP now has absolutely no clue what to do with Taiwan.

The CCP’s dream to be the Taiwan-unifying strongman country has halted. There are three key factors contributing to this sad outcome: system, people’s will, current situation.

The system is fundamental. The CCP is a one-party dictatorship and Taiwan is a democratic system. The two cannot co-exist. Deng Xiaoping’s “one country, two systems” was initially deceptive to a certain extent, but over the decades, this road has become narrower and narrower. Up until last year when Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill amendment movement broke out, the dictatorship had ripped off its own façade. “One country, two systems” quickly depreciated, and now it is nothing but wallpaper.

Taiwan’s democratic system is operating smoothly. In the recent Economist’s Global Democracy Index, Taiwan took the place of 11th among 167 countries, taking the crown in East Asia. Taiwan and the CCP, separated by the sea, have each been living a good life. Taiwan and the CCP, if united, would be placed in danger of being absorbed by one of the two. The CCP’s track record is evidence that the regime will never share power with the people. Once Taiwan falls into the hands of the CCP, Taiwan’s democratic system will go down the drain.

If the two sides of the Strait are reunified, the Kuomintang (KMT) will become the guest of the house. Once the KMT resorts to being a vase, the Taiwanese will be reduced to slaves. Taiwan’s current political self-determination, economic self-reliance, and independence, compared to the CCP’s cruel dictatorship, are enough to prove that the reunification has no political foundation.

Second, going against public opinion is a dead-end. Chiang Ching-kuo allowed family reunions between the mainland and Taiwan, leading to an upsurge in human exchanges. Later on, when businessmen invest in the mainland, the CCP takes advantage of the Taiwanese businessmen’s interests to establish a reunification narrative. Through marriage and education, the CCP exported lots of mainland Chinese immigrants to Taiwan and started a long-term infiltration of the political, business, and education sectors, as well as of news and culture, all to change Taiwan’s political ecology. Moreover, the CCP advocates within the KMT on the island were also a reason why the notion of reunification got hugely popular at one point.

However, Taiwan is a country with freedom of information after all. The CCP’s corrupt political system, dictatorship, harsh societal control, the genocide of ethnic minorities, and the evisceration of multiculturalism and freedom of the press, etc., have all been endless acts of evil. Taiwanese, and the young people in particular, generally hold attitudes of opposition. Coupled with the fact that Ma Ying-jeou’s legendary concessions and moving too fast in relaxing trade and investment restrictions with China disappointed a great many. Seeing Hong Kong’s nightmarish situation, the people are even more disgusted. Taiwan’s public opinion is one-sidedly anti-CCP, and the talk of reunification has become taboo.

The CCP has long threatened the Taiwanese with the intimidation of military reunification. During the Jiang Zemin era, it was the missiles, during Xi Jinping’s current era, it is the fighter jets. Threats through propaganda never ends. Such a bully, how can it capture the hearts of Taiwan people? If people’s hearts are unwilling, where comes the talk of reunification?

As for the time and momentum, those with the slightest common sense know that neither the time nor the momentum has ever been thus distanced from the CCP than they are now. When Xi Jinping said that “the time and momentum are on our side,” it is but to rile up the Chinese people.

As far as the CCP is concerned, the economy has been going downhill since it had reached the peak. The high-tech industry is on the verge of extinguishment. Diplomacy is going nowhere. Military expansion is depleting national power. There are plenty of internal issues, and economic thunderstorms are coming one after another. It is nowhere near the worst, only forever worse.

On diplomacy, Hsiao Bi-khim’s attendance at Biden’s inauguration forced Cui Tiankai to avoid his; Biden has not yet spoken with Xi Jinping, an obvious show of arrogance. U.S.-Taiwan relations will steadily improve in accordance with the new regulations of the U.S. Congress decision on various Taiwan-related bills. With Biden’s push for multilateralism, advanced Western countries will see more cooperation with Taiwan.

With its strength in technology, Taiwan has won the attention of major industrial countries. Taiwan has purchased a large number of advanced U.S. weapons and has more confidence in self-defense, causing China a potential of a higher price to pay when it comes to military reunification. Taiwan’s position at the center of the first island chain is also related to the disputes over the South China Sea islands and reefs, adding to its value of existence. It is undeniable that in order to protect its self-interest, the U.S. will actively help defend Taiwan.

If the CCP had ever had an opportunity to reunify, militarily or peacefully, that opportunity had gone with the wind. The CCP is very impatient, for the longer this reunification of Taiwan is dragged out, the more weak links in the system are exposed, the more its national strength is consumed, and the more disappointed the people. All the while, as Taiwan’s international status is elevated, the prospect of reunification turns bleaker. However, the CCP is impatient, the U.S. and Taiwan are not. What’s worse is that there is no path toward peace, no guarantee for war, and no hope from dragging on.

During Xi Jinping’s tenure, these aforementioned three issues are all deadlocked with zero hope of getting resolved. As for after Xi Jinping, it is too soon to tell. It must depend on how China changes, how the U.S. changes, and how the world changes.

