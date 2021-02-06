Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor put forward at the Chief Executive’s Question and Answer Session controversial law amendment bills such as oath taking of District Councilors, criminalization of doxxing, and introduction of overseas doctors. Without pro-democracy lawmakers in the Legislative Council (LegCo), Carrie Lam is more confident in forcing through the bills within this legislative session. A source from the political circle noted that in view the fact Carrie Lam kept on recognizing the current state of the LegCo, it can be surmised a LegCo without opposing voice and any check and balance is one deemed “ideal” by Carrie Lam and Beijing. “In other words, Hong Kong LegCo is to be turned into a Macau Legislative Assembly.” Yet he reminded us that this doesn’t mean there is no opposing view in the society, “but it’s just that there isn’t a mechanism through which voices of dissent can be heard”.

The source also pointed out Carrie Lam depicted a LegCo without pro-democracy camp as “back to normal on the whole”, and stated that if it had been the LegCo of last year, she wouldn’t have dared to table for discussion bills such as criminalization of “doxxing” and oath taking of District Councilors. “From this, it can be seen that Carrie Lam is convinced a LegCo without pro-democracy camp is what she names “normal”, otherwise “abnormal”. And Carrie Lam said yesterday that even if people are discontent with actions taken by the government, the government will not “succumb to public pressure” as long as it believes the measures benefit the people”, which clearly suggests the administration will not take public opinion into consideration at all”.

Public opinion not reflected within the establishment

In light of the abovementioned, the source anticipated that even if the LegCo election is to be held in September as scheduled, “a lot of pro-democracy figures will be precluded from participating in the event”. His “most optimistic” guess is that the LegCo is going to be turned into a Macau Legislative Assembly. “To put it plainly, only obedient pro-democracy figures are allowed to run in the election, and with only eight to ten seats available, they will not be able to influence the government and LegCo.” At that time, bills about Article 23 of the Basic Law and political reform without universal suffrage tabled by the government can all get through the LegCo. “In Carrie Lam’s words, the government can do its job with no more hindrance in the way.” However, he also indicated that is not tantamount to no dissent in the society anymore. “No opposing voice in the LegCo doesn’t amount to no discontent in the society.” In the long term, “the citizens will figure out for themselves: the rich will leave for good, while those in financial difficulties will make money for emigration and stay reticent all the way through”.

