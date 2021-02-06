Good shows kept coming up after I finished the piece “Lock up neighborhoods regardless of cost” last week. Over the past seven days, various areas have successively fallen into government’s ambush, but miraculously there hasn’t been a single confirmed case found. Facing criticism, the Chief Executive “didn’t opine that’s a harassment of citizens and waste of money”, but pointed out the lockdowns were “extraordinarily worth it”, and insisted the measure was “based on science”, as well as stressing the efficacy couldn’t be judged by the number of confirmed cases found.

The cost of lockdowns, which impact people’s daily lives and make citizens worry they would be left high and dry in a district, is staggeringly high. If district lockdowns are extraordinarily worth doing, its effectiveness is way higher than its cost, and they benefit Hong Kong in general. What is the benefit then?

By common sense, what lockdowns can do is to collect information so that we have a clearer understanding of the epidemic conditions in different areas of Hong Kong. If a large number of confirmed cases are found during lockdowns, it is surely superb as it helps prevent community outbreaks. If just a smidgen of confirmed cases or even none is found, it is also of help. I believe the targets raided are not arbitrarily picked, but subject to their anticipated risks of spreading the virus. If the epidemic conditions in such high-risk areas are not as severe as we thought, it suggests that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong at large has been under control. With this finding, the government should consider loosening up the preemptive measures against the plague.

However, after Chief Executive’s argument and explanation, district lockdowns keep going while the ban on social gatherings is extended for two more weeks. It seems lockdowns are done just for the sake of them being done, without any benefit seen. Maybe what the Chief Executive means by so-called “based on science” is to take the city as a laboratory, and Hong Kong people guinea pigs. Conducting a grand experiment in social sciences in high spirits is the featured dish, while cos-effectiveness is not even taken into consideration at all.

(Tsang Kwok-ping, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Virginia Tech)

