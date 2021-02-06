I have been reading with interest various articles in your paper including one by Emily Lau, titled ‘BNO Lifeline for HK People’, about the UK visa for HK people. I find the discussion about the new BNO pathway to a full British passport missing something very important, never mind the fact that it seems that only AUTOMATIC granting of full citizenship was not allowed by the 1997 agreement. Something very obvious is being overlooked. Think about it...anyone with a BNO has the ‘right to land ' in the UK and cannot be barred from entry under normal circumstances. Even if the UK had not created a legal pathway, it would have been possible for Hong Kongers to go anyway and simply refuse to leave after 6 months of staying! Now, wouldn’t hoards of Hong Kongers claiming asylum in the UK have been rather embarrassing for all sides? Not least the fact that asylum seekers are not allowed to work in the UK. As I understand it, this new pathway to a passport is the same as for all other migrants to the UK who arrive with a work visa. The only difference is that with the BNO Hong Kongers do not need to have a job or a particular level of education before arriving there. I really feel you need to make a point of this to make clear this offer is not some kind of deliberate provocation. I can’t see that the UK had any other choice, actually. If you are going to get immigrants anyway, you need to control who comes and allow them to work and contribute. Besides, they will easily be replaced by those from the mainland, let’s face it...

