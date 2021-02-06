Every so often, there are occasions where one cannot help but feel completely perplexed over things that ended up in the most unexpected of places: a Fiat 500 left hanging in the balance on the top of a lamp post, an Inter-City 125 stranded on the roof of a train station, and what have you. On that account, one perhaps should not be too baffled by the fact that Ursula von der Leyen has been president of the European Commission (EU) for over a year. Up until she was chosen to be the new Commission President of the EU in July 2019, taking over from Jean-Claude Juncker, von der Leyen was, like her predecessor, relatively unheard of beyond her country of origin. Prior to her assuming the office of Commission President, von der Leyen had been a minister in Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government since 2005. Her track record, however, does not quite explain how she managed to stay in office unscratched for 13 years.

Just as one could attribute a car ending up on a lamp post to an occasional gust of wind, so could one give a perfectly feasible account on how von der Leyen managed to muddle through, as a government minister, for 13 years without getting the boot and eventually ending up as, to all intents and purposes, head of the EU. The trick, it seems, was to job-hop at the right time. When she was appointed family minister in 2005, she introduced a generously funded programme which expands day-care offerings and grants, as parental benefit, 67% of the parent’s net monthly income prior to the birth of one’s child. But when difficulties associated with funding and opening a huge number of new day-care facilities started to emerge, she had already made off, and the muddle was left for her successor to clear. When she became minister of labor and social affairs in 2009, she promised a hot lunch for every child. By the time the German public was struggling to get a grasp of a jumble of regulations introduced with the scheme, she, yet again, had vamoosed and climbed up to the next rung on her career ladder – this time head of the German defense ministry.

As might be expected, the result of von der Leyen’s stewardship of the German defense ministry was nothing short of a catastrophe. “There is neither enough personnel nor material, and often one confronts shortage upon shortage,” Hans-Peter Bartels, a Social Democrat MP charged with monitoring the Bundeswehr for parliament, concluded in a report published in 2019. The ministry became embroiled in controversy when it was revealed that von der Leyen had circumvented public procurement rules in granting contracts worth millions of euros to third-party consultant firms, including Accenture and McKinsey. Her decision to refurbish a sixty-year-old navy training ship had also drawn wide criticism for costing the German government more than 10 times than what was originally projected. “The Bundeswehr’s condition is catastrophic,” Rupert Scholz, who served as defense minister under Helmut Kohl, wrote before von der Leyen was nominated to the EU’s top post. “The entire defense capability of the Federal Republic is suffering, which is totally irresponsible.”

Unfortunate for the 450 million citizens of the European Union, just as Europe stands in desperate need of a competent leader amidst the coronavirus pandemic, von der Leyen is at the helm; having nearly bankrupt Germany’s welfare system, flummoxed the German public with a confusing collection of regulations on school meals, and completely crippled the Bundeswehr, von der Leyen landed the job of president of the European Commission. This time though, having climbed to the top of her career ladder with an incredible stroke of luck, von der Leyen can hardly finesse her way out of this vaccine fiasco which is, by and large, her own doing: Europe’s vaccination scheme is in a complete disarray, not least because it is riddled with sluggish decision-making, amateurish execution, and interminable delays. It took the EU more than three months longer than Britain did to secure vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical firms such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, owing to von der Leyen’s idiotic decision to seek full manufacturer liability for the vaccines, and EU negotiators’ deep-rooted obsession with the practice of haggling over details and prices. The manufacture of vaccines in Europe was also heavily encumbered by the inflexible and unwieldy rules and regulations that were unaccommodatingly imposed upon vaccine factories, notably AstraZeneca’s. The coup de grâce, however, was the EU’s decision to discourage national regulators of its 27 member states to grant emergency approvals and seek collective authorization via the European Medicines Authority. This was to ensure that vaccines would be rolled out at the same time across its 27 member states. As a result, EU countries have, on average, only immunized around 2% of their adult population whilst many of them are sitting on hundreds of thousands of unused vaccines.

In seeking to defend EU’s shambolic vaccination programme, von der Leyen, joining France’s Europe minister Clément Beaune and President Macron, resorted to accusing Britain of cutting corners in its emergency authorization procedures and insinuating that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was unsuitable for people above 65, despite a lack of evidence in support of her claims. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorization of a vaccine,” von der Leyen said. “I remind you that a vaccine is the injection of an active biological substance into a healthy body. We are talking about mass vaccination here. It is a gigantic responsibility.” This politically motivated stunt on the part of von der Leyen is irresponsible and frankly contemptible: not only does it not help the roll-out of vaccines in Europe – senior citizens are most in need of immunization, yet they are precluded from being given the vaccine that is most readily available in supply owing to political reasons – it risks undermining global confidence in vaccines and will potentially sabotage the international efforts to immunize the world’s population against Covid. By casting doubt on Britain’s vaccination success and challenging the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, von der Leyen may be able to divert attention from her own shortcomings, the implications and potential consequences in so doing, however, are enormous, so much so that she probably won’t be able to bear.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

