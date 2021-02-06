It was around 6pm and the local restaurants were about to close when I emerged out of my favorite noodle place and ran into my friend who owns the establishment.

I was surprised, as he generally leaves his wife to run the place and is rarely seen there.

“Hello,” I greeted him. “Nice to see you here. Better get in quick before they close the kitchen,” I said.

“No, I am not here to eat. Just came by to make sure my wife doesn’t forget to bring a can opener when she returns home,” he replied.

“Can opener?” I was rather bemused.

“Have you bought abalones for the Lunar New Year or something?” I was trying to figure out this mystery.

“No, no. We plan to sleep with a can opener under the bed. For safety,” he said.

“Safety?” That the lowly can opener could be used as a defense weapon was a revelation to me.

“You never know when this ambush lockdown will come to your neighborhood. They won’t allow you to leave your house and will supply canned food till test results arrive. So better be prepared,” he explained.

“That is a clever idea,” I said. “I saw on TV some people caught in such sudden lockdowns complaining that they couldn’t get at the food because they didn’t have a can opener at home.”

“Yeah! Reminded me of the movie, Cast Away, in which Tom Hanks tries to break open a coconut with his bare hands,” my friend said with a smile. “I wonder if they tried throwing the cans against the wall.”

“Oh dear, I hope not. Some of those buildings are old,” I pointed out.

“These lockdowns remind me of another Hollywood movie too. Men in Black,” my friend said.

“Was it about a pandemic?” I couldn’t remember.

“No, aliens. Heard some of the specimens collected from these buildings did not contain any human DNA. Maybe there are extra-terrestrials living in the subdivided flats,” my friend was now thinking like a film scriptwriter.

“No, no, not aliens,” I laughed. “I read somewhere that people scared of the tests had filled the sample bottles with water.”

Before he could see more Bollywood plots, I asked him: “What would you do if you were in charge of these testings?”

“Actually the government has got it wrong. Instead of sending the police and health workers, I would send housing authority officials to these public housing estates,” my friend said.

“Housing authority officials? What can they do?” I was puzzled.

“Just post a notice that officials would be arriving at a given time to receive residents’ complaints. Everyone will stay home then. Everyone has grievances about everything… garbage disposal, size of windows, decrepit lifts, leaky pipes, play areas. Hong Kong people love to complain, you know,” my friend was now into crowd psychology.

“Ambush lockdowns should be only for those old buildings where they pack a dozen into subdivided flats. Also take steps to prevent large groups gathering in toilet areas,” my friend was getting flushed with excitement at his brainwave and his voice had gone up a couple of decibels, attracting glances from a couple walking past us.

His plans had stunned me into silence and my friend probably realizing this quickly changed the topic.

“All these lockdowns have achieved so far is delaying my wife’s monthly salon visit. For her grooming,” he said. “And dyeing,” he added, his voice dropping a notch as he glanced around nervously.

“But salons are safe, aren’t they? As long as they maintain hygiene,” I asked.

“She is scared she will end up having to sleep there in the event of a sudden lockdown. If this new madness continues, I may have to become her beautician soon.”

“Oh dear,” is all I could say, dreading that prospect.

“Actually, my wife now says she wouldn’t mind getting a positive result,” he said.

“She wants to get a positive result?” I was surprised.

“She says, that way she can get to the hospital and get her knee treated. She has to wait months for an appointment and her knee is getting worse,” my friend said.

“I thought she had seen the doctor last month?” I remembered her telling me.

“Yeah, she did. But her next appointment is a few months away. She says it is too long a gap and she may have to go to a private hospital if the pain gets worse,” my friend grimaced, probably thinking about the cost.

“The hospital waiting time is getting worse now, with the pandemic restrictions,” I agreed.

“It is worse for my mother-in-law,” he said.

“What is wrong with her?” I asked.

“Dementia. Her next appointment is after a year. Even we will have trouble remembering that,” he said with a snort.

“You have a point there,” I said.

“Anyway, it is getting late and you’d better get home before 7pm. Or else you may also get trapped in some surprise lockdown on the way,” he advised me.

I heeded his wise words and hurried along, keeping an eye out for any ambush attacks on the way.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

