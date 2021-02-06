On Feb 2, China’s well-known internet company Douyin, the domestic version of short video app TikTok, has formally filed a lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court against Tencent for monopoly. Douyin claimed that Tencent has restricted users from sharing Douyin content on its instant messaging apps WeChat and QQ, constituting a “monopoly behavior that abuses market dominance and eliminates or restricts competition,” which is prohibited by the Anti-Monopoly Law. Douyin asked the court to order Tencent to stop such behavior, publish a public statement to eliminate adverse effects, and pay 90 million yuan (US$14 million) for economic losses and reasonable expenses. In its response to the media, Tencent fired back that the move by ByteDance, which owns both TikTok and Douyin, is a malicious framing and that it plans to sue ByteDance for illegal infringement of rights.

Douyin was evolved from news aggregator Toutiao, another subsidiary of ByteDance, and the series of feuds between Douyin and Tencent have been labeled as “Tou Teng War” by the Chinese media.

ByteDance was founded in 2012 and is the first Chinese internet company that did not seek commercial protection or financing from Alibaba, Tencent or Baidu. Instead, it is considered to be in strong competition with the two tech giants, Baidu and Tencent, with its revenue coming mainly from ads on Douyin and Toutiao. Investors and inside sources have valued ByteDance’s fiscal revenue for 2019 at 104 billion to 140 billion yuan, more than Uber, Snapchat and Twitter combined, and its advertising revenue exceeded that of Tencent and was second only to Alibaba.

TikTok, known as the international version of Douyin, became a global sensation last year when President Trump ordered it to be taken down. The total number of downloads on the App Store and Google Play has exceeded 2 billion worldwide.

There is an unspoken rule in the Chinese internet industry. I learned from talking to internet company Beijing Centergate Technologies that many young entrepreneurs start their own businesses like creating new apps with the ultimate goal of selling their start-up ideas to BATs (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent). If they don’t sell and BATs make something comparable, then “we are doomed.” For example, Tencent was not the first company to offer software like WeChat, but after they did, essentially no one used other instant messaging software anymore. In 2013 or so, a campus website developed a game of vegetable stealing, but after Tencent Space also made it, no one played on the campus website again.

Tencent has long felt the impact from short-form video app Douyin, and although WeChat has a large presence, netizens have already been spending more time on Douyin than playing with WeChat. In April 2018, it was rumored that Tencent invested 3 billion yuan to subsidize some of the accounts on the WeChat platform, but the results were not impressive. Tencent’s business model is social networking within circles of friends. It is obvious that it cannot compete with ByteDance with its media and content platform origin. Short-form video is similar to media, and most of the top executives of Toutiao and ByteDance are from the media, so they have a strong advantage when it comes to advertising and content.

After failing to invest in ByteDance, Tencent invested heavily in Kuaishou, Douyin’s biggest competitor in China. As I understand through the employees of the two companies and the users who have used both products, the problem of content homogeneity between Douyin and Kuaishou is severe, just like in the case of Sina Weibo and Tencent Weibo. If you don’t let me buy your Douyin, I’ll buy your rival. Tencent’s investment vision is indeed praiseworthy, like the big investment of nearly 5% of shares in Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. With the six to seven fold increase in the stock this year, the boss of Tencent, Pony Ma, is clearly happy. In March 2017, Kuaishou raised US$350 million in a new round of funding, led by Tencent, which is now the largest external shareholder, holding 21.567% of the company’s shares.

On Jan 24, Kuaishou passed the listing hearing of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and raised approximately US$5 billion from its initial public offering (IPO), making it the world’s biggest technology IPO in the past three years. Kuaishou had been losing money for three years in a row but with its successful debut in Hong Kong, the company resolved its capital issues while enhancing its brand image. In this backdrop, there are deep implications in the Douyin v. Kuaishou’s major shareholder, Tencent.

In November last year, there were reports that Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, Meituan and other tech giants were given talks by the relevant departments on anti-monopoly rules, and Alibaba was even visited by financial regulators and other departments seeking rectification.

On Nov 10, 2020, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) issued the “Anti-monopoly Guidelines for the Platform Economy Sector (draft for comments).” As soon as the guidelines were released at noon, the share prices of major Chinese internet companies tumbled in the afternoon.

Although the timing of Douyin’s lawsuit against Tencent is very opportune, I have little expectation that Douyin will win. First, a look at past cases such as the win of Tencent v. Douyin copyright infringement in Binhai, Tianjin. In September 2019, a Douyin-related operating company filed an unfair competition lawsuit against a Tencent-related company. The Fuzhou Intermediate Court recently ruled that the case should be heard in the court where the WeChat and QQ developer agreements were signed, pursuant to its terms of reference. Accordingly, the Fuzhou Central Court transferred the case to Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court for trial. Tencent won another jurisdictional battle.

The “Tou Teng War” is profoundly different from the old-fashioned 3Q War (360 v. Tencent) when the IT companies were at each other’s throats. This is also the perfect opportunity to observe the ecology of China’s internet industry.

(He Jiang-bing, Chinese academic in Financial Studies)

