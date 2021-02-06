So a tiny chip could be the talisman that saves Taiwan from being forcefully annexed by China?

There is a severe global shortage of auto chip. Some countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany have sought help from Taiwan one after another and asked semiconductor manufacturing companies like TSMC would increase their auto chip productions. Hiroshi Kajiyama, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry said that, via the Japan–Taiwan Exchange Association Tokyo Office, he has already asked the Taiwanese government to request chip manufacturers to increase auto chips supply. The China-friendly Federal Minister of Germany for Economic Affairs and Energy, Peter Altmaier, also unusually wrote to Taiwanese authority and asked Taiwan to supply more chips to the German automotive industry, which is in a difficult situation. It was a formal request through the government channels, so the importance cannot be ignored!

Matt Murray, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and Richard Steffens, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce, will have a virtual conference meeting today with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua and the executives from Taiwan’s largest chipmakers, including TSMC and MediaTek Inc. They will discuss how to resolve the global shortage of auto chips and pressure Taiwan to bump up the supply of auto chips to American automakers. It is the first meeting with Taiwan ministerial officials since Biden’s administration took office and therefore bears significant meaning. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, has already indicated they oppose official interactions between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Taiwan is becoming more visible in the international society in recent years and contributes more toward the global technology and economy. “The world is dangerously dependent on Taiwan for semiconductors,” a recent report from Bloomberg, pointed out that Taiwan’s role in the world economy did not attract so much attention until recently when the auto industry suffered shortfalls in chips (mainly for parking sensors or reducing emissions, etc.) Carmakers such as Germany’s Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co. of the U.S., and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. have to halt production. Since Taiwan’s technology companies are the major suppliers of these chips, people started to be aware of Taiwan. Jan-Peter Kleinhans, Project Director of “Stiftung Neue Verantwortung” from Berlin Think Tank, commented Taiwan is the most critical part of the entire global semiconductor supply chain.

Taiwan is not the only leading role of the semiconductor supply chain. The U.S. still leads, especially in chip design and electronic software tools; ASML from the Netherlands monopolizes equipment for manufacturing advanced chips; Japan is the major supplying country for the related equipment and chemical agents. Taiwan’s TSMC is at the top of the field when it comes to chips that are smaller, more energy-efficient, and powerful. It has built, with itself being the center, the high-tech industrial ecosystem for Taiwan. The output value of global semiconductor last year was approximately US$426 billion, with 20.3% from Taiwan, which is just behind the U.S. Taiwan is the world’s number one on the market share of both foundry and IC packaging and testing areas. On IC design, Taiwan closely follows the U.S. with a 21.7% market share. That shows how strong Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is.

Meanwhile, Google announced the official opening of its new office in the Far Eastern Telecom Park (Tpark) in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District. It is the first and biggest hardware research and development base apart from its U.S. headquarters and will set up another office in Tpark by 2023. Also, Taiwan has successfully fought the pandemic. It has demonstrated to the world that democracy, open and success in fighting the pandemic are not mutually exclusive and incompatible.

Mathieu Duchatel, Director of the Asia Program at Institut Montaigne, the French think tank, said Taiwan has a significant strategic value in the global chips supply chain. It is the main reason it can prevent China’s invasion. It does sound logical that the chips industry could indeed become Taiwan’s safety guarantee. When Taiwan makes the chips more precise and has a bigger contribution to the global economy, and every related industry, whether it is computer, smartphone, telecommunication, automotive, even aviation and space technology, has to rely on Taiwan’s chips supply, then countries with those industries will not allow Beijing to attack Taiwan or impose blockade embargo. If Taiwan is affected by the war and the chips supply chain breaks down, the western economy will suffer badly. How could they overlook Taiwan’s safety? Invading Taiwan by force will cause international outrage. Those in power must think twice about that.

Furthermore, with Taiwan’s increasing visibility and soft power, it is earning more sympathy and understanding. More global public opinion wants to protect Taiwan from attacks, which has provided the public opinion foundation when the other countries decide to protect Taiwan from threats.

Apart from strengthening military equipment, Taiwan can also protect itself by fully developing a high-tech industry that is not easy to replace and doing the best to maintain its vital role in a global industrial chain! It is safe to say, this little piece of a chip is the talisman that saves Taiwan.

(Poon Siu To, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play