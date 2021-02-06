Let’s be honest, whether a pro-democracy activist or a pro-Beijing loyalist, we all know that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is indeed tightening the freedoms in Hong Kong, and the city is sinking fast, plummeting to its rock bottom. While the West might have tried hard to salvage Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” model through diplomatic means, perhaps due to their vested interests in the city, global players must know by now, that communist China has decided to play hardball, inflicting maximum pain on Hong Kongers and foreigners alike, to prove that they are actually in charge. China is now a major economic power, and cannot be bullied around.

We may look into the current situation of Hong Kong from an interesting perspective – the financial perspective, as Hong Kong has long been portrayed as a financial city. A few derivative jargons will enable the world to see what is going on, both symbolically and figuratively. Simply put, from mid-1997 to mid-2047, for 50 years after the handover, Hong Kong is supposed to have the authority to issue different “options” for international players to participate in the Hong Kong story. A “Joint Declaration” was signed by UK and China top officials in 1984, with the purpose of ensuring that when the British were gone in mid-1997, communist China would honor its promise for “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong; and that the “options” game, which is intrinsically speculative, would continue to play.

All of a sudden, someone pushed the deadly button, trying to detonate Hong Kong, and no one could predict the real damage over the long run. Clock starts clicking and people finally wake up. Hong Kong is like an “option” per se, but it is running out of time. The “option pricing theory” is abstract. Still, we try to use the most relevant Greek symbols, to anatomize the components of it, so as to symbolize what is going on in Hong Kong in the most simplistic way. Hence, don’t take it too seriously. Use your imagination, and live through the “big and small events” of Hong Kong.

There are many factors dictating option value: “theta” relates to time, “gamma” relates to acceleration. Communist China exerts force on the pressure points of Hong Kong, the “gamma” factor, accelerating the option expiry of different derivative contracts. The “theta” factor, the time value of Hong Kong, is running out fast as well, approaching zero very soon, and as in all option contracts, will be worthless upon expiry. One other important Greek factor “delta” is part of the equation, as it relates to the “speed” of an option. Hong Kong is supposed to run at 55mph, but then there are some glitches in the “option pricing” of the model, and all hell break loose. No one can accurately predict the final outcome of Hong Kong now, as “big brother” has stripped the authority of the city of the capacity of issuing these once popular authentic “options”.

And now back to reality. Since the imposition of the National Security Law (NSL) on Hong Kong during the second half of last year, no one has dared to say that the city is intact and safe anymore. Rewind the clock back to the summer of 2019. When millions of people took to the streets to protest about the Extradition Bill, which was ultimately retracted, the Hong Kong government and Beijing didn’t reflect on the crisis and recognize their own fault, nor did they pretend to rectify the situation. Beijing indeed intends to tighten Hong Kong’s freedoms, and has its own timetable.

Communist China is a superpower, and Beijing will go by its own set of rules and timetable. Whether it be Xinjiang, Tibet and now Hong Kong, everything is the totalitarian state’s internal affairs, and “foreign forces”'d better stop, and not trying to meddle with Hong Kong’s affairs. Beijing has made it clear that it will also sanction foreign officials, if they become offensive to China. The “red line” changes all the time, and everyone’d better be careful, especially the United States, which is perhaps perceived by Beijing as a fading superpower.

The pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong has a broad spectrum of players. Some know that it is time to retract while others will stay and be the witness of history. The so called “light blue ribbons”, who have been supportive of the establishment over the last 7 months, suddenly see the danger of Hong Kong sinking as well. Putting it figuratively, the “delta, gamma and theta” of Hong Kong have all gone out of whack. It accidentally expired on June 30 of last year instead of 2047, which has caught the whole world by surprise.

Different players have their unique circumstances, and they all need to assess the risks of “being a player” in Hong Kong now. The Biden administration might revert to an appeasement policy towards China. No one knows for sure, but the recent “play it slow” approach by the new US administration has made Beijing uneasy. The military coup in Myanmar might be another trigger point for the US and China to confront each other. A lot is at stake here.

Last year, the US Consulate in Hong Kong had tried to sell its real estate assets valued at USD332 million, but Beijing intervened and stopped the transaction. A US based hedge fund Elliott Advisors has pulled out from Hong Kong completely, due to the city’s recent political uncertainty. A 1% net outflow of Hong Kong people, out of an estimated population of 7.5 million, has been recorded. I could come up with countless examples to show that the situation in Hong Kong is critical. The world cannot wait for the US new administration to respond in regard to the fate of Hong Kong. In fact, the United Kingdom and Canada have solidly intervened.

Besides the lenient UK immigration scheme offered to Hong Kongers that recently got kick started, Canada just announced a new scheme for Hong Kongers to gain entry to the land of maple leaf, for permanent residency. It reads as follows on the official webpage of the Government of Canada: “Canada Launches Hong Kong Pathway that will Attract Recent Graduates and Skilled Workers with Faster Permanent Residency.” This is indeed very good news.

Over the past few months, the crackdown on Hong Kongers by Beijing has become unbelievable, and the outside world has finally come to our rescue. The period of total darkness in Hong Kong will still continue for a long time and the “DNA” of our city has been forcefully changed, but the fighting spirit of Hong Kong people remain intact. Don’t forget Jimmy Lai, Benny Tai, Joshua Wong, and all the other unsung heroes who have fought hard for Hong Kong. Go spread the Hong Kong story to the outside world if you can while some of us will keep battling in Hong Kong.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds area, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

