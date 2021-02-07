In 1989, the Tiananmen Democratic Movement in Beijing, China, was brutally suppressed by the People’s Liberation Army according to the order of Deng Xiaoping, the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China. Zhao Ziyang, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, was imprisoned as the enemy of the country. A chance for China’s democratic transformation vanished in the world’s third wave of democratization. Now that thirty years have passed, the totalitarian system of the party-state of the People’s Republic of China has been even further consolidated. Xi Jinping’s “Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” has become the fundamental norm of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, and the implied message behind the idea of governing according to the constitution and rule by law is to ensure the establishment of a dictatorship with a state-run by the party and the military, centering around Xi.

It is hard to imagine whether this particular phenomenon can override the universal experience of human civilization in pursuing national modernization and the eternal yearning for a man to return to his free nature. However, the People’s Republic of China is indeed a behemoth, and the practice of any human experience in it will inevitably undergo tests of time longer than other countries or nations.

Based on the process of interacting with political strategy among political elites, a democratic transformation could be categorized into three types: transformation, replacement, and transplacement. The so-called transformation refers to the elites in power taking the lead in realizing democracy. Replacement refers to the opposition taking the lead in realizing democracy and causing the collapse or overthrow of authoritarian regimes. Transplacement refers to joint actions taken by the government and the opposition to achieve democracy. However, the party-state of China is paired with the administrative system of a police-state and digital surveillance. In addition, there is a multitude of the bourgeois who are dependent on the crony capitalism of a party-state, and many of the petite bourgeoisie who are swinging opportunists. Therefore, the space for independent development of Chinese civil society is constricted on all fronts. If China were to realize a democratic transition with the model of replacement, the mobilization of the bottom-up movement from civil society, or even the assembly of opposition parties across provinces and cities, would be put out at the budding stage without any prospect.

Revolution is difficult where the opposition is overpowered by a stable regime, which is capable of extreme measures of enforcement against the opposition and extremely successfully economically. Unless Xi Jinping changes his mind and wants to become the Chiang Ching-kuo or Lee Teng-hui of China, the only chance to see a democratic transition for China is to wait for the split of the Chinese Communist Party. That might happen when Xi dies or loses power for any reason, and when the transition of power encounters problems. In any case, when the ruling group undergoes major changes or internal strifes, the actor that can obtain political support and substantial external will win the final victory. However, China’s internal civil society lacks coordinated opposition forces, so the only politically legitimate power that could support the revolution would only be found outside China.

If you look around the world in terms of national strength, this political power outside China must be the U.S. The U.S. embraces the spirit of democracy, freedom, and universal values, and it has tensions with China over global hegemony. The U.S. is leading the free world to defeat tyranny with the national will and goal to repeat the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and its target is China. The self-confidence of the U.S. lies in China’s deep integration into the global economy, where China depends more on the U.S. than the other way around. There are more than 5 million Chinese in the U.S., and it is the stronghold of the democracy movement of China overseas. These Chinese in the U.S. will advise the U.S. and provide the U.S. with the best strategies and tactics. However, it cannot be denied that the U.S. intervention can also easily undermined by Chinese nationalism. It could also encounter obstacles with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs established in international laws.

Developing a vision with citizen consensus

Another external force that can act as a critical third actor is Taiwan, which is separated from China only by a strait and has geopolitical relations. Judging from the overall cross-strait situation objectively, Taiwan seems unable to contend with the entire China. However, from the perspective of international and regional relations, the two sides of the strait have been able to strike a balance because of the military power and common values of the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan. Not only has this structure not changed, but it will also be even stronger in the future. On the other hand, from the perspective of a limited combat space, the strongest regional actor around the Taiwan Strait is Taiwan. Taiwan has the strength of a regional leadership on transnational issues in the surrounding area. Regardless of whether Taiwan has subjective intentions or not, once there is a conflict between China and the U.S., or China undergoes drastic changes, we cannot stay aloof as a front-line country in the global defense of democracy.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is now in power for the second time and has entered the second year of its second presidential term. The background of China’s policy is completely different from the time when DPP was still in opposition, although we are currently facing a more authoritarian China and more severe cross-strait relations. However, the international community’s consensus and strategy for transforming China are clearer than before. I am afraid that the policy of the DPP government on China still needs to be changed. The DPP is prepared to enjoy long-term governance of Taiwan, and a Taiwanese identity is steadily on the rise. But Taiwan as a democratic country has to develop a vision, to design possible measures, and most important of all, to reach a consensus among citizens for whether we would like to participate in the formation of a civilized and democratic China as a country when it undergoes drastic changes, alone or with international cooperation. This seems to contradict the spirit of independence for Taiwan, but such thoughts and discussions can never be avoided by pro-independent political leaders or strategists.

(Tseng Chien-yuan, Associate Professor, Hakka Language and the Department of Public Administration, Chung Hua University.)

