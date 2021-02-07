The first sentence of the world-renowned novel “Anna Karenina” written by Russian author Leo Tolstoy reads, “All happy families resemble each other; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” The Burma coup on Feb 1 was yet another testament to the country’s misfortune, and there is clearly a dimension to the story that cannot be ignored: the international factor.

The role of international factors in the authoritarian transformation of some countries has been a distinctive feature in the third wave of democratization since the 1970s. Based on their belief in liberal democratic values, the U.S. and European countries use policy tools to promote the political transformation of non-democratic countries. Such practices were gradually institutionalized after the 1990s and constitute an important pillar of U.S. and European foreign policy, with the promotion of democracy and human rights as concomitant policy goals. The former Eastern Bloc countries of the Soviet Union and the non-democratic regimes of emerging countries have become the main policy targets. Given the impact, it seems that the third wave of democratization could go on forever.

Compared to other countries, Burma is a very special case of democratization. First, it is one of the most closed countries in the world. Since the 1962 military coup, the military had monopolized power for nearly 50 years. Even though there have been several large-scale democratic resistances, they have always faded to silence under the merciless gunpoint. In other words, Burma has resisted the international tide of democratization for nearly 30 years.

The second unique feature of Burma is the presence of Aung San Suu Kyi. The honor of the Nobel Peace Prize, a female figure, and the daughter of Burma’s independence hero, General Aung San, have made Aung San Suu Kyi a sacred leader and the main, if not only, face of Burma as recognized by the international community. For the global community, Aung San Suu Kyi fits the Western image of an Oriental, combined with the West’s sense of guilt over Burma’s colonial past, which together have shaped the basic mindset towards the country.

As the military junta had long resisted international pressure to promote democratic transformation, the U.S., for example, had begun to adjust its policy toward Burma since the Obama administration took office, abandoning its previous hard-line approach in favor of multilateral cooperation to encourage political reform and social reconciliation in the country in order to achieve democratization. The U.S. hoped to partner with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, India, and China. This aspiring policy agenda, which coincided with the reforms brought about by the destructive 2008 Cyclone Nargis in Burma, looked promising.

After the military-backed government’s push for political liberalization in 2010, U.S. government officials, from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to President Barack Obama, visited Burma to show their support for Aung San Suu Kyi. Hillary said her first meeting with Suu Kyi was “like a reunion of old friends who hadn’t seen each other in years.” After her release from house arrest, Suu Kyi received a great deal of attention from the international community, and many looked forward to the day when she would take charge of the country so that with its democratic transformation, Burma could have a happily ever after ending.

But the story of democratization is never a fairy tale; it is the sheer reality of politics. Many believed the coup d’état was due to a lack of sincerity to change on the part of the Burmese military. However, past experience with democratization tells us that the transfer of political power rarely comes without sacrifice. Why would the generals, who have been in charge for half a century, be willing to give up everything and return to the barracks? There was no reason other than carrots and sticks. In the late 1980s, military-led Chile felt strong social pressure to move toward democratization. The civilian government granted lifelong privileges and immunity from prosecution to the military dictator General Augusto Pinochet, who agreed to surrender power (which in turn delayed Chile’s transition to a justice project for many years).

The pace of Burma’s liberalization has been in the hands of the military since the beginning, and the ruling generals naturally hoped for better compensation and protection, a carrot that could only be provided by Washington. However, these expectations were apparently not met. U.S. scholar Craig Klafter pointed out that when Hillary and Obama visited Burma, they denied a request for assistance from President Thein Sein, a retired general. And in 2015, when the National League for Democracy (NLD) took power in Burma, the U.S. did not establish a meaningful line of communication with the Union Solidarity and Development Association (USDA), a military-affiliated party.

In addition, much of Washington’s communication with the Burmese military had been focused on ensuring civilian rule, a channel that was discontinued in the wake of the Rohingya humanitarian crisis. The U.S. displayed an attitude that it was only concerned about Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD, which naturally made the military feeling disheartened.

Another major mistake in the Obama administration’s policy toward Burma was to pin its hopes on China. Washington believed that democratization of Burma would help improve regional security and that all neighboring countries would benefit, thus multilateral cooperation was possible. Such wishful thinking from the politically experienced Democratic Party’s foreign affairs elite came as a surprise. For Beijing, the improvement of U.S. relations with Burma and the democratization of the latter would be evidence of Western conspiracy to employ the strategy of “peaceful evolution” in China.

The contradiction between Hillary’s “pivot to Asia” slogan and her claim that there is no competition with China in Burma is obvious. Furthermore, ASEAN’s response to the U.S. has been less than enthusiastic. This is certainly related to ASEAN’s established tendency of non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the lack of real action of the U.S. “pivot to Asia” policy. In all fairness, countries in Southeast Asia have been facing challenges of democratic retrogression in recent years with Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines being notable examples. It is unrealistic to expect ASEAN to help bring about democratization, but Washington does not seem to understand this either.

In any case, the setback in Burma’s democratization process over the past decade has involved many complex internal and external factors. This article looks at external factors to show that Burma represents a case of failed democracy promotion that can be traced back to the miscalculated policy design and operations of the Obama administration. The values of liberal democracy are morally justifiable, but in the context of realpolitik, compromises must be made and more meticulous attention must be given to the power structure and social conditions of the country under consideration, so that democracy can have a firm foundation and not just be a glamorous window display. In today’s world, where non-democratic powers such as China and Russia are growing stronger, democracy is a difficult path like sailing against the tide.

(Yen Yung-ming, Associate Professor of Political Science at Tunghai University)

