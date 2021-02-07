Lately, the government has been playing the role of street artists and target different districts every day like busking. On paper, it is for COVID-19 testing, but what the police, government officials, and Chief Executive have been doing was so ridiculous, we do not know whether to laugh or cry. Initially, there would be a lockdown order when a clutter of cases found in more buildings in the same area. Naturally, some infected people have been found. But then the government started to seal off some buildings that have either just been tested, or only a couple of cases have been found. There was no sign of a clutter outbreak, and of course, the lockdown has gained nothing. Then the Secretary for Food and Health Bureau reminded the government to act ahead of the epidemic, which makes me question, “what is the aim of the testing? What is the goal of the lockdowns? How to get ahead of the epidemic?

Testing many people without symptoms is, of course, to find out the asymptomatic cases and prevent the virus from spreading. But it should be targeting people at higher risk, such as people who work or live in the premises that have had case clutters. However, there were either just one case with unknown origins in the buildings currently being tested, or the sewage has been tested positive for COVID-19. People who spent only a little time in the buildings during lockdown also have to be tested. The effect is very low for sure and makes people feel that all the money and human resources have been spent on next to nothing. On the other hand, do they have to handle the testing like dealing with a large-scale crime and have to seal off areas, bang on doors, issue penalties, and even threaten to break in? The citizens are already more accepting of virus testing but could not find a suitable time to take part. So it will be sufficient if the people who conduct the test station at the lobby all day or at different times of the day.

Why do the government and some pro-Beijing people trust the testing so religiously? Because apart from looking for and quarantining those asymptomatic infected people, they have no other solution to control the virus from spreading. They could not eliminate the contamination of the infected buildings. They throw out measures like shooting blindfolded: stopping evening dine-in and school classes, closing beauty salons and fitness centers, but at the same time, allowing clutter outbreaks from building sites, which spread to the community. The government has wasted a lot of public money and sacrificed people’s freedom, rights, and economic activities for an epidemic stalemate. So how to be ahead of the epidemic?

To prevent the epidemic from further developing, the government should improve the piping problems of multi-stories buildings, especially those subdivided rooms and premises with three “nos” – no owners’ corporation, no management company, and no resident organization. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed after the SARS pandemic in 2003 that the outbreak in Amoy Garden Block E consists of several environmental factors, with the damaged or modified sewage pipes being one of them. During a recent interview with the Stand News, Edward Yiu, a surveyor and former LegCo lawmaker, and Ng Mee-kam, Professor of the Department of Geography and Resource Management, CUHK, pointed out the authority has not seriously followed up after SARS to strengthen the regulations on illegal pipe modification. So they will continue to be the media of virus spreading in this epidemic. The Buildings Department has neither suggested how to improve the piping after many outbreaks in buildings nor to conduct a large-scale inspection, so they fear there will continue to have outbreaks.

The vaccination for those at high risk of being infected is another key to determine whether we can be ahead of the epidemic. It would appear the vaccination plan is to begin after the Lunar New Year, a lot later than neighboring Singapore. What is more worrying is the citizens do not seem to have the intention to be vaccinated. At the start of the vaccine promotion, the government was focusing on China’s Sinovac inactivated vaccine. It has given the impression that the citizens were not allowed to choose, which has angered many. But Sinovac has since been delaying to submit its Phase III trial result, so the vaccine’s expert team could not authorize the emergency use of such vaccine, which has knocked the citizens’ confidence even more. Lately, the pro-Beijing and patriotic people started to promote another China-made inactivated vaccines. All of a sudden, they became the experts and published many grand opinions on the effectiveness of vaccines or the criteria for vaccines’ approval. They even attempted to put pressure on the expert team. This kind of farce makes people feel the politics above professionalism and question the government’s public health policy.

The government uses “Fight the Virus Together” as the slogan but suppresses the medical staff, who are fighting the epidemic; it puts the opinion of Beijing leaders and political consideration above the interests of Hongkongers and science; its anti-epidemic measures disrupt people without much effect and obviously lack of care. So how can Hong Kong be getting ahead of the epidemic?

(Arisina Ma Chung-yee, President of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association)

