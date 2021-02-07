Citizens are extra anxious nowadays when the evening comes. Since Carrie Lam openly said there would be “ambush-style district lockdown,” people have witnessed police arriving in different areas and suddenly enforcing lockdown orders. What has imprinted in our heads must be the scene when the police officer sprinted into the North Point area with barrier tape. What we could not understand is, all these lockdowns have discovered zero cases. It makes us wonder whether it is worthwhile spending so much human resources, and the government has never explained the basis of their so-called “clear of cases in local districts” action.

On Jan. 25, the government issued a notice and demanded the residents of Tung Fat Building Block C in North Point to have a mandatory test. Later, residents from the two units facing the same directions but on different floors had to evacuate. Eventually, residents in Block A, B, and D also have to do mandatory testing. At 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, the police blockaded Tung Fat Building for over 12 hours. There are 480 units, with many subdivided rooms, in Tung Fat Building with 1,100 to 1,200 residents. However, only 475 people have been tested during the district lockdown, and no infected case has been found. So after the residents being anxious and have been disturbed and the businesses have to lose earning, everyone cannot help but ask, “what’s the point?” Is all this sacrifice meaningful?

A district lockdown restricts the movement and economic activities of residents, non-residents, and businesses. The government decided to deal with the matter “ambush-style” and has never planned to respond to the public’s doubts. By hiding the information, the government only wants to enforce lockdown when the citizens have their guard down but has never explained the criteria for measuring the effectiveness.

During the first district lockdown, Carrie Lam suggested the criteria was the number and distribution of the infected cases and sewage from the building being tested positive. But she later changed her words and said the number of infected people is only one reason for the lockdown and not the deciding factor. Not only has she not answered the questions from the public, but she also blurred the criteria. No wonder more people are distrusting the government. From the perspective of public resources allocation, the government has never convinced the public why the same area has to be blockaded and tested after it has already been tested shortly before. If the aim of setting up a “restricted area” is to prevent those who are unwilling to be tested from running away, wouldn’t those people have already left during the first testing? If the residents were not home before 7 p.m. and did not have to return when the lockdown happened, could the government reach its goal of testing those who have already been tested? The residents also do not understand why their freedom has to be restricted for a test when they have only just done the same test a while ago. What is the difference between being tested once or twice?

Lockdowns affect not only the residents but also the businesses in the area. Many restaurants prepare for their next day’s operation in advance, and the sudden lockdown will cost them money. The staff, who live in different areas, will be trapped in the premises and must spend a night there after a day’s hard work. Since there would not even be any “gesture of goodwill” compensation, it is a double loss, money and human resources, for the businesses. A restaurant in Kam Ping Street, North Point, has even worse luck. During the lockdown, government officials told the people in the restaurant that they will be notified to be tested, but it seems the officials have forgotten about them and, in the end, they have been accused of not answering the door, and all seven staff received a HK$5,000 (US$645) penalty each.

It is essential to have mutual trust between the government and its people for the anti-pandemic measure to succeed, and the amount of trust depends on whether the government’s reasoning can convince people and the transparency of information. But the Hong Kong government has been mishandling everything. The epidemic outbreak is related to the border quarantine loophole, and the Hongkongers have been wanting the government to close the border for a year. Instead, the government has applied social distancing measures for a year with no end in sight, which has caused financial loss and even closure of businesses. Law enforcement exploits the anti-epidemic regulations to suppress people’s freedom, which caused grievance and anger among people. But all the government does is emphasize how to use the health code to “open the border.” A barbaric and unreasonable regime gains no trust. District lockdown will fail because the government has not changed its bottomless authoritarian thinking. It only toughens up the measures, making them more secretive and enforces them in ambush-style, which would only cause more disruptions to people. It is a sure case of “political correctness above science” and will find no virus even if it breaks into people’s flats.

(Lee Yue-shun, Member of Eastern District Council, Hong Kong.)

