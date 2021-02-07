One year ago on Jan 24, the Hong Kong SARS Mutual Help Association, a group formed by SARS survivors, issued an open letter calling on the Hong Kong government to learn from the painful lessons of the SARS epidemic and do its utmost to prevent the epidemic. It also strongly urged the government to take all viable measures to reduce the impact of the Wuhan pneumonia on Hong Kong people, including banning non-locals who have visited Wuhan within the past month from entering Hong Kong and making it mandatory for all visitors or Hong Kong residents from the mainland to fill out health declaration forms. If the situation continued to deteriorate, the government must then consider denying entry to all visitors from the mainland until the epidemic in China shows improvement.

At about the same time, a trade union of public hospital staff launched an industrial action demanding that the government close the border immediately to prevent persons infected with the virus from entering the city, spreading the epidemic in the community and causing an outbreak. However, the government did not respond to these requests but instead is holding the health care workers involved in the industrial action liable for their actions.

One year later, the “closure” that the public saw was not imposed to deter the source of the virus from entering Hong Kong, but to stop residents from leaving the sealed off area where the virus was suspected to be spreading. The affected residents were unable to return to their homes or jobs. The irony is that the vast majority of the compulsory tests showed zero infections. With all that barking up the wrong tree, it is no wonder that Xi Jinping is worried.

Earlier, the Chief Executive said that the public does not have the right to choose among the three types of vaccines procured by the government. Later, she said we all misunderstood her and misjudged her.

Hong Kong Patients’ Voices conducted a survey earlier with patient groups on the vaccination arrangements announced by the government. The survey results showed that the respondents seemed to have a strong wait-and-see attitude towards vaccination. More than 40% of the respondents did not intend to receive the vaccine, did not care, or were undecided. A total of 16.7% of the respondents expected to get vaccinated within six months to one year.

Among the three vaccines procured by the Hong Kong government, the German-developed BioNTech doses by Fosun Pharmaceutical and the British-Swiss pharma giant AstraZeneca vaccines were more popular among respondents. Shanghai-based Fosun was the most preferred of the three options, with 33.8% of people choosing this vaccine as their first choice and 30.8% as their second choice. About 12.5% of people would not choose this vaccine.

While 28.6% of the respondents preferred the Cambridge-based Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, 32% of the respondents chose the vaccine as their second choice, and only 9.6% of respondents would not choose this vaccine.

Those choosing Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine as their first and second choices were relatively less. The percentage of people who would not opt for Sinovac’s vaccine was even higher than the other two vaccines combined.

The results of this survey are comparable to the findings of studies conducted by other organizations. The main reason is that the public is adopting a wait-and-see attitude towards vaccination. Combined with the fact that Sinovac’s vaccine still does not provide sufficient data for evaluation by experts, the winner of this vaccine battle is clearly in sight. However, it seems that the Hong Kong government is still not willing to give up on Sinovac. As to when the public will be able to receive the vaccine, it has been all talks but no action with the official announcement of the vaccination program yet to be made. It turns out that the people of Hong Kong are not the only ones holding a wait-and-see attitude.

The year-long epidemic has caused the economy to slump, the unemployment rate to climb, and students to go to class only to stare at the screen of their computers or phones. The public is weary.

I would describe the epidemic in 30 words.

Masks: Don’t wear them; if you do, they must be removed.

Vaccine: You don’t choose, the government chooses for you.

Lockdown: No border lockdown, but your home will be locked down.

I will not comment on whether the Hong Kong government has learned the lesson from SARS. No one has compared this epidemic with SARS, probably because the mortality rate is not as horrendous as that of SARS. The epidemic we are now facing is in fact an extended version of SARS. The difference is that in the face of SARS, the then Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa was powerless in dealing with the epidemic, but fortunately, Hong Kong people united together, health care workers fought bravely against the disease, and SARS was ultimately defeated. In the face of the novel coronavirus, Hong Kong society is torn apart and health care workers are met with vicious treatment. Given the implementation of the National Security Law, I am not going to comment on the performance of Carrie Lam, but I do believe that the public can judge for themselves.

(Alex Lam Chi-yau is a patient advocate.)

Click here for Chinese version

