The pandemic has granted me more time for reading books, and more people spare time watching online TV dramas. Among all those I have watched last year, ‘Dark’ (a German production) is my favourite, as many others share the sentiment. However, I want to talk about ‘Bojack Horseman’ which seems not to have become a hot pick for the Hong Kong audience.

It’s created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The first season of this adult animation was released in 2014. There are totally 6 seasons and the final episode was released last year. The protagonist, Bojack Horseman is a horse (as you can tell from the name) aged 50 and was a famous TV star in a 1990s sit-com ‘Horsin around’. Now, he’s washed up and still eager to return to celebrity. The first season started with a ghostwriter Diane Nguyen who has stayed close with him since she helped write his autobiography.

One of the gimmicks of drawing the audience’s interest is the inside story of Hollywood. You can think of many celebrities who are famous while young; nevertheless, they have difficulties in dealing with their later lives. They may become drug addicts, alcoholics, or fail in establishing long-term relationships and get depressed. I think of Matthew Perry who played the role of Chandler Bing in the TV series ‘Friends’. He was hugely successful because of ‘Friends’ at the age of 20-something and kept going to rehab owing to drug addiction for over a decade.

Bojack lived in a luxurious house in Hollywood and needn’t worry about money, but he kept complaining and hurting people he loved. Despite his character flaws, he was willing to face the consequences of every disaster he made. He had every reason to victimize himself or fall into the trap of self-pity. In other words, he intended to change at a certain point though it may take time.

I think of a quote from Haruki Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Wood’. Once Toru (the protagonist) was depressed and his friend Nagasawa reminded him, ‘one who keeps self-pitying is shameful.’ This wakes Toru up from falling into the abyss. After the frustration from the 2019 social movement, some Hong Kong people complain about everything and everyone. No matter how hard the situation is, victimization will not help.

The story between Bojack and Diane is sad but moving. Bojack gradually fell in love with Diane who was a fiancée of Mr Peanutbutter, another star who was at the peak of his career. Bojack was crazy for her and even stole the letter ‘D’ from the Hollywood sign on the hill. (Spoiler warning) They had never managed to be together for the whole TV series. In the last episode, Bojack was imprisoned because of trespassing. Tragically, he went bankrupt. Again, he didn’t victimize himself; instead, he directed a play of Shakespeare with the prisoners. As his friend Princess Carolyn got married, he had the right to take a leave. The last scene is: Bojack and Diane had already talked about their lives since they were departed. They looked up to the sky, got a lot to say but speechless, and Catherine Feeny’s ‘Mr Blue’ was played in the background. It’s the most heartbreaking and beautiful ending of TV series I have ever seen.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

