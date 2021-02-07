Since Jan. 23, the government has been imitating the mainland’s tactic of “small district lockdown”. It has employed sudden lockdown of designated areas for compulsory quarantine and testing, only to discover a handful of cases. Other than demonstrating in actuality the slogan “(pseudo) district clearing”, the effectiveness of the district lockdown to combat the epidemic is truly questionable. Even some government’s consultant doctors and some infectious disease experts question the cost-effectiveness of mobilizing thousands for a district lockdown fiasco.

Splurging public funds with no effect, mobilizing plenty to bother the residents. There must be some sort of objective scientific criteria for employing such a tactic? Sorry, nope! Not to mention that the threshold for the government to lock down a specific area has become lower. For several areas, there had been one case and the entire district was locked down…a few days afterward. Since Feb. 1, the government has not explained at least eight of these lockdowns, including the restricted area of Yau Ma Tei, which had not seen a single case in the 14 days prior to its sudden lockdown.

In fact, looking back at the painful process of combatting the epidemic in Hong Kong this past year, the government can be said to have been in a catch-22 of sorts. The Carrie Lam government should have put science first in the consideration of the anti-epidemic measure, yet politics got into the mix, then, of course, you end up with irrationality, policy contradictions, and errors and omissions, all affecting the effectiveness of the anti-epidemic measures. Since the beginning of 2020, when the Wuhan virus was introduced from mainland China, the government has been reluctant to listen to the public opinion to do the right thing – to close the border and prohibit mainland Chinese tourists from entering Hong Kong. Even when the medical professionals went on strike to demand the government to close the border, Carrie Lam was indifferent. In the procurement of the vaccine, it seems like the government has also included political considerations. The third phase of the SinoVac vaccine has still not been published, and its clinical testing data has been questioned by local experts as being too low, adding to the worries and discouragement to the public.

Even with the implementation of the gathering ban, the government has adopted the double-standard, lead-with-politics approach. For pro-Beijing organizations, the “love” groups, pro-police blue-ribbons, and “blue” [pro-government] celebrities, whether they are joining any sort of pro-police activities, or private events that are clear violations, the government has not charged them with any kind of gathering violation. For the pro-democracy organizations, or legal activities deemed to be “yellow” [pro-democracy], all were indiscriminately prosecuted. They even “provide good service and get you to quota” by pulling in a few more stalls from the surroundings, and fine you HK$5,000 (US$645) for “a shared, common goal”.

This series of lockdowns was a compilation of chaotic operations. This is of course due to the government’s weak governance, poor decision-making, low response, and lack of ability. Yet the sudden jump from mandatory testing to an iron-fisted approach of an instant lockdown that causes frantic and embarrassing moments, what kind of crazy is Carrie Lam this time? The reason seems to be obvious: desperation to get results, to get a head start from the pro-Beijing in the race. The next Chief Executive battle has begun The current and former Chief Executives have been on each other’s throat in the cyberspace, the pro-Beijing camp veterans have been bombarding each other, and different pro-Beijing factions have especially been lashing out at the Carrie Lam government on its anti-epidemic efforts. Popcorn crumbs are all over the floor as the show goes on.

Carrie Lam reported her work to Xi Jinping on Jan. 27 via video-conferencing. She urgently needed an amulet prior to that. Therefore on Jan. 23, a few days before the deadline, Carrie Lam’s government started locking down areas like Jordan to imitate the mainland’s “small district lockdown” approach. It seemed like it was a performance to get some sort of results for Xi Jinping. However, when Xi Jinping expressed worries for Hong Kong’s epidemic situation, it was like a slap on the face for Carrie Lam. After the “reprimand”, the Carrie Lam government worked even harder on locking down areas in a sweeping effort. The standards were fluctuating and the efforts were uncoordinated. People in those areas were affected and complaints were loud. Such disregard of the cost and benefit, as well as public opinion, is because this was all a show performed by the Carrie Lam government for Beijing. It is no wonder that the implementation was so careless, messy, costly, and painful. It was doomed to be a failure.

Moreover, why not just make something out of nothing? No confirmed cases were found, so let’s make zero confirmed cases” huge. Grab every chance you got. After saying “small district clearance” repeatedly, you are confident. Therefore, before and after the Lunar New Year, the government is going to continue to arbitrarily lock down areas and continue with this fiasco, an ensemble, a huge production. As long as it looks good with lots of people and great sceneries, the show must go on! Alas, Hongkongers, you’re on your own!

(Andrew Wan Siu-kin is the former vice-chairman of the Democratic Party)

