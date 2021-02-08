In describing its community lockdown tactic, Hong Kong government officials have used words and phrases like “raid”, “ambush” and “fast, ruthless and targeted”. This indicates the government sees citizens as enemies, innocent people as criminals, and people’s homes as illegal dens. People who are not at home are treated as wanted fugitives. The authorities threaten to break into the homes of residents who don’t answer the door and the latter will have to bear the cost of the break-in themselves. The other day, a shop received a fine ticket simply because the owner followed police’s instruction to stay put and wait to be tested. There is no criterion on which districts are to be locked down. And upcoming operations are kept under wraps lest local residents should know about them and flee. It is as if these are police operations to besiege gangsters. People affected by the lockdowns have criticized the testing procedure for being too slow and chaotic and police officers for their bad attitude. The other day some disgruntled locals who tried to resist have been arrested. In the first community lockdown in Reclamation Street, more than 7,000 residents were tested and 13 positive cases were identified. In the lockdowns that followed, some 7,300 people were tested and almost no positive case was reported. It is actually an understatement to say the government actions are annoying and the lockdown results questionable.

The government is simply abusing its power. It shows no regard for citizens’ basic personal freedom and the inviolability of private residences. To be sure, such freedoms are not absolute. They can be restricted with legal authorization if there are legitimate reasons, such as to maintain public health in a pandemic. Nevertheless, it does not mean the government is so powerful that it can do whatever it wants to do in the name of law. On the contrary, it has the responsibility to act with prudence and minimize the disturbances its actions may cause to people. It should also show that it respects people’s rights, explain things with clarity, and strive for people’s understanding and cooperation. That is how a government that respects the rule of law should behave. And it is only when the majority of people take the initiative to cooperate with the government can any lockdown and testing measures be meaningful.

But all is too late now. Who wants to cooperate with a government that sees its people as enemies and criminals and whose leader, Carrie Lam, has such a hostile and mean face? On the contrary, more people get defiant at the mention of any government policy. This is a government that wrongs people. Hongkongers have been doing all they can to fight the pandemic. They have shown themselves to be more alert to the health crisis than the government in that they were self-disciplined from day one, looking for face masks themselves and wearing them in public. When they see other people without a mask in public, they would offer them one. The ban on social gatherings, the quarantine rules and the restrictive opening hours for restaurants and shops have all dealt a heavy blow to people’s livelihood. But despite all the moaning, people comply with the rules. Yet not only is the government not grateful, but it actually treats everyone as criminals, adding insult to injury. How can people not be angry?

The problem is that a government will never achieve what it wants to achieve if it treats people as enemies and thinks that implementing rigorous measures against them means effective governance. Surely Lam can present to Beijing the number of districts her administration has locked down and the number of people subject to compulsory testing. But apart from that, she has nothing else to boast. No amount of repeating how she “faces up to the difficulties” and “the hardest tasks are left to women” will please the master. All the master cares about are the results. He is not interested in how “virtuous and hardworking” she is.

To govern a city well, the government needs people’s recognition and cooperation at the very least. The more Lam’s administration tries to show off its power, the deeper it moves to the impasse. What saddens me most is that the government, despite its rich coffers, has for years been turning a blind eye to the poor hygiene and living conditions of the most impoverished grassroots communities. When Donald Tsang was in office, he led a citywide cleaning team as the team captain. That was just a show but at least he did it. When will Lam be humble enough to visit the places she has ordered to lock down and clean them?

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play