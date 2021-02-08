Military in Myanmar staged a coup on February 1 to take over the power by declaring a state of emergency. Key political figures, including the elected leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi, were arrested and detained. This development undermines the decade-long political and judicial reforms in the country. The people in Myanmar are now facing an uncertain future with relation to democracy and the rule of law. I spoke to a Burmese lawyer last week and he said he is afraid that his role as a lawyer is undermined when there is no rule of law in his country. He said he fears lots of people may be arrested for taking part in anti-military government protests in the coming days and weeks. He is getting ready to defend them. However, he told me, “I need to free myself from the fear first.”

Nelson Mandela said, “In my country we go to prison first and then become President.” Aung San Suu Kiy was a virtual prisoner in her own house—she was placed under house arrest for 15 years. Like Mandela, Suu Kyi too emerged from house arrest to de facto lead the country as a State Counsellor after the 2015 general election. However, the military still held on to powerful positions in the country, allowing it to stage the coup last week to override the democratically elected regime.

Freedom from Fear was the title of an essay written by Aung San Suu Kyi a few years after the political turmoil in 1988 in Myanmar, few years before she was put under house arrest. I remember reading that book many years ago and many drew inspiration from her words and the life she lived. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights established in 1948 refers to the term “freedom from fear” as one of the key freedoms. Fear is a tool repressive authorities use to undermine rights of individuals. At times fear is brought down on people through enacting specific laws such as laws on subversion, terrorism and security. Fear puts a lid on people’s freedoms. But it is like putting a lid on a pot of boiling water. When the water boils, pressure builds up and tries to get rid of the lid. When people’s fundamental freedoms are undermined, pressure builds up and they seek ways to express themselves. Draconian measures such as military coup, state of emergency and extraordinary laws may keep people under pressure and restrained but cannot take away their instinct for being a free human being. To be free is one of the most fundamental and powerful instincts. When a government tries to undermine that freedom, the people may keep quiet because of fear, but their desire to be free would become even stronger.

In 2011, the people in Myanmar saw the light at the end of the tunnel after decades-long military dictatorship. That light paved the way to series of reforms, especially in the criminal justice sector. These reforms allowed the people to exercise their freedoms and free themselves from the fear they were living under. However, what happened last week has brought back the specter of the past and fear is hovering over them again. Over the last 10 years, Myanmar has seen the younger generation preparing themselves to lead the change the older generation dreamt of. Within the criminal justice system, there are young lawyers, prosecutors and judges who think and act differently from the older generation who haver been scarred by the horrors of decades-long military dictatorship. A very senior lawyer I know told me that in 1988 when the students and youth took to the streets in Myanmar to protest, she was a 30-year-old lawyer. She too took to the streets and got arrested, stripped naked during detention and was tortured. Her advice to the younger generation, especially the young lawyers who are dealing with the current coup is not to be impulsive but to be wise and strategic in their actions. So, we draw inspiration from the wisdom and life of individuals like her—learn from the past to form the best strategy now to protect our future. Future of democracy and the rule of law. Mandela said, “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” Therefore, the oppressed around the world need to draw inspiration from iconic leaders of our times like Mandela and Suu Kyi to conquer the fear and eventually free themselves from it.

What is sad is it has taken a lot of effort and courage for lawyers, politicians and government officials in Myanmar to painstakingly implement progressive reforms in the justice sector of the country for the past 10 years. When a military regime takes over, there is also a fear of undoing all those efforts. It is somewhat similar to the situation in Hong Kong. Early 1970s saw crucial reforms in the justice sector in Hong Kong. Anti-corruption campaigns gave birth to the ICAC and there were drastic civil service reforms. One of the first institutions that underwent reforms was the police force. Corrupt police personnel protested and resisted but eventually the reforms were introduced and enforced. That culminated in Hong Kong having possibly the best police force in Asia. But that has changed drastically over the past few years. Today in public domains you can find huge amount of video evidence of Hong Kong police resorting to aggressive and violent tactics. Those actions have tarnished the image of Hong Kong Police globally, distanced general public in Hong Kong from the police, and created distrust and displeasure. There was no fear when a policeman was approaching you in Hong Kong a few years ago. But today, we see incidents such as a pregnant woman being handcuffed and restrained in public for questioning the police? Is fear the tool the police would like to use to enforce law? Will that work in the long run? And if so, at what cost?

Mahatma Gandhi overcame fear with non-violent actions. He said, “Hari here means Truth, and the brave are those armed with fearlessness, not with the sword, the rifle and the like. These are taken up only by those who are possessed by fear.” So, this means authorities who resort to violent and repressive tactics themselves do that for their fear of the people. However, their actions in the long run will in turn strengthen fearlessness among the people. History shows this cycle of imposing fear always ends with people eventually courageously overcoming fear. The people in Myanmar will conquer and free themselves from the fear. This is also true to anyone in the world in similar situations as freedom is one of the most fundamental instincts of living beings.

(Yan Kei, Advocate for criminal justice reforms)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play