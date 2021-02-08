Aung San Suu Kyi was captivated again in 2021. On February 1, she and her colleagues at the National League for Democracy were taken into custody by the Burmese military. Myanmar once again turns into a military regime, and the new military government announced one year of state emergency. After living under a military regime for over 50 years, democratization finally began in 2015 after the military agreed to form a government jointly. Unfortunately, the efforts turn out to be short-lived.

The major reason triggering this coup, according to the military, is the numerous and widespread incidents of election fraud. We do not perceive those claims to be genuine. A democratizing state is likely to witness election-related issues, but administrative issues during an election and electoral fraud are worlds apart. The claims seem even more farfetched under the light that the constitution clearly grants a quarter of Congressional seats to the military. Thus, the claims may well be excuses of convenience to start a military coup. Expectedly, the military quickly established State Administrative Council to gain full control of the country after the coup.

Criticisms at Aung San Suu Kyi as State Counsellor of Myanmar from both inside and outside the country never ceased. Progressives inside Myanmar argued that she held on to power too tightly and excluded others in democratic reforms. The international community faulted her for oppressing Rohingya Muslims to win support from the majority of Burmese Buddhists. As an effort to divert censure, she hosted Xi Jinping’s visit to Myanmar. This action raised some red flags for the military, which has long considered Chinese interference as a major reason for its domestic turmoil. The military supported Aung San Suu Kyi as they believed that her pursuit of democratization could win support from Western states to rid China’s influence. Inviting Xi and China back into Myanmar is a line that Suu Kyi should not have crossed.

The last two straws that demolished the democracy in Myanmar were attempts to amend the constitution by decreasing the guaranteed seats in the Assembly of the Union (Burmese parliament) for the military from 25% to 5% to reduce its influence on politics. Though this move was not successful, the military lost four seats in the 2020 general election, compared to the last general election. These endeavors also made the military more hostile to her, propelling this coup. It is unclear when and under what conditions democratization will resume back in Myanmar.

The failure of Myanmar’s democratization is a microcosm of the Sino-US competition. The key architect of a democratizing Myanmar is the United States. Through the USAID (The United States Agency for International Development), the US poured visible aid and investment into Myanmar, hoping to transform it into a success story. It did not work. For the public, personal economic well-being seems to trump high hopes for living in a democracy.

Results from the 2019 Asian Barometer Survey Report on Myanmar show that 73% of the public considered income distribution unfair; another 53% found it hard to make ends meet with their salaries. Citizens also have higher demands for democracy: 30% of the public think that democracy should prioritize good governance over values such as liberty and procedural justice, up from 14% in 2015. When asked to choose between their wallet and democracy, 60% chose the former; only 24 selected the latter.

According to the World Bank, GDP per capita in Myanmar was estimated to be $1,408, putting the country in the group of least developed countries (LDCs). The country is also troubled by its stagnant economic development – its GDP per capita increased only incrementally from $1,287 in 2015. Thus, for the public, making economic progress is undoubtedly more important than building a thriving democracy. When Aung San Suu Kyi failed to deliver, it justified the legitimacy of the military in staging a coup. Expectedly, it met with little public opposition.

Myanmar’s failure benefits China to claim that universal values such as freedom, democracy, and human rights, are simply a pipe dream. China now has a chance to market its new value of human rights with Chinese characteristics. That is, to maximize economic developments, the international community should condone harm to human rights and freedom. China could claim that what the public in Myanmar really wants is economic development, not democratization – what the US has done in Myanmar by promoting an unfeasible democratic system forfeits the country’s ability to seek economic development, endangering their “human rights.”

However, all is not well for China, either. Consider the bad history between the two countries; the military regime is likely to end any contact with China. Although Myanmar was a signatory of the China-led RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) when Aung San Suu Kyi was in power, the new regime might pull out of this trade pact. For the Western countries, they might also end existing aid to the new authoritarian regime. The government in Myanmar has certainly got into a rock and a hard place.

In a nutshell, Myanmar’s failure will be a living lesson for China to criticize the values and government systems that the US advocates worldwide. In practice, even with US support, Aung San Suu Kyi still made decisions antithetical to such values: siding with China and repressing Rohingya Muslims. Theoretically speaking, according to the modernization theory in democratization research, a certain level of economic development and a stable middle-class are prerequisites for any democracy to emerge and consolidate – Myanmar has neither. Thus its failure is inevitable.

(Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove)

