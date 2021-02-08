Quite a number of people have opined there is a trace of Beijing in the military coup in Myanmar.

When paying a visit to Myanmar in mid-January, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Min Aung Hlaing(intimately related to Beijing）, the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces who waged the coup. It was reported Wang Yi showed goodwill to him, telling him the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was Myanmar’s “bro”, alleging China was in support of the necessary role taken by Myanmar’s military in the advancement of the country. According to reports by the Karenni information website and Chinese media, Min Aung Hlaing expressed to Wang Yi that there was rigging in the general election in November 2020, professing he had set about ensuring the democracy in Myanmar unscathed.

Yanghee Lee, former United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar and currently professor at Sungkyunkwan University, also pointed out that the coup in Myanmar was supported by China and Russia. Later on, at the meeting about the political situation of Myanmar held by the UN Security Council, China, as a permanent member state, objected to the passage of a condemnation of the military coup in Myanmar, which was tantamount to insinuating support for or acquiescing in the action taken by Myanmar’s military. It is presumed that even though Beijing had not got involved directly, it had given tacit approval to or encouraged the Myanmar military, and endorsed it afterwards.

It is hardly possible for outsiders to investigate and verify what Beijing had done behind the military coup in Myanmar. However, it makes quite some sense to surmise that Beijing had been in furtive contact with Myanmar. To the Myanmar military, it had been more and more difficult to manage Aung San Suu Kyi, so that the conflicts between them could not be reconciled. Failure of the pro-military party in the general election was only a pretext for the coup. While Myanmar would be bound to be sanctioned by various countries, to win over support from Beijing is what it takes to survive.

To Beijing, not only is Myanmar its backyard garden and leading edge of the Belt and Road initiative, but also a crucial strategic stronghold, as well as possibly a breakthrough in the containment by the US. Myanmar has always been the passageway connecting China and the Indian Ocean. During the Second World War, when the Nationalist government retreated and stood on the defensive in Southwest China, it counted on the national army that went on an expedition in Myanmar sending in military supplies from allied countries by connecting to the lifeline. In the 60s and 70s last century, the CCP wholeheartedly supported the Myanmar Communist Party (MCP) to usurp power by force, trained MCP members and its high-ranking military officers in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, and built petroleum pipeline and transport facilities connecting Yunnan and deepest-water port Kyaukpyu.

Since Biden assumed office, not only has its administration extended Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy, but also assigned Kurt Campbell, a veteran diplomat dubbed “Asia czar”, as the Indo-Pacific envoy. It has suggested the US president is resolved to put the strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing an “Asian version of NATO” making the US, India, Japan and Australia allies to contain China. China has been barred from accessing the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean by the first island chain (principally composed of the Kuril Islands, Japanese Archipelago, Ryukyu Islands, Taiwan and Southeast Asia) and Gwadar Port in Pakistan respectively. Now that the Myanmar military government in power has to stand with Beijing, it implies that there is one more lifeline for China to get to the Indian Ocean, the significance of which speaks for itself: the coup in Myanmar has given Beijing a moment of respite.

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play