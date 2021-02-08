Guyana abruptly terminated the agreement with Taiwan to open a representative office less than a day after Taiwan announced the plan. The incident highlighted again China’s evil nature to suppress the island internationally. To quash Taiwan’s diplomatic win, Beijing inflicted pressure on Guyana by threatening to suspend the donation of COVID-19 vaccines, indicating the Chinese Communist Party would rather preserve its diplomatic dignity than save lives in the small South American country.

The abrupt termination should serve as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration that it should restrain from celebrating a diplomatic breakthrough until it is for certain.

Guyana has had diplomatic relations with China while it has never had any official contact with Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had signed a deal with Guyana and a new representative office would be opened and be named Taiwan Office. Its opening was definitely exciting and encouraging. President Tsai announced the good news on her own Facebook, stressing that “Taiwan is willing to make friends with the world,” adding that “Taiwan’s diplomats are working hard to raise Taiwan’s international presence, including the office in Somaliland last year and the office in Guyana this time.” But in less than 24 hours, Guyana backed out of the deal and the Taiwan Office in Guyana is no more. Guyana’s decision was surely made under the pressure from China.

It’s no surprise that China is compressing Taiwan’s international space in every possible way. Rumors had it that Guyana’s about-face was made after Beijing threatened to halt the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it had pledged to donate. The move highlights the Chinese Communist Party’s evil nature and indicates it has no intention whatsoever to stop bullying to achieve its goal.

China: a responsible great power?

Guyana, with a small population of 780,000, has so far registered over 4,000 cases of COVID-19, indicating the severity of the outbreak. China has pledged to offer 20,000 doses of its vaccines. But in an attempt to quash Taiwan’s diplomatic win, Beijing threatened to halt the delivery, forcing Guyana to terminate the agreement with Taiwan. To protect its people, the Guyana government succumbed to Beijing’s threat. Beijing’s latest move made it clear that CCP leaders cared less about people’s health in Guyana. Instead, they cared only about how to prevent Taiwan from participating in international affairs. This brutal act runs completely counter to its claim to rise as a responsible great power.

President Tsai responded by pointing out Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks at World Economic Forum that “the strong should not bully the weak by showing off strong muscles,” and decisions should not be made by “waving a big fist.” Beijing’s latest move, however, was in stark contrast to its solemn pledge. In fact, the Chinese government tends to “say one thing but do another”. Given its use of COVID-19 vaccines as leverage to pressure Guyana, China bears no resemblance to a responsible great power. Its every effort to suppress Taiwan is intended to save its face.

The Taiwan authorities’ hype about setting up an office in Guyana was met with humiliation in less than a day, disgracing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities. Both the diplomatic agencies and national security system should take the incident and its implications seriously.

No rush to celebrate diplomatic breakthrough

Taiwan’s diplomacy is in a very difficult situation. Diplomats have to find ways to outwit Chinese officials on multiple fronts, a challenge any of Taiwan’s political party has to confront. It is important for diplomatic workers to do more and speak less. Despite a diplomatic breakthrough with a country with no official ties, diplomats should make sure the new friend is able to resist Chinese brutal pressure once the good news is made public.

In particular, the likelihood that the U.S. will take further action to provoke China over Taiwan is greatly reduced during a Biden presidency. Taiwan should remain more vigilant and no longer assume that Washington will render strong support as it did during the Trump administration. Given the new context, diplomats are advised to endure current humiliation and wait for efforts to bear fruit over time. No rush to take credit and celebrate the achievement. If tables are turned at the last moment, it feels like a slap in the face to the government and the entire nation.

The people in Taiwan should also recognize the fact that diplomacy requires time for results to materialize. As the pressure from China is increasing and Washington’s policies towards Taiwan remain to be seen, there is no need to overreact to the current defeat in diplomacy.

If both the government and the public see diplomatic work and success in a pragmatic way, unrealistic expectations can be avoided.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play