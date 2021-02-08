When you see the friends in your circle leave Hong Kong one after another, and social gatherings with them have been replaced by social media posts in which everyone shares the joy and problems of life abroad, you know the latest wave of migration is irrevocable. Last year, more than 10,000 Hong Kong people moved to Taiwan, hitting a record high, and another 7,000 or so applied for “Leave Outside the Rules” and were granted a resident visa. The number of Hongkongers fleeing is set to grow sharply with the recent launch of the BNO visa scheme and numerous countries relaxing rules on Hong Kong migrants.

Making commitment to US stocks every month brings good returns

Migration is no straightforward matter. Ideals and reality are two different things. Of course, some people are ready to get away from it all, quitting the city so long as they have enough savings to last for six months. But if one wants to move to a foreign country and at the same time maintain a comfortable lifestyle, money is a big issue. This is why before the National Security Law was enacted last year, I wrote an article suggesting investors to switch to US stocks. If you want to migrate but cling to Hong Kong stocks, you may never realize your plan.

In mid-June last year, I wrote an article titled “Hong Kong stocks are dead and a new way out via monthly investment in US stocks”. Afterwards, I wrote more on Facebook about the investment approach, which involves picking a specific day in a month to invest a fixed amount of money in one or several US stocks or exchange traded funds (ETF) persistently. US stocks can be traded on a share-by-share basis, unlike Hong Kong stocks which are traded by lots. Take Invesco QQQ, a fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. Over the past eight months, the price per share ranged from USD234 to USD310. If one bought 38 shares, amounting to about HKD80,000, the return rate would be about 23 percent, with the stock’s closing price last Friday being USD331 and the book value HKD98,000.

Previously I recommended two US stocks for investing on a monthly basis: SPDR Health Care Select ETF (XLV) and SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). At a webinar in October, I recommended ARKG and TSM instead. During the eight months between last June and January 29, 2021, investors investing in these stocks on a monthly basis contributed HKD240,000 in total, and the total book value of three of the stocks amounted to HKD310,000. The return rate is about 30 percent. Of course, it is nothing like Tesla, which offers multi-fold returns. Nor is it as exciting as speculating on GameStop. But at least one can sleep worry-free, knowing that it is all about investing, not speculating.

Many netizens invest their MPF in US funds, and the returns from these funds last year were pretty good. However, for the US stocks they speculated on, they suffered losses shortly after making gains. A lack of discipline is the main problem. For MPF, people rarely make changes to their portfolios. For US stocks, it is easy to buy and sell them, and when there are gains, you tend to think you have made the right choice. If you speculate on US stocks, have a look at the monthly statements of your stock account to see if you have come across many good stocks over the past year and yet have not made any gain on balance. Don’t just envy others who have made many times more than you. If you held on to what you had, you might have had more than one stock whose values had gone up several times.

Everything has a beginning. For those who have never invested in US stocks, I advise against going all-in. Turning all your Hong Kong stocks into US ones is not a good idea either. You can try to commit money on a monthly basis. Invest gradually and keep learning. The amount of money you commit should increase as your knowledge in stocks improves or increase significantly when stock prices change markedly. Investing on a monthly basis does not mean you have to invest in the same stocks forever. When you reckon a certain sector or a certain stock will be a rising star, you can switch, which is better than sticking to the same stocks.

Whether it is investment or migration, it takes changing one’s habits and learning new things from scratch to change one’s destiny. As Andy Ho On-tat said in an article he wrote last year, before 1997, Hong Kong people migrated to other countries because of the unclear future of their city; now people want to leave because Hong Kong’s future is all too clear.

