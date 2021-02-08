by Lo Fung

About a decade ago there was a very popular movie called “If You Are the One,” a story about Ge You (Qin Fen in the movie), a middle-aged, overseas-returning mainland Chinese looking for a wife. The storyline was somewhat exaggerated but still to a degree reflected how it was in the mainland cities when they started to become rich. One of the scenes was Ge discussing marriage with Vivian Hsu, a daughter of an entrepreneur from Taiwan, when they talked about their background. Hsu Said her grandfather went to Taiwan when the mainland was “fallen,” before returning to the mainland again. Ge corrected her saying that they called it “liberated,” and Hsu was confused. She asked what he meant by “liberated.” Ge insisted his definition was correct, but despite their differences in their opinion, they calmly begged to differ instead of getting angry and stormed off.

Apart from its witty and funny dialogues, the movie, directed by Feng Xiaogang, also has a sense of humor that not often be found in mainland movies. It unintentionally touched the sensitive areas of the cross-strait political and historical views without forcing the contradictions to unify. No wonder it was loved by audiences in the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Regrettably, not only can this kind of movie dialogue no longer be heard in the mainland, but the discussion of “fallen” or “liberated” might also not able to be heard on the school campus in Hong Kong. Perhaps even the movie “If You Are the One” would not able to be shown or discussed on campus because the principals and teachers are all afraid to cross the “national security education guideline” red line, otherwise they would be de-registered, or worse still, accused of violating the national security law and become a criminal.

I wasn’t saying that to scare people. The Education Bureau has already brought out guidelines for primary and secondary schools on national security education. The learning materials and contents are yet to be published, but someone with bureaucratic thinking like Kevin Yeung, who would do as little as possible to avoid making mistakes, would probably be more than happy to copy everything from the mainland. Like the Chinese civil war after WWII, the teaching material would definitely describe the win of the CCP as “liberated.” “Fallen”, as said by Hsu in the movie, would definitely not be mentioned, or else the teacher in charge would be accused of inciting Taiwan’s independence and get tangled with the law.

Another example is Beijing loves to say “...belong to China since ancient times” to describe a place when it has territorial and territorial waters dispute with foreign countries and uses it as the proof of China owning these places. In the spirit of national security education, this saying will be sacred and no one should oppose it. Whoever says otherwise will be committing offenses of secession and sabotaging the unity and sovereignty of China.

However, there are various versions from news reports, the internet and international academic works that are different from the official Chinese version. Take the South China Sea as an example. The nine-dash lined area the Chinese government insists on has been objected to by many ASEAN countries is not accepted by the U.S. and many western countries. The International Court of Arbitration even made a ruling that negated the claim. If the teacher does not mention these “dissent” in the class, the pupils will not have sufficient and wide enough understanding on this issue; but if the teacher touches on the subject and seriously discusses with the pupils, materials would have to be made to assist the discussion, and this material could be the “evidence” of the teacher’s “unethical” behavior and get him/her into trouble.

OK, so the teachers might choose to avoid the trouble altogether and decide to do nothing more than following the official materials. But this is easier to be said than done. It has become a habit of the young, inquisitive pupils, especially those in senior years, to browse information on the internet. It is normal for them to bring different ideas and materials they came across to school to ask the teachers or share with their peers. For any responsible and passionate educator, it is impossible to ignore these questions or walk away, pretending he/she has did not hear them. So if an individual teacher or pupil becomes the “whistle-blower” and reports to the Education Bureau or even National Security Office that someone is spreading speeches against the national security education material, any related discussion would immediately become incriminating evidence. The teachers and pupils involved would not be able to escape from such accusations and could be held accountable by low-life like Kevin Yeung.

Furthermore, encouraged by the SAR government, whistle-blowing, or snitching, has become a trend. People with bad intentions would probably exploit this to take revenge. In other words, primary and secondary school campuses will be full of traps and dangers once the national security education guideline takes effect. Teachers will be an extremely high-risk profession that would often be investigated, disqualified, or arrested. As a result, everyone in the education sector will keep quiet; the atmosphere in schools will be extraordinarily tense. The relationship between teachers and pupils will go from mutual trust and love to keeping a watchful eye on each other, which is disadvantageous to teaching and learning. It will be difficult to predict how severely damaged the quality of education will be.

