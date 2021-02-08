While the rest of the world is getting on with vaccinating citizens to combat the Covid-19 virus, Hong Kong, unbelievably, has not even started its program but is planning to kick it off in a manner that wilfully undermines vaccination credibility.

As ever what lies at the heart of this situation is the determination by the Chief Executive in Name Only (CENO) to spend more time burnishing her patriotic credentials rather than seeking medical solutions to the pandemic.

This is why she ordered minions to focus on securing vaccine supplies from the Mainland, primarily from the controversial Sinovac supplier. But the problem with Sinovac is that it has failed, despite repeated attempts, to publish internationally verifiable data that demonstrates the efficacy of its vaccine. Such verification is not only required to provide medical specialists with the information to ascertain the vaccine’s credentials but it is needed to nurture public confidence.

The CENO’s ‘brilliant’ solution has been to sweep all these concerns aside and declare that the vaccine can be pressed into use on the basis of limited data, indeed it is data derived from testing in just one country, Brazil.

This level of irresponsibility beggars belief and will surely add to the already high level of resistance to vaccination in Hong Kong among citizens who have no confidence in the vaccine and even less confidence in the government. Yet, as now more or less everyone agrees, mass vaccination is the only real solution to the pandemic.

It’s not as if other vaccines are not available but the CENO was determined to show her loyalty to her bosses in Beijing by gambling on a big order to Sinovac. Belatedly other orders have had to be made but they came late in the day so that Hong Kong was pushed to the back of the line for other vaccines.

Meanwhile the CENO is straining every sinew to prove the maxim that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. The origin of this quote is much disputed but its logic is rarely questioned and has been impressively vindicated by the Lam administration’s dogged determination to combat the virus by focusing on methods consistently shown not to work.

Responding to calls from Beijing to fight the virus in a warlike manner, the CENO has insisted on what have become daily lockdowns aimed at identifying virus carriers, mainly in underprivileged areas. The CENO is not deterred by the fact that the mobilization of literally thousands of staff to conduct these raids and cause maximum inconvenience has yielded more or less nothing.

Ms Lam even went so far as to say that just because no cases of the virus had been unearthed this did not mean that the raids were unsuccessful because the tests ‘reassured’ the residents.

If that were even vaguely so, it would be offering nothing more than false assurance because not only does a single test provide nothing more than a snapshot of infection at the time of testing but it is entirely possible that among those testing negative are people who are incubating this virus which has a long incubation period.

The only way that testing really works is for tests to be repeated many times over or to be targeted at contacts of those known to be infected. Even the science-resistant members of the Lam administration must be aware that repeated testing in numerous localities is impractical and as for testing known contacts, that is already underway.

Instead of focusing all this effort on actually doing something about poor sanitation in the decrepit buildings which are a big feature of the areas where the raids take place, the government prefers to do little more than show their masters in Beijing that they can ape the kind of area lockdowns that have been commonplace on the Mainland.

Meanwhile severe social distancing rules remain in place, some of which make sense, most of which do not. However, as seen from the perspective of Tamar, what really matters is not fighting the virus but keeping control over the people by preventing gatherings that could become anti-government protests.

While strict social distancing remains in place economic hardship is mounting. As ever the brunt of this burden is borne by the very poorest members of the community. The government’s message to people out of work and to companies that are going bust is simple: you are largely on your own, we are not going to help you.

This message came in the week that the puppet Legco nodded through an additional HKD1.5 billion to help settle the debts of the white elephant Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge, a sad monument to waste that even before the pandemic was draining money. It also comes as work goes full steam ahead on the airport’s third runway project (incidentally, also an infection hotspot) at a time when sane governments elsewhere have put airport expansion on hold because of the collapse in air transportation, which is likely to prevail for quite some time.

As cash gushes towards major projects the excuse is made that Hong Kong cannot afford to ‘bailout’ its people, yet there is always enough money for the grandiose schemes.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

