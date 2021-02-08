Just like there are two kinds of “Shi Shi” the common cold medicine, the term “Chinese Communist Party (CCP)” can have at least two different meanings, depending on where you draw the line. One way of doing it is to argue that “the CCP is not the same as China,” the title of an article I wrote in July 2016 as well as the official position of the Trump administration towards the end of his term. This way, whether facing a political competitor or rival, the US does not have to pick a fight with a population of 1.3 billion in China, but only has to tackle the 95 million members of the CCP. Similarly, Taiwan does not need to regard China as an enemy. The vague concept of “anti-China” that is always used by Zhongnanhai as a pretext for its verbal attacks and military threats should be referred to as “anti-communist.” In the US, the UK, Japan and many other countries in the world, there are many people and forces that are “against the CCP but not China.” Therefore, such a definition can alleviate or eliminate unnecessary social confrontations caused by ambiguous terms and help forge a consensus.

Another way to draw the line is to argue that “leaders of the CCP do not represent the whole party.” For instance, some say that Mao Zedong’s way does not represent the whole CCP, otherwise how could you account for the so-called “reform and opening up” initiated by Deng Xiaoping? This is also what the Japanese American political scholar Francis Fukuyama referred to when he said “the classic problem of Chinese politics that has never been solved is the problem of the ‘bad emperor’.”

The Trump administration stuck to the first definition towards the end of its term. Whether Joe Biden’s White House staff will embrace the first or the second definition is an important question that has everything to do with the future of Taiwan.

The Atlantic Council, an important institution that has supplied many high-ranking politicians and government officials, published a weighty proposal in late January 2021 titled “THE LONGER TELEGRAM - Toward a new American China strategy”. The metaphor “long telegram” in the title of this quasi-white paper refers to the 8000-word long telegram sent to the Department of State from Moscow by the US diplomat George Kennan in 1946. The telegram laid bare the nature of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) and smashed US high-level officials’ illusions about it, thus laying the foundation for the US’s regarding the Soviet Union as a primary enemy and the long-term Cold War. Kennan’s “long telegram” had only one core concept: the CPSU was not the same as the Soviet Union. The US should see the CPSU as a whole, meaning that the issue cannot be solved by just removing Joseph Stalin. Kennan adopted the first definition.

Giving wings to the panda

The Longer Telegram spans more than 80 pages. Its content is described by the media and scholars as “extremely hawkish.” The definition of the CCP in the paper, however, is the second one mentioned above. Aside from a wide range of analysis and policy suggestions, the core concept of the white paper is only about proving this: the CCP’s leader Xi Jinping is the only one to blame for the CCP’s becoming the US’s biggest threat today, since he has adopted Mao’s approach to eliminating dissidents within the country and pursues expansionism externally. As there are many people who are actually against Xi in the CCP, the US should seek a change to Xi Jinping’s policy so that “the more moderate factions” can take the helm and drag the CCP back to “where it was before 2013”. This way, the CCP will be tamed into the US order over the next 30 years.

What is unbelievable is that a strategic proposal of such great importance was written by neither an individual nor a group of individuals. It was written, “by Anonymous”. The Atlantic Council has explained that it has unprecedentedly allowed an anonymous contribution because the content is too important and sensitive, so much so that it has agreed to the writer’s request for anonymity.

I have an intuition about two things. First, The Longer Telegram is a panda with the wings of an eagle. The Chinese idiom “adding wings to a tiger” can be changed here to “adding wings to a panda”. Second, the hidden forces promoting or even sponsoring this white paper comes from the anti-Xi factions within the CCP.

In other words, the White Paper can be seen as a masquerade of the Panda-huggers in the US after bashings by the Trump administration. They do not dare to cross in one go the red lines laid down by the Trump administration before it left office – that the US’s biggest strategic enemy is the CCP. How can one defend the CCP without crossing the red lines? The answer is to single out Xi Jinping. Hence the suggestion of a quick fix – “the CCP will be good when Xi is replaced”.

Politics is murky water, and it remains unclear whether such a big move by the Atlantic Council was an operation by the faction against Xi within Zhongnanhai or whether it had the acquiescence of the Biden team. Let us wait and see.

Defending the CCP at Xi’s expense

The white paper is related to Taiwan. The part about Taiwan goes like this: clear red lines should be laid down to prevent “any Chinese military attack against Taiwan or its offshore islands, including an economic blockade or major cyberattack against Taiwanese public infrastructure and institutions…”. The report says that if the US is unable to stop the attack, it should intervene directly. However, the report does not give a clear definition of “direct intervention by the US”. The conclusion of the report mentions the US’s stance towards Taiwan with such innocuous words as “deterred from taking Taiwan militarily”.

The legacy that Trump left behind is “defending the US from the CCP”. The Longer Telegram by the Atlantic Council, however, is about “defending the CCP from Xi”. While they somewhat overlap tactically, they are two divergent paths strategically. How will Biden define it? This will put his inner strength to the test.

(Fan Chou is a Taiwanese writer and entrepreneur.)

