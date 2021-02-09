by Li Ping

The U.S. President Biden delivered a speech last week at the Department of State regarding foreign policy and promised to “work with Beijing.” But having spoken with various leaders to “reform the habits of cooperation” since he took office 20 days ago, Xi Jinping wasn’t one of them. When being interviewed by CBS a couple of days ago, Biden even said, “(Xi) doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body.” Either Biden was only acting to avoid losing the tariff benefits to China created by Trump or is still coordinating the allies’ China policy to increase his bargaining chips, it is apparent that Biden is not getting on with the CCP. That has made those CCP think tanks and diplomats, who have been overjoyed about Biden’s win, very nervous. The CCP thought it is singing the same tune as Biden. But it would appear it has misjudged the American public opinion and its impact on the U.S. government, which made the CCP go further away in the wrong direction on Hong Kong and Taiwan problems’ decision-making.

After Biden took office, the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai called on the Biden administration to promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations via his dialogues with the U.S. think tank and the interview by CCTV. He even once again mentioned, “We should seize the day, seize the hour,” a poem from Mao Zedong quoted by Nixon when he visited China, to describe the urgency of developing the China-U.S. relations when responding to the U.S. comment that everyone should be patient. Immediately afterward, both Le Yucheng, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Wang Qishan, Vice President of China, have called for China and the U.S. to focus on working together and managing disagreement. It is obvious how desperate the CCP is.

However, it is not Trump’s personal or even his team’s tone to have a tough China policy. It is the consensus of the Democrats and Republicans, and even the think tank and public opinion. You can say this is what the Americans want. Biden entered the White House in controversy. If he ignores what the people want, like the communists of China and Hong Kong, he will get hit very hard by the voters at the midterm elections in two years, let alone at the presidential election in four years.

How could the self-claimed “great, glorious and correct” CCP truly understand democracy and how a democratic country operates? The CCP has been behaving recklessly on Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang problems in the last couple of years and has enraged more than just Trump’s administration and the 28 China-sanctioned politicians like Pompeo, former Secretary of State. When the CCP think tank and diplomats cheered on Trump’s stepping down and for Biden’s swearing-in thinking the chance of the China-U.S. relations development has come, how would they have thought about the consequence of wrongly guessing the U.S. public opinion and misjudging, again, where the China-U.S. relations is heading?

The first foreign policy address from Biden since he took office mentioned very little about China-U.S. relations. What Chinese state media and academics love talking about is Biden’s declaration “ready to work with Beijing.” They believe Biden has positioned the China-U.S. relations as co-opetition (serious competitors to each other, and cooperators with common interests), which has matched the CCP’s prediction. They even think the dialogue between Blinken, the new Secretary of State, and Yang Jiechi, member of China’s Politburo, indicated a positive, first public communication between China and the U.S. officials and paved the way for interaction between Biden and Xi Jinping.

But all these speculations only highlighted Biden is not getting on with Xi. In his foreign policy address, Biden clearly indicated they would be “rebuilding the muscle of democratic alliances.” Later, he also publicly said Xi “doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body.” It has highlighted the differences in values between the leaders of the CCP and western countries. The state media and online networks only reported Biden said he understands the Chinese leader very well but purposefully omitted the line “does not have a democratic bone in his body.” Lately, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been high-profile proclaiming that China is “a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order.” It has promoted Xi as the great leader of the community of shared future for mankind and the great helmsman who leads the world forward. Isn’t that too egoistic and ironic?

When communicating with Yang Jiechi, Blinken said the U.S. would defend human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong and hold China accountable for threatening the stability of the Indo-Pacific. Such a blunt declaration. The CCP would be fooling itself to think Biden’s government was only saying but does not mean it. If the CCP thinks sending military aircraft to circle Taiwan and the U.S. has no military response meant it has found Biden’s bottom line, perhaps it should not be happy too soon.

The Lunar New Year is around the corner. If the Chinese state media hopes the U.S. would follow the tradition done by President Clinton, George Bush, and Obama and send China new year greetings, its wish would probably be fulfilled. However, the U.S., from the government, political parties to the think tank and the academics, has already distinguished China from the CCP. They will not appease the one-party-ruled CCP, but it does not mean they will see Chinese people as enemies.

