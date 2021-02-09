During an interview with the Atlantic Council, an American Think Tank, French president Emmanuel Macron was questioned about his position and therefore that of France vis-à-vis China.

His answers motivated by the mercantilism for which he’s famous, which led to a lot of social damage to France and Europe, and illustrated the policy of burying one’s head in the sand defined by the two “leading” countries of the European Union adopt in their approach to the question of Chinese imperialism.

This position of false neutrality defended by the French president reveals pathological mercantilism similar to what was seen from Switzerland during the Second World War when their “neutrality” actually covered cooperation and wealth acquisition. When facing such extreme behaviours, it is not possible to just stand in the middle, to declare oneself neutral is to side with the oppressor in order to attract his worthless favors and profit economically from the oppression, eventually saving an exit strategy to self-congratulate oneself to have remained “neutral” once the storm has passed. An uneducated take could be to consider this as “wise” and “composed” behaviours but this couldn’t be further from it. Although this was the case for Switzerland during the Second World War, it also was the case for some French winegrowers who did not hesitate to make the most of the Nazi occupation before clearing it once the war was over with commercial slogans saying they didn’t sell to Nazis and “resisted”. In the modern era, we can see a lot of German companies completely brushing off Human Rights issues to focus on profit, with no intention to even review their involvements with CCP as this is the stance supported by Angela Merkel’s government. France relies less on China as their economy is less based on manufacturing but it manifests itself in other ways that we’ll talk about later.

For decades the West has created a geopolitical vacuum in Asia allowing China to impose the hegemony of its authoritarianism on the region, while keeping a giant political weight in the United Nations by virtue of its status as a founding country. Inherited from the government of the pre-communist era at the beginning of the 20th century, which then had to flee to Taiwan following the civil war, the China of the Chinese “Communist” Party has retained all the advantages associated with it, especially an overpowered veto right. And this since the diplomatic shift in 1979 promulgating the CCP’s China as official China and thus pushing Taiwan into limbo as a country unrecognized by the international community, while maintaining unofficial relations with the US and other countries, including France, in order to maintain a semblance of status quo.

“The EU should not ally with China, even if from a value-sharing point of view, the EU is closer to Washington than to Beijing. [...] A situation of global alliance against China is a scenario with the most risk of conflict. This scenario is counterproductive to me. " Mr Macron says when asked about the new Biden administration’s headlight calls.

Due to the involvement of the USA and their weight, the conflict will occur regardless of whether France deigns to get involved or not, the resolution of this conflict on the other hand will depend on the participation or not of each country in this alliance. Closing the door to this alliance is therefore not only giving up trying to solve a global problem by showing a firm position, without necessarily entering into an armed conflict and even eventually defusing it, but it also amounts to ignore the impact that this will have on all countries, including France and the EU in the future as it greenlights China’s worldwide abuses. And worse, it is to show the other members of this alliance that France and Europe effectively choose the other side.

The current situation is in no way similar to the Iraq war, which was a pure product of US imperialism and a veritable crusade in which former French President Jacques Chirac quite rightly refused to participate. attracting the wrath of Americans, however without much consequence in the end.

Tables have turned this time and the tense situation in the South China Sea as well as the constant threats of invasion and war against Taiwan by the Chinese government have provoked the mobilization of the American, Japanese and Australian navies to come. in support of Taiwan, as well as to all the coastal countries whose maritime territories are now largely under de facto Chinese control.

This conflict is essentially based on territorial claims of atolls which cannot be considered as land in maritime laws but which China claims as its own, thus illegally developing docks there, in particular by filling in with thousands of tons of stolen sand from Taiwanese territories, to then build military outposts and airstrips.

In 2020, Taiwan was pushing back nearly 4,000 Chinese dredgers gobbling sand from their territories from 600 in 2019 and 71 in 2018. This extreme intensification illustrates the increased military activity on the whole of this maritime territory materialized by the so-called “nine-dash line”, a fictitious demarcation line which is nevertheless compulsory on all maps produced on Chinese territory. Incidents also occur regularly with Vietnam, whose fishing boats are sunk by the Chinese coast guard, and the Chinese fishing boats in return arrive en masse and armed to plunder the maritime resources of the region. This maritime militia not only acts in the South China Sea but goes as far as the coast of Chile and off the Galapagos Islands to devastate the maritime resources of the region. Assaults that remain unanswered for the Chilean coastguards are not in big enough numbers to respond to a horde of 400 Chinese armed fishing boats as Taiwanese coastguards did already experience losses against the same maritime militia.

The recent almost daily and continued incursions of Chinese military aviation in the Taiwanese ADIZ at the end of January, coupled with the regular threats of invasion and the propaganda videos of demonstrations of force, simulating assaults on a replica of the Taiwanese presidential premises on one of the largest Chinese military base alongside in particular a replica of the Eiffel Tower and a scaled-down replica of part of the border between China and India, a mountainous region with an extreme climate, on which the two countries are also currently in conflict and are developing roads and outposts.

Since mid-2020, India and China have regularly clashed in medieval-like ambushes causing dozens of deaths on either side. Since the Sino-Indian war of 1962, the border between the two countries has always remained floating, Beijing refusing to fix an official border and in 1996 the two countries agree not to use modern military weapons. The clashes are therefore carried out with iron bars and barbed and studded clubs or other makeshift weapons. Since the start of 2021, the two nations have been mobilizing more and more troops in the region, especially lately heavy armament like tanks.

Whether it is the “5 eyes”, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or other groupings, alliances are forming between the military powers to counter China in the region and more particularly to provide military support to Taiwan. We can note Australia, Japan, the USA, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada in the most established relations but other countries such as the Philippines or Vietnam are also seeking to join alliances and position themselves to defend their now threatened and attacked interests in the South China Sea.

To speak of counter-productivity in the current case is therefore false, we are still just in a window of pro-activity that France, which claims to be one of the leading nations of Europe, would be wrong to ignore for mercantile reasons pushed by Germany because of the CAI among others.

When asked about the CAI, this investment agreement between Europe and China, Mr. Macron said that China has agreed to ratify the forced labor conventions of the International Labor Organization, of which it has since been a founding member since 1919. There was indeed an agreement in principle which “commits” China to try to make the effort of ratifying the convention, without time limit and that the CAI coming into force would ultimately not require this ratification, an agreement which was welcomed by the French “Deputy Minister in charge of foreign trade and attractiveness” Franck Riester, who first protested last December, calling for strong human rights guarantees from China as a condition to signing the CAI, before changing his mind 2 days later once the weekend had passed, considering that an agreement had been found.

In the meantime, the rest of the European Union is raging about being put aside during the negotiations. Indeed, only Mr. Macron and Angela Merkel as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel, had been invited to a meeting with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to negotiate the deal during a public video call, and then met privately to discuss further, effectively leaving the 25 other countries in the dark. Since then, the European Parliament has released a series of resolutions condemning China’s abuses and protested against the feverish guarantees of the CAI with almost unanimity. With the exception of the European far-right, which probably does not see the problem with the treatment of Uyghurs, and a few communist parties of the European left, already very few in number, here and there for whom China represents the last glimmer against American imperialism, thus spitting on one boot to shine another arguably bigger one.

In July 2020, the Chinese state media Global Times welcomed that the European resolution condemning the application of the National Security Law, strengthening Beijing’s authoritarian and colonial control over Hong Kong was only symbolic and that “France and Germany knew that taking too much interest in Hong Kong would only bring them problems in the future “and that” Germany had little interest in opposing China considering the CAI talks approaching at the end of the year”.

China, for its part, already being the target of sanctions from the United States and whose economic relations are also deteriorating with other countries such as Australia, Sweden and the United Kingdom, has already prepared in taking anti-sanctions “laws” which would allow them to render “illegal” sanctions of other countries on its territory. Beyond the unthinkable aspect of such a measure, the danger comes from the fact that China indeed has this power to assert them by force, despite international regulations. China makes its own rules at the United Nations and if there is a dispute, the veto is there to resolve it in their favour. Very recently, following the military coup in Burma on February 1, China, supported by Russia, vetoed the condemnation of the coup by the United Nations Security Council. Two weeks before the coup, on January 12, the Burmese Army Chief of Staff met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying, “China appreciates that the Myanmar military takes national revitalization as its mission, thinks about the future development of its country from a long-term perspective”, understand this as the green light for a coup with a long-term perspective. The same ministry congratulated Aung San Suu Kyi last November for winning the elections. The Burmese army, the Tatmadaw, has also been in conflict with rebel groups, armed by China, with varying intensity since the country gained independence from British colonization in 1948.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto head of government, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 (received in 2012) for her fight for democracy in Burma while she was locked up by the ruling military junta. After her release, she received tremendous support from the international community and was viewed in great esteem by the leaders of the most powerful countries. Her betrayal of the Rohingya, a Burmese Muslim minority massacred by the Tatmadaw, made her fall into disgrace a few years later. Considered as genocide, Aung San Suu Kyi had nevertheless chosen to defend the massacre of the Rohingyas perpetrated by the Tatmadaw in front of the United Nations.

Her fall in disgrace internationally did not however affect her reputation too much locally, supporters of her party, the National League for Democracy, believing that her behavior was justified by fear of reprisals from the army. The Burmese constitution gives enormous power to the army, in particular the automatic attribution of 25% of parliamentary seats to the army party, the Union, Solidarity and Development Party (USDP). During the last elections, the party was beaten by a landslide, the NLD receiving 346 seats against 34 for the USDP to which must be added the 25% of the total seats automatically allocated.

After being ostracized by the international community, causing the flight of foreign capital, Aung San Suu Kyi, therefore, sought support in the opened arms of Xi Jinping who saw it as an opportunity to develop in Myanmar his great project of new Silk Road or Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which is part of its biggest project of the “new era”. These investments have therefore given a second life to the Myanmar economy, source of the praise Aung San Suu Kyi enjoys locally, but also have over time given rise to the discontent of the population towards China which began to see the other side of the coin of these investments while the progress of Chinese projects slowed down. A military coup, therefore, appears to be the easiest solution to get the population back into line, restart the BRI projects and do so without the “difficulties” of things such as democracy for example.

In Europe, China is developing the BRI with the help of Russia to link up with Europe. Earlier last year, China was openly supporting Alexander Lukashenko, Europe’s last dictator. Belarus was one of the first European countries to support BRI and in response, China’s head of the state called for deeper cooperation between the two countries. A relationship that intensified with the Covid-19 health crisis as the Belarusian dictator greatly minimized the pandemic at the same time as he violently repressed the demonstrations against electoral fraud in the last elections.

The United States has been for the past four years plunged into a dark age sharing these same mercantile values but has now come out of the tunnel, even if there is still a very long way to go to undo the Trumpian madness. A madness that can also be found to a certain extent in France. Even if baseless conspiracies are already a well-established practice in France, the birth country of the anti-vaccination movement, its militarization observed in recent years, in particular by the chief strategist of Trump and architect of this global propaganda, Steve Bannon, who visited the far-right leading figure, Marine Le Pen, a few years ago, deserves special attention.

The “counterproductivity” Mr. Macron speaks of is no doubt also linked to the approaching end of his presidential term (spring 2022) and the “few semesters that will be critical for the Chinese government” in facing the Biden administration will no doubt allow him to pass the buck and leave the problem of Chinese imperialism to the next administration.

After all, for more than 70 years, China has distilled aggression, oppressions and territorial invasions with a “salami-slicing” strategy, leaving the rest of the world dazed from economic benefits. Mr. Macron no doubt assumes that this can wait until 2022, given the fairly low chances of him being re-elected in view of the social climate in France this past few years, after local policies were adjusted to accommodate the biggest fortunes.

We know Mr. Macron little apt to handle conflict situations, whether during the 2017 presidential campaign when he described the French colonization of Algeria as a crime against humanity and then backtracked after receiving an outcry from the French far-right which he needed the electorate. During Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the European response was, at worst, pleasant for Russia. Or during his visit to China in 2019 where his promise to protest against the treatment of Uyghurs was concluded in him returning with poultry exportation contract (suspended since due to avian flu) and an outsourcing nuclear waste treatment contract, but no contracts to defend human rights which France prides itself on being the originating nation. It is, therefore, no surprise that this cautious speech, also pushed by Merkel’s Germany whom mercantilism is no longer to be proven given her history with the Uyghur labor camps, betrays the desire to act as a block on a European level to face China that these same leaders along with the former president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, expressed in March 2019.

In an attempt to calm things down, Mr. Macron also emphasizes the fact that Trump’s US walked out of the Paris climate deal while China remained, even though they’re planning to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants to come as close as possible to official growth projections. Coal that they obtain mainly from Australia and of which they realized their dependence on after briefly trying to punish the Australian government by stopping all imports, before falling back on Pakistani coal, forcing Pakistan to rethink their plans of the new coal-fired power station to instead develop renewable energies, all this to, in the end, cave in and return to Australia, where the coal is of better quality for electricity production.

Mr. Macron relegates China as an economic and industrial competitor and only considers them as a “systemic rival” due to its behavior in the Indo-Pacific region, its values , and human rights. This term “rivalry” however, suggests a simple difference in point of view between two ways of doing more or less the same thing. Putting democratic values on the same level as a genocidal and colonial authoritarian regime tells a lot about the democratic vision of the French president or, in the best-case scenario, his lack of lucidity regarding the global geopolitical situation and more particularly regarding China.

There is nothing communist about today’s Chinese regime, it is a purely ethno-nationalist authoritarian and autocratic regime using the communist aesthetic for the unifying sentiment it triggered among people before and the fertile ground it provides to allow dictatorial excesses. China’s history as being actually anti-communist goes back decades, whether in the Sino-Vietnamese war, its supporting role in Pakistan during the genocide in Bangladesh in 1971, the financing of the Pinochet regime and so many other examples. Since his arrival at the head of the Chinese politburo in 2012 and then as head of state 5 months later, a title he was quick to extend for the rest of his life, Xi Jinping has pushed China to fully embrace the darkest side of Capitalism, establishing a giant corporate state which eyes are everywhere and that suppresses any dissent before it evolves into a movement, indulging in great Stalinist purges to secure his place at the head of the party and therefore the country.

Mr Macron would do well to remember that his responsibility lies not only with the French people but also with the world, oppressed by a not-so-new threat that the West has decided to naively groom since 1979, after the former president of the USA Jimmy Carter decided that it would be easier to recognize the communist regime which had invaded Tibet 30 years before and which cultural revolution that massacred and displaced tens of millions of Chinese had just ended only 3 years before, abandoning Taiwan to its fate. Here again, with a mercantile aim to use China as the world’s factory, thus taking advantage of an authoritarian regime, of its cheap and exploited labor and its lax attitude towards poor working conditions. Allowing an unresolved situation to linger only increases the explosiveness of the resulting conflict for its resolution, and the CCP’s pressure has been building up for nearly 3/4 of a century now.

