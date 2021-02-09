Since Carrie Lam’s government started locking down certain localities in its latest fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, only a handful of local residents have tested positive. Many people complain that the lockdowns have been ineffective and disturbed their life. Yet the government insists the measures are effective and it blames people for fleeing from the locked down areas. According to a political source, although Lam insists that the lockdowns are not politically driven and are not meant to be shown to the central government as proof of her anti-pandemic work, “anyone with some sense can see that because it is impossible to achieve zero infection, she has to show that to Beijing so as to save her face”. The source also said the next challenge for Lam’s government is vaccination. “They have already set the stage. In case things don’t pan out well, they will blame people for badmouthing the government and politicizing the vaccination and the government has nothing to do with the problem”.

The source noted that at a question-and-answer session of the Legislative Council, Lam categorically denied that there were political considerations in her government’s decision to impose community lockdowns. She also denied that President Xi Jinping’s concern about the pandemic situation in Hong Kong had anything to do with the lockdowns. “When asked how she decided which districts to lock down, she said there was a scientific basis and yet the criteria were not entirely scientific. It just means she herself can’t even tell what the criteria are.” Another source working at a community level pointed out that in some cases, residents of certain buildings had to undergo compulsory testing and soon afterwards, their areas were locked down. He said: “Having undergone a compulsory test, these residents had to have another test because their buildings got locked down. So what exactly are the criteria?” According to the political source, Lam’s approach is the typical civil servant way. “Beijing wants zero infection. So even though the Hong Kong government knows that is impossible, it keeps launching big operations.” It doesn’t matter if the operations are effective or not and whether zero infection can be achieved. If things don’t go well, “just blame people for being uncooperative and the media for slandering the government. In short, the government is not to blame”, the source added.

Setting the stage by accusing people of politicizing things

The source working at the community level pointed out that vaccination will be the next challenge facing Lam’s administration. As the government is aware that many people are reluctant to go for vaccines developed by China, “they have already set the stage”. “Lam has already accused some people of politicizing the vaccination issue and a small number of people of taking the opportunity to make political gestures. She even claimed that the issue might get manipulated politically, so that if the vaccination doesn’t pan out well, it would not be her fault but some hostile forces going against her.” The source also said some blue-ribbon (pro-government) people are reserved about getting vaccinated, saying they would “wait and see”. The source said: “It’s not that they don’t trust the mainland but they simply don’t trust Carrie Lam. They keep asking why the government has bought vaccines from Sinovac but not from Sinopharm. Even Macau is better than Lam’s government.” So even the blue ribbons have reservation about the Hong Kong government, let alone other Hongkongers.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play