They are an invisible pillar that help support Hong Kong, pumping billions of dollars into the economy, yet the contributions – and hardships – of foreign domestic workers are largely overlooked or ignored. The frequent reports of mistreatment and abuse are probably only the tip of the iceberg, while the covid-19 pandemic is making their lives even harder.

There are about 400,000 helpers here, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines, making up roughly 10 percent of the population. Working long hours six days a week – seven if their employer is particularly heartless – they earn a meagre minimum wage of USD600 per month. They cook, clean, wash cars and are often proxy mothers, looking after children through the day while parents are at work.

Yet they do all this smilingly and without complaint – and then send most of the money they earn back to their families overseas.

It’s hard to over-emphasize just how important foreign domestic workers are for Hong Kong – they don’t just help by doing the chores. With a helper looking after children, both parents can go to work – dramatically increasing family income, and thus financial well-being. A study in 2019 estimated the total value of foreign helpers’ contribution to the economy at over USD12 billion a year. If you multiply the total number of helpers by their annual minimum wage, you get about USD2.8 billion, so clearly we are getting something of a bargain here.

Would it really hurt that much to pay helpers more for what they’re worth?

An unfair salary is not the only hardship domestic workers face. Since 2003, they have been forced by law to live with their employers – something that puts them at risk of exploitation and physical and sexual abuse. Many are scared to report such abuse, as they fear they may not be believed and will also lose their jobs.

Probably the most infamous example of the dangers of the “live in” rule was that of Erwiana Sulistyaningsih, an Indonesian helper whose horrific and prolonged torture at the hands of her employer made international headlines in 2014. Erwiana said she was forced to work 21 hours a day, seven days a week without pay. She was frequently beaten by her female employer Law Wan-tung. Law dismissed Erwiana after seven months, threatening to kill her parents if she told anyone about the assaults. Law was arrested while trying to flee Hong Kong, and eventually sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of a list of charges including assault and criminal intimidation.

Yet despite this and a sad, steady trickle of similar cases, the Court of Final Appeals ruled in 2018 that foreign domestic workers should still not be allowed to live away from their employers.

In his – frankly shocking – ruling, Judge Anderson Chow wrote that “it cannot seriously be argued that the imposition of the live-in requirement would directly constitute, or give rise to, a violation of the fundamental rights” of helpers, adding: “If, after coming to work in Hong Kong, the foreign domestic helper finds it unacceptable, for any reason, to reside in his/her employer’s residence, it is well within his/her right or power to terminate the employment.”

So if your employer is beating the living crap out of you, you can simply f**k off back to your own country. How very kind and charming.

On top of all this, the coronavirus epidemic is bringing further hardships on domestic helpers. Legislator Elizabeth Quat from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong suggested banning helpers from going out on their Sunday day off, saying their gatherings in parks posed a transmission risk for the virus. Fortunately Law Chi-kwong, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, pointed out that such a ban would be discriminatory, and that in any case the infection rate among foreign domestic workers is about half that of local citizens.

Nonetheless there are reports of employers pressuring helpers to stay home on Sundays, telling them that they will not help them should they contract the virus – despite being legally obligated to cover any health or medical expenses. Helpers have also complained about having to pay for facemasks out of their own money. And of course they face the same added mental pressures from the pandemic as the rest of us – probably to an even greater extent.

Domestic helpers are treated like second-class citizens. It’s long overdue they are paid the respect they deserve, and paid a salary they deserve. Hong Kong would struggle to function without them.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

