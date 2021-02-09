Last year nobody would predict such unceremoniously low-key CNY celebration. Then the global pandemic crisis that hit us has been continuing to affect us until today. This year’s CNY as the start of the year of the Ox looks even more somber, lacking the festive atmosphere Hong Kong used to have.

There will be no fireworks, no lunar new year parade, no flower markets, and stalls in CNY Fairs are operating in half capacity under stricter rules. Even the iconic Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has cancelled the Lunar New Year inaugural incense burning for the first time in the 99-year history. We have been living with social distancing measures, daily “ambush-style” lockdowns all over the city and uncertain vaccine plans. Some of us have family members overseas in quarantine, being unable to fly back. We have been having no end of trouble in sight.

But it’s not doom and gloom for Hong Kong. The Hong Kong spirit - never give up - instilled in our DNA always finds a way. I was out cycling last week on the new cycling track from Sheung Shui to Yuen long and it was nice to see many people around enjoying it. I also went to Mong Kok, where I saw business as usual in flower markets which were still very festive, and families buying flowers and traditional sweets in the nearby ladies’ market. Hiking trails and beaches brimmed with people, despite the ban on social gatherings still in effect and the people having put on as much PPE as possible.

This year we have been restricted in many ways by all the anti-epidemic measures and caught by surprise with many unanticipated government operations which have one way or the other affected us. Yet no matter what, it can never dampen our spirit, but rather it makes us even more determined to make the most of our time and limitations.

I think this has given us an opportunity to love each other more, make our families matter more, repair relationships which may have been lost. We now love Hong Kong greeneries more, we crave for traveling overseas more, we want to dine in our local restaurants more, sing Karaoke, get a nice massage, etc. Now we care more about the things that we used to take for granted. After CNY, hopefully the stringent anti-epidemic measures are going to loosen up. Actually, everything that happened in 2020 may just be a change that we all need, which can be likened to the one in 2003 when SARS raged through the city that only made Hong kongers stronger.

According to Chinese astrologers, the Ox denotes industry, positivity and honesty. Hopefully, they will be manifested in all of us in the coming 12 months. Let’s add love and care on top!!

I would like to wish you all a loving and caring CNY.

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

