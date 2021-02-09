Since U.S. President Joe Biden revealed the outline of his new administration’s economic policy, it has been called “Biden’s economic plan” by the U.S. mainstream media and has also been well received by China’s state media. However, in my opinion, Biden’s economic plan will not only make it difficult for the U.S. economy to revive but will also increase unemployment. In addition, if all of Biden’s economic policies were implemented, they would be as damaging to the Chinese economy as they are to the U.S., and disastrous to the world economy.

First, Biden’s extreme policies will result in massive unemployment. On his first day in office, in an act of extreme environmentalism, Biden issued an executive order to cancel the U.S.-Canada Keystone XL pipeline project, resulting in the layoff of more than 50,000 people. The pipeline can essentially achieve net-zero carbon emissions, yet if primary oil products are transported to the U.S. by rail and trucks, will they not burn oil, coal and electricity? I had written before that in accordance with the extreme environmental doctrine of the Democratic Party, Biden would stop oil and gas extraction in the medium term, but I had not expected that he would do so in less than two weeks, banning oil and gas extraction on federal lands, and perhaps prohibiting shale gas extraction as well. During the Trump presidency, the U.S. went from being a major energy importer to an exporter, and now Biden has turned it back again. The ban, if enforced, would put one million energy workers out of work.

Second, Biden’s plan to double the federal minimum wage could create 7 million people unemployed, directly raising the unemployment rate by 6% on top of the already high unemployment numbers that resulted from the pandemic and the recession. This is the conclusion of Heritage Foundation researcher Rachel Greszler, who studied the impact of a US$15 minimum hourly wage on employment levels in all 50 states. Greszler explained that a US$15 minimum wage job means that a full-time employee would have to contribute more than US$38,700 in value to a company each year. Such a high barrier would make it more difficult for those with less experience and skills to find full-time work.

Thirdly, the tax increase policy is like adding insult to injury to the economic recovery. The conservative Republican Party advocates small government and big market, so tax cuts are standard; the Democratic Party has long gone to the extreme, advocating big government that interferes with everything, and tax increases are its doctrine. When the economy is overheated, tax increases can dampen investment and consumer spending; whereas, when the economy is in a downturn and recovering, taxes should be reduced. During the election campaign, Biden proposed raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 28%, the same figure that was in place before Trump introduced his tax cuts in 2017.

Fourth, the zero carbon emissions policy will shut down many manufacturing industries, which, combined with increased taxes and regulations, can nearly destroy the secondary industry.

Fifth, Biden advocates putting a stop to agricultural production. While the Trump administration has set aside US$30 billion to help farmers affected by the trade war, Biden will use the money for climate change projects. Biden’s plan is to establish a “carbon bank” to pay farmers for “carbon sequestration.” The U.S. media reported that this would cause a large number of small and medium-sized farmers to go bankrupt.

Sixth, with respect to immigration policy, every year, 140,000 green cards will be granted and 125,000 refugees will be accepted. With figures in just one year exceeding Trump’s four years, Biden and the Democrats are very “lenient” with illegal immigrants. Elon Musk is subject to investigation by the Justice Department for “discrimination” because he employs only “legal” American citizens. This influx of non-immigrants and refugees will impact the labor force of legal citizens and increase financial hardship.

Seventh, the fiscal deficit is bursting at the seams. As of Dec. 3, the total U.S. national debt reached US$27.41 trillion, equivalent to more than 130% of the country’s estimated GDP in 2020. Together with the above operations, Biden will accelerate the deficit spike.

Eighth, China is the world’s largest energy importer, and if Biden’s extreme environmental policies are implemented, the U.S. will soon change from an energy exporter back to an energy importer. The power to make major changes in the oil pricing system will rest again in the Middle East, Russia and Venezuela, resulting in higher international oil prices. Europe’s reliance on Russian natural gas imports will be further heightened.

Ninth, the U.S. is the largest exporter of agricultural products, while China is the largest importer. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has announced that there will be food shortages around the world.

Tenth, a Biden stagflation has spread to China. Due to high energy and food prices, China-Australia tensions and rising iron ore prices drove scrap metal prices to double within six months. The combination of higher industrial raw material prices and higher agricultural prices will seriously affect the recovery efforts of the U.S., China and even the world economy.

Now, the only hope is that Biden either forgets his campaign platform or fails to obtain approval, but that looks unlikely. On Feb 5, when the Senate voted 50-50 on the US$1.9 trillion stimulus package, Vice President and Senator Kamala Harris endorsed the Democrats and cast the tie-breaking vote to get the bill passed. If God does not bless America, then God bless Hong Kong!

(He Jiangbing is a Chinese financial commentator.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play