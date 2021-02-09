Not only do pirate copies of film and television works, music and books in China mean bargain prices or free of charge, but also uncensored, uncut and unedited versions, or even the only way to access original creations. Having grasped this point, one is able to have a clear understanding of the saying widely circulated on Chinese social media last week: if “YYeTs(人人 in Chinese that means everyone)” is guilty, everyone is guilty.

“YYeTs audio visual entertainment” is a team of people well-known for producing fansubs in China. Since 2003, they had been providing the public with fan-subtitled overseas film and television works and open classes for free-of-charge download. On February 3, Shanghai police declared 14 members of the subtitles team were arrested and their website impounded for their suspiciously getting involved in “copyright infringement”.

Admittedly, the film and entertainment productions shared with the public by “YYeTs audio visual entertainment” regard the issue of copyright infringement. However, no one believes the Chinese government dealt them a blow for protecting copyrights. Instead, the people are convinced that it was done for their escaping and invalidating the censorship.

On that very day, a captured picture with a question “Which countries/regions provide Netflix?” on it was widely circulated on Weibo. The picture, which came from Netflix official website, elaborates on how to enjoy its programmes, with a small line at the bottom that reads “Netflix is currently not available in China, Crimea, North Korea and Syria”, and the mentioned countries are marked with grey color on the map.

This is the background information given by netizens about the police striking at “YYeTs audio visual entertainment”, and also a silent protest against the censorship. Under the situation where the stern censorship is rarely seen all over the world, the people do not only feel an immense gratitude to “YYeTs audio visual entertainment” for the free services provided, but also reckon them heroes who strike against the censorship, dubbing them “Prometheus who steals the fire”.

If the clock were rewound back to the Cold War, the people in the West, Hong Kong and Taiwan would have had a different view from how they see their works spreading around underground nowadays in China. They would’ve known pretty clearly that unless via this conduit, their works couldn’t have been watched, heard or read by the people in China. So, first and foremost, that wouldn’t be an issue of copyright infringement, but a resistance campaign for knowledge and free flow of information. Those who had their copyrights infringed would have been proud of it.

The so-called reform and opening up did not bring into China all at once the concepts of intellectual property rights and the related laws. On the contrary, it brought about the hysteria about the “give me doctrine” characterized by pirate copies, which reached a crescendo. The people peeped through the door left ajar to discover not only the well-off material but also mental life in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the West. At that time, we were just in the days of our youth. Like the majority of the Chinese people, I devoured a large quantity of western literature, philosophy and history writings, and had an opportunity to watch some “internally circulated movies”. In retrospection, they were all pirate copies.

It is exactly those very works that fostered the 80s imbued with vitality last century. They told us what freedom and democracy are, which gave rise to the nation-wide demonstrations in 1989. Though the movement was bloodily cracked down, it became a paragon for the upheaval in Eastern European countries. What’s heartbreaking is that after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the western society, which was rushing out of the Cold War in a hurry, turned a blind eye to such a big elephant in front of them – the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) despotism, or they presumed it would repent its past mistakes sincerely, and comply with the game rules of the democratic countries in the end, which was exactly what the CCP was hoping for. To gain the international endorsement, it was camouflaged with market economy, including the introduction of copyright regulations.

Introduction of prohibition on pirate copies with Chinese characteristics

Only in a legal society and market economy can copyright regulations be effective. Nonetheless, having let some productions and artistes enter the market to earn a fortune, China has created an illusion that every piece of work can go into the China market, as long as the creators practise a form of self-censorship. In fact, the Chinese government has never had such a timetable scheduled for them. Instead, its plan has always been to develop “China-model” knowledge production governed under the CCP rule through the model of introducing a small part of it, generating pirate copies of some of it and prohibiting a large part of it. As to the majority of works created in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the West, there has not been even an opportunity for them to be introduced into the market. When it comes to this front, it is not much different from the situation in the Cold War.

A lot of netizens have found out that official mouthpiece People’s Daily issued an article in 2011 lauding “YYeTs audio visual entertainment” for being a “knowledge preacher in the internet era”. So, they left comments on the social media page of the People’s Daily to cry out loudly about their grievances. Actually, the authorities are not as mentally deranged and self-contradictory as what the people thought they were. Regardless of looking at it from the perspective of official policy or civilian practice, China is a “people’s republic of pirate copies”. The authorities yearn for what they need from pirate copies, and once they find that they are out of control, they will take actions to contain them with a lot of charges.

The abovementioned is not only applicable to audio visual works. In reality, that is the game the Chinese government has since always been playing with the entire internet industry and all private enterprises.

(Chang Ping, commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

